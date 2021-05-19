For Rupa, discovering healthy meant finding a world-class heart surgeon at Sacramento’s #1 hospital who took time to listen and genuinely consider her needs. Together, they built a personalized plan that gave her the confidence to get through surgery and back to her active life.

Read Rupa’s life-saving story

World-class heart care, close to home

Our patients are at the center of everything we do – and their stories help illustrate the wide range of care we’re proud to provide our region.

As one of America’s best for cardiology and heart surgery as ranked by U.S. News & World Report, we’re honored to offer patients like Rupa world-class expertise, robotic-assisted technologies, and minimally invasive surgical techniques to help manage your heart health.

Our world-renowned cardiologists and cardiothoracic surgeons specialize in the latest, most innovative treatments for both common and complex heart conditions. They’re committed to providing integrated, seamless and personalized treatment options across many areas of cardiovascular medicine, such as:

Support for weakening hearts

UC Davis Health’s Advanced Heart Failure Program has a multidisciplinary team of expert physicians and nurses who provide optimal medical therapy for advanced heart failure patients, offer a breadth of investigational medications and devices, and provide innovative solutions such as remote, home-based monitoring technologies to improve care.

Full spectrum of care for the heart and chest

From the most delicate robotic and catheter procedures to the latest precision therapeutics, our cardiothoracic specialists provide complete surgical care for complex diseases of the heart, chest, lungs and esophagus.

Women’s heart health

Our pioneering women’s cardiovascular program — considered the first of its kind in the nation — includes a multidisciplinary team of experts who integrate primary and specialty health services to provide leading-edge comprehensive cardiac care. The clinic continues to offer the latest diagnosis and treatment options, plus access to numerous large-scale clinical trials that improve and enhance outcomes for women at risk for heart disease.

Detecting complex aortic diseases

UC Davis’ Aorta Program, a collaboration between our cardiac and vascular divisions, treats and repairs the full range of complex aortic diseases while providing access to state-of-the-art diagnostic and therapeutic management strategies, new surgical techniques, and clinical trials.

Treatment for heart defects

Our Structural Heart Disease Program offers a skilled team of experts trained in the latest therapies and minimally invasive procedures for congenital heart disease, heart valve disease and more. We also provide families expert care through the UC Davis Children’s Hospital Pediatric Heart Center, offering a wide range of diagnostic, therapeutic and surgical procedures from before birth to adolescence.

With novel innovations and leaders who provide an unmatched commitment to knowledge and discovery, your heart is safe in our hands. To learn more about our heart and vascular services, and how we can support you, visit heart.ucdavis.edu.