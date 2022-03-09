When an accident left local athlete Evan with a shattered back, UC Davis Health was his best hope. Our orthopedic specialists rebuilt his back and an inpatient rehab stay helped him to walk again. With a team of experts beside him every step of the way, in less than 12 months Evan was back to work, back to the gym and back to enjoying life again.

Nationally ranked orthopedic care, close to home

Our patients are at the center of everything we do – and their stories help illustrate the wide range of care we’re proud to provide our region.

As one of America’s best for orthopedics as ranked by U.S. News & World Report, we’re honored to offer patients like Evan advantages such as world-class expertise, robotic-assisted technologies, and minimally invasive surgical techniques to help live a healthy active life.

Our internationally renowned surgeons and spine experts specialize in the latest, most innovative treatments for common and complex musculoskeletal conditions. They’re committed to providing integrated, seamless and personalized treatment options across many areas of orthopedics, such as:

Major-league services for active people

The UC Davis sports medicine program is a one-stop center for physically active people of all ages, goals and abilities. We evaluate sports injuries and partner with our foot and ankle experts who help patients eliminate pain, optimize function, and ultimately maintain an active lifestyle.

Musculoskeletal oncology and sarcoma services

We offer comprehensive, multidisciplinary care for young and adult patients with benign and malignant bone and soft-tissue sarcomas. Our primary focus is limb salvage for malignant extremity tumors with treatments aimed at preserving critical functions and improving quality of life.

Full spectrum of care for hip and knee

From routine to complex surgeries, our specialists offer a full range of current and emerging treatments for a wide variety of challenges including hip and knee replacement, post-traumatic arthritis and more.

Hand, wrist, elbow, and shoulder surgery

The Division of Hand, Upper Extremity, and Microvascular Surgery is the region’s largest and most experienced team. It offers comprehensive evaluations and treatment plans for all conditions of the upper extremity, including sports and occupational injuries, debilitating arthritis, and rare conditions. From non-surgical treatments to state-of-the-art procedures, our focus is helping patients to regain function and return to activities with reduced risk of reinjury.

Pediatric orthopedics

Combining the resources of UC Davis Health and Shriners Children’s Northern California we treat a wide range of conditions, including limb deficiencies and prosthetics, spinal cord injury rehabilitation, neuromuscular conditions, and more.

Treatment for trauma and spinal disorders

The UC Davis Spine Center is an integral part of the UC Davis Trauma Center, one of the largest and most sophisticated interdisciplinary trauma programs in the nation. Our clinician-scientists have vast expertise in the surgical and non-surgical treatment of all spinal pathology, including degeneration, deformity, tumor, infection and trauma.

