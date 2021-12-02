Sacramento Magazine’s Top Doctors 2021

The classic board game “Operation” can provide an evening of laughs. But in real life, it isn’t so funny if your hear needs mending, you’ve wrenched your ankle or broken a bone. You’ll need a doctor, and an excellent one at that. That’s why Sacramento Magazine is presenting a list of physicians who were all chosen through a formal process similar to the informal peer-to-peer process doctors themselves use to connect their patients to the right specialists. Professional Research Services, LLC conducted our survey, verifying each doctor’s credentials and specific area of expertise. To learn more about the selection process, go to prscom.com.
Oma Agbai, M.D.
Dermatology
UC Davis Health
You may have seen Oma Agbai, M.D., on “Good Day Sacramento” chatting about itchy winter skin or stress-related hair loss. But most of the time, she’s busy directing the clinics for multicultural dermatology and hair disorders for UC Davis Health. Agbai is one of a small but growing number of dermatologists specializing in multicultural dermatology, something sorely needed not only in a diverse region like Sacramento, but everywhere: By 2042, more than 50 percent of the U.S. population will have skin of color, according to the Skin of Color Society.
What is multicultural dermatology?
Multicultural dermatology is a very specialized area of dermatology focused on diagnosis and treatment of skin conditions in darker skin types—any skin type prone to tanning over burning, from Asian to Hispanic to African-American. It’s also called “skin of color” dermatology. My work aims to not only provide highly specialized care for patients of darker skin types, but also to promote research in patients with conditions unique to skin of color.
Does this mean you don’t see patients with pale skin and freckles?
No, that is a misconception. Skin of color dermatology addresses the unique manifestations of skin diseases across all skin types. Dermatologic diseases can look different in people of different skin colors. For example, in a dark-skinned person, psoriasis can be dark brown, gray or purplish. So if a doctor has not seen psoriasis in dark-skinned people, it might be diagnostically challenging.
Is diagnosis and treatment commonly problematic for people with skin of color?
It can be, because traditional dermatology textbooks and educational materials have not adequately represented these populations. Multicultural dermatology looks to bridge that gap.
Addiction Medicine
Alicia Lauren Agnoli
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center (916) 734-3630
Belis Aladag
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 482-1132
Christine Bell
C.O.R.E. Medical Clinic, Inc., (916) 442-4985
Alok Krishna
Family Medical Clinic of Greater Sacramento, (916) 569-8585
Martin Leamon
UC Davis Health – Midtown Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-5846
Allison Meisner
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 482-1132
Manu Saini
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 482-1132
Christopher Zegers
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 482-1132
Adolescent Medicine
Laura Kester Prakash
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (916) 734-3112
Allergy and Immunology
Matthew S. Bowdish
The Allergy Center at Sacramento Ear, Nose & Throat, (916) 736-6644
Bradley E. Chipps
Capital Allergy & Respiratory Disease Center, (916) 453-8696
Angelina Crans Yoon
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic, (530) 668-2600
Sean Deane
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 627-7500
Asha Desai
The Allergy Center at Sacramento Ear, Nose & Throat, (916) 736-6644
Victoria R. Dimitriades
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (916) 734-3112
Gordon Garcia
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 627-7500
Mudita Gogna
The Allergy Center at Sacramento Ear, Nose & Throat, (916) 736-6644
Mark I. Grijnsztein
Sutter Medical Plaza Elk Grove, (916) 478-6555
Rosemary Hallett
UC Davis Medical Group, (916) 783-7109
Marc Ikeda
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 627-7500
S. Rubina Inamdar
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 691-8500
Nayoung Kim
Kaiser Permanente – Rancho Cordova Medical Offices, (916) 631-3088
Binita Mandal
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 409-1400
Rajan Merchant
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic, (530) 668-2600
Travis A. Miller
The Allergy Station, (916) 238-6238
Anh P. Nguyen
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (916) 734-3112
Neil G. Parikh
Capital Allergy & Respiratory Disease Center, (916) 453-8696
Chiraag S. Patel
Granite Bay Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, (916) 771-2531
Troy Scribner
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Riverside Medical Offices, (916) 784-4220
Suzanne S. Teuber
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center (916) 734-2737
Rani Vatti
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 480-6500
Anesthesiology
Richard L. Applegate II
UC Davis Health – Patient Support Services Building, (916) 734-5031
Anitha Ayyalapu
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2520
Peter Chang
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 973-5000
Karyn D’Addio-Riley
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 973-5000
Rajvinder Dhamrait
UC Davis Health – Patient Support Services Building, (916) 734-5031
Robert Dong
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2520
Richard Dunbar
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4000
Amardeep Heyer
CASE Med Group, (916) 481-0777
Erin Kong
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 973-5000
Seth D. Lerner
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2520
Niroop R. Ravula
UC Davis Health – Patient Support Services Building, (916) 734-5031
Catherine Whang
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4000
Breast Surgery
Catherine M. Baker
Sutter Health, (916) 878-4950
Yona Barash
Sutter Health – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 863-1805
Natasha Bir
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic (530) 668-2600
Richard J. Bold
UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center, (916) 734-5959
Thomas Dugoni
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4144
Lisa M. Guirguis
Sutter Health – Sutter Cancer Center, (916) 733-9660
Joelle Jakobsen
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 351-4800
Jason Londeree
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 973-5235
Melinda Mortenson
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 973-5235
Candice Sauder
UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center, (916) 734-5959
Lauren P. Strickland
Sutter Health – Sutter Cancer Center, (916) 733-9660
Christian Swanson
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 351-4800
Brooke Vuong
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2014
Cardiac Surgery
Zachary Brewer
Dignity Health – Mercy Medical Group, (916) 733-6850
Sabrina A. Evans
UC Davis Medical Center – Cypress Building, (800) 282-3284
Joseph Huh
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 733-4100
Michael T. Ingram Sr.
Sutter Health – Buhler Speciality Pavilion, (916) 887-4845
Bob Kiaii
UC Davis Medical Center, (800) 282-3284
Robert Kincade
Sutter Health, (916) 887-4845
Amy Lonkar Rahm
Shriners Hospital for Children, (916) 734-3861
Allen Morris
Dignity Health – Mercy Medical Group, (916) 733-6850
Teimour Nasirov
Sutter Health, (916) 340-0111
Gary W. Raff
Shriners Hospital for Children, (916) 453-2191
Victor M. Rodriguez
UC Davis Medical Center – Cypress Building, (916) 734-2680
Kapil Sharma
Dignity Health – Mercy Medical Group, (916) 733-6850
Henry Zhu
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 733-4100
Cara Torruellas, M.D.
Gastroenterology
Kaiser Permanente
While she treats all the usual gastroenterological suspects, Cara Torruellas, M.D., is also a hepatologist, specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of liver diseases. We picked her brain about the most widespread chronic liver condition in the United States, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, which is exactly what it sounds like: excess fat stored inside liver cells.
Mild cases may cause no problems. But if fatty liver disease progresses, “serious consequences” may result, says Torruellas, including cirrhosis or liver cancer.
How widespread is fatty liver disease, and who gets it?
Prevalence ranges in the U.S. are quoted anywhere from 10 percent to 46 percent, but it’s probably closer to the latter. It’s one of the most common disorders in Western industrialized countries, and prevalence is on the rise, especially in the U.S.
Fatty liver disease is mostly prevalent in adults, but we’re seeing a rise in younger populations as obesity in children increases. We see this disease more often in people with obesity, though in some cases it can occur in patients who are not overweight.
Why is it so common?
The reasons are not well understood, and the research is in its infancy as compared to many other liver diseases. But the main, well-supported theory is that insulin resistance is a key mechanism leading to fatty deposition and accumulation in the liver. Typically, people who have fatty liver disease will have two components of metabolic syndrome.
What can be done to prevent it?
Studies have shown weight loss is the main factor in reducing or eliminating fatty liver disease. Routine exercise, even without weight loss, also can help to reduce or prevent fatty liver disease.
How would I know if I had this disease?
That’s a great question, because most patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease are asymptomatic. Often, it’s discovered incidentally as part of some other screening process.
Cardiology
Sundeep Adusumalli
Dignity Health – Mercy Medical Group, (916) 536-3560
Rohit Bhaskar
Dignity Health – Mercy Medical Group, (916) 736-2323
Howard H. Dinh
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-4000
Richard P. Ericson
Sutter Health, (916) 887-4040
George Fehrenbacher
Sutter Health – Roseville Cardiologists, (916) 782-2146
Kathryn Glatter
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic, (530) 668-2600
Krisztian Kapinya
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 973-5282
Anuradha Khurana
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-5657
Robert Kirchner
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-5657
Joseph Kozina
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 736-2323
David Lao
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 536-3560
Reginald Low
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-5678
Peter Miles
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-4000
Stephen Peters
Sutter Health – Roseville Cardiologists, (916) 742-1372
Femi Philip
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 973-5282
Tejpal Randhawa
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 733-3344
David K. Roberts III
Sutter Health, (916) 887-4040
Harn-Cherng Shiue
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-5657
Gagan D. Singh
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center (916) 734-3761
Karanjit Singh
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 984-5318
Thomas Smith
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center (800) 282-3284
Jeffrey A. Southard
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center (800) 282-3284
Kevin Stokke
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic, (530) 668-2600
Vu Ta
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-4000
Neelima Vallurupalli
Sutter Health, (916) 887-4040
Garrett B. Wong
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center (800) 282-3284
Zijian Xu
Sutter Health, (916) 887-4040
Zoe Yu
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-4000
Colon and Rectal Surgery
James M. Conner
Sacramento Colon and Rectal Surgery Medical Group Inc., (916) 231-1050
Burzeen E. Karanjawala
Sacramento Colon and Rectal Surgery Medical Group Inc., (916) 231-1050
Thomas Magrino
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic, (530) 668-2600
Elizabeth R. Raskin
UC Davis Medical Center – Cypress Building, (800) 282-3284
Daniel Shibru
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2014
Jeanne Yu
Sacramento Colon and Rectal Surgery Medical Group Inc., (916) 231-1050
Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Jason Yeates Adams
UC Davis Medical Group, (916) 734-8230
Muhammad Afzal
Pulmonary Medicine Associates, (916) 325-1040
Shawn S. Aghili
Pulmonary Medicine Associates, (916) 786-7498
Timothy E. Albertson
UC Davis Medical Group, (916) 734-8230
Sherry Andrews
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-5375
Mark Avdalovic
UC Davis Medical Group, (916) 734-8230
Parimal Bharucha
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 537-5079
Hugh Black
UC Davis Medical Group, (916) 734-8230
Sabrina M. Chen
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-4821
Samjot Dhillon
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-5375
Darshan Dhingani
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 453-4966
Francis Lam
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-4821
Petey Lao
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-4821
Gregory P. Marelich
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-4821
Dan-Vinh P. Nguyen
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-4821
Seth Robinson
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic, (530) 668-2600
Christian Sandrock
UC Davis Medical Group, (800) 482-3284
Walter Shakespeare
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-5375
Ernest Stewart
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-4821
Vanessa Walker
Pulmonary Medicine Associates, (916) 786-7498
Kamer Tezcan, M.D.
Genetics
Kaiser Permanente
The booming popularity of at-home kits such as AncestryDNA and 23andMe has raised public awareness about genetics “even more than high schools and colleges,” says geneticist Kamer Tezcan, M.D. But don’t confuse such recreational tests with the real deal. “These direct-to-consumer tests are somewhat useful,” says Tezcan. “But what we do in a clinical setting is very different.”
How has at-home DNA testing impacted the world of genetics?
Direct-to-consumer testing started maybe 15 years ago and is very popular. An estimated 100 million people around the world have had this done. Even 70- and 80-year-olds are now getting interested in their genetics. So this is one of the pros: It has educated the public.
But sometimes the test results are inaccurate. Results can also be wrongly interpreted by the consumer and lead to inaccurate conclusions.
What are the most common areas of genetic testing in your practice?
When I first started 20 years ago, it was mainly pediatrics, which is still a major component. But today, it’s every specialty and is becoming more widespread, including cancer genetics, neurological and metabolic disorders. Cardiovascular is a huge and growing area.
To determine which tests are needed, the medical geneticist will assess the patient, take the family history and collect the clinical information. When test results come back, they’re usually complex. We interpret and share the results with the family, helping them to understand what it means to them and the journey they’re going through.
What else would you want people to know about this field?
Genetics and genomics are very dynamic fields, evolving constantly. It’s like the iPhone. I often say, “Let’s test again in two years,” because while genomic testing is good and has gotten better, we still need more research and understanding.
Dermatology
Oma N. Agbai
UC Davis Health – Cannery Building, (916) 734-6111
Mirza A. Alikhan
Sutter Downtown Dermatology, (916) 733-3792
Smita Awasthi
UC Davis Health – Cannery Building, (916) 734-6111
Elyn Bowers
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 733-3327
Meghan Brady Zavod
Sutter Health, (530) 747-5010
Barbara Ann Burrall
UC Davis Health – Cannery Building, (916) 734-6111
Christie Carroll
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic, (530) 668-2600
Cindy Chambers
Pacific Skin Institute, (916) 925-7020
Monica B. Constantinescu
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2045
Aieska De Souza
Sutter Health, (916) 797-4766
Christine Doherty
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 771-7700
Michael Fazio
Michael J. Fazio, M.D., Inc., (916) 492-1828
Farzam Gorouhi
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2045
Ann F. Haas
Sutter Health, (916) 733-3792
Yong He
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 667-0600
Mary E. Horner
Dermatology Consultants of Sacramento, (916) 739-1505
Samuel T. Hwang
UC Davis Health – Cannery Building, (916) 734-6111
Mary Ann Johnson
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 939-8400
Anna Juern
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 733-3304
Suzanne L. Kilmer
Laser & Skin Surgery Center of Northern California, (916) 456-0400
Jesse Kramer
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 844-1591
Karen Y. Nishimura
Sutter Health, (916) 797-4766
Kory Parsi
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2045
Margaret E. Parsons
Dermatology Consultants of Sacramento, (916) 739-1505
Adam Pettey
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 771-7700
Jasdeep Sharma
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2045
Marc Silverstein
UC Davis Health – Cadillac Drive Clinic, (916) 286-6130
Raja Sivamani
Pacific Skin Institute, (916) 925-7020
Danielle M. Tartar
UC Davis Health – Cannery Building, (916) 734-6111
Sima Torabian
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center (916) 771-7700
Andrea Willey
Andrea Willey MD, (916) 922-7546
An Yen
Pacific Skin Institute, (916) 925-7020
Ear, Nose, and Throat
Ben Balough
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 525-6350
Brent J. Benscoter
Sacramento Ear, Nose & Throat (916) 736-3399
Arnaud F. Bewley
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (916) 734-5400
Judith M. Blazun
Sutter Health, (916) 262-9456
Hilary A. Brodie
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (916) 734-5400
Montague Carr
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center (916) 973-5322
Craighton Chin
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic, (530) 668-2600
Donald Clutter
Sacramento Ear, Nose & Throat (916) 736-3399
David Cua
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center (916) 973-5322
Rodney C. Diaz
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (916) 734-5400
Vishal Doctor
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-5880
David A. Evans
Sacramento Ear, Nose & Throat (916) 736-3399
Tim A. Fife
Sacramento Ear, Nose & Throat (916) 782-1291
Jamie Funamura
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (916) 734-5400
C. Eric Gage
Sutter Health, (916) 773-7920
Ben G. Goldwyn
Sutter Health – Capitol Pavilion ENT & Audiology, (916) 262-9456
Eli R. Groppo
Sacramento Ear, Nose & Throat (916) 736-3399
Anne Johnstone
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 525-6350
David J. Kiener
Roseville Facial Plastic Surgery (916) 696-6071
Maggie A. Kuhn
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (916) 734-5400
Levi Ledgerwood
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 525-6350
Richard McHugh
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 525-6350
Kevin X. Mckennan
Sacramento Ear, Nose & Throat (916) 736-3399
Deanne Nyland
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 844-1550
Randall A. Ow
Sacramento Ear, Nose & Throat (916) 782-1291
Shannon Poti
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 525-6350
Brian Rubinstein
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 474-2600
Shoab Siddique
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 536-3600
Toby O. Steele
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (916) 734-5400
E. Bradley Strong
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (916) 734-5400
Travis T. Tollefson
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (916) 734-2347
Matthew Zavod
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic (530) 668-2600
Emergency Medicine
Emily Andrada-Brown
UC Davis Children’s Hospital, (800) 282-3284
Daniel K. Colby
UC Davis Medical Center, (916) 734-3790
Andrew R. Elms
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2106
Melissa Jones
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-5380
Nathan Kuppermann
UC Davis Children’s Hospital, (800) 282-3284
Susan Lin
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-5380
Julia Magana
UC Davis Medical Center, (916) 734-5010
Kara Toles
UC Davis Medical Center, (916) 734-3790
Samuel D. Turnipseed
UC Davis Medical Center, (916) 734-3790
Leah Tzimenatos
UC Davis Children’s Hospital, (800) 282-3284
Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism
Adeela Ansari
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 691-8500
Shazia Faiz
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic (530) 668-2600
Kent Ishihara
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4004
Chu Kwan Lau
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic (530) 668-2600
Joyce C. Leary
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-4644
Lara J. Levin
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-4644
Ginger R. McMullen
Sutter Health – Sutter Medical Center, (916) 455-3700
Deborah K. Plante
UC Davis Medical Center, (916) 734-3835
Chaithra Prasad
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4004
Saima Sajid-Crockett
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4004
Dana M. Sheely
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center (916) 734-2737
Craig Smith
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-4644
You Tay
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Railyard Medical Center, (916) 497-3040
Courtney A. Tibble
Sutter Health – Sutter Place Care Center, (530) 750-5895
Daniel Wong
Sutter Health – Sutter Medical Center, (916) 455-3700
Masoud Ghaemmaghami, M.D.
Hospital Medicine/Hospitalist
Dignity Health—Mercy Hospital of Folsom
The intensity of being a hospitalist, managing acute (i.e., scary) cases such as a strokes and heart failure, isn’t for the faint of heart. But it’s what he’s wired to do, says Masoud Ghaemmaghami, M.D. “Yes, it’s stressful,” he says. “But that stress is the fuel of my fire.”
What do hospitalists do, and what brought about the need for them? Isn’t it a new field?
It’s been around 20 years or so. Basically, a hospitalist is a physician who works mainly in the hospital. We manage the acute cases, and we’re physically in the hospital 24/7. There are three shifts, morning, day and night.
Prior to hospitalists, the patient’s primary care physician would be called in. If that physician was busy in their clinic, the patient’s care and discharge could be delayed. As a hospitalist, I can be at a patient’s bedside in minutes, or even less than that. That’s number one.
Isn’t it hard to ramp up quickly to help a patient with whom you have no history?
It’s not a perfect solution, but that problem has been addressed by having an electronic medical record, which give us access to the patient’s history and previous tests. Of course, a lot of patients feel more comfortable with their own physician. But you also have to understand that a primary doctor’s practice and training is managing chronic disease, whereas we take care of the acute issues, so we feel very confident managing these cases.
How do you build trust in such a short time?
Communication is key, and spending time with patients is important. I try to make them feel very comfortable, let them know they are my total focus. Making sure they have a safe discharge plan is very important, too. That’s why the hospitalist role is critical and is here to stay.
Family Medicine
Alicia Agnoli
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center (916) 734-3630
Megan M. Ash
Sutter Health – Alhambra Medical Office, (916) 451-4400
Thomas Balsbaugh
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Railyard Medical Center, (866) 454-8855
Shaunye Belcher
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 667-0600
Ronald Chambers
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 681-1600
Biljinder Chima
Rocklin Family Practice and Sports Medicine, (916) 624-0300
Rino Dizon
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Railyard Medical Center, (866) 454-8855
Micaela Godzich
UC Davis Health – One Community Health, (916) 443-3299
Dineen J. Greer
Sutter Health – Alhambra Medical Office, (916) 451-4400
Karun F. Grossman
Sutter Health – Sutter Medical Plaza Natomas, (916) 285-8100
Nathan Hitzeman
Sutter Health – Alhambra Medical Office, (916) 451-4400
Anthony F. Jerant
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center (916) 734-3630
David W. Lin
Sutter Health, (916) 399-6015
Sarah Marshall
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-3630
Mary Monroe-Rodman
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic, (530) 668-2600
Christopher Olson
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 939-8400
Joan Roberts
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 691-8500
Olivier Seban
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic, (530) 668-2600
Ryan M. Spielvogel
Sutter Health – Alhambra Medical Office, (916) 451-4400
Gastroenterology
Yasser A. Al-Antably
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2028
Latifat Alli-Akintade
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2028
Sripriya Balasubramanian
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 474-6221
Christopher L. Bowlus
UC Davis Health – Midtown Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-0779
Kathlynn Caguiat
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 973-5380
Albert J. Chang
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2028
Rahul S. Dhillon
Sutter Health, (916) 262-9370
Serag Dredar
Sutter Health, (916) 262-9370
Theodor Feinstat
Sutter Health – Sutter Medical Plaza Rocklin, (916) 465-7029
Jason M. Guardino
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2028
Chhaya Hasyagar
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 474-6221
Ronald K. Hsu
Capitol Gastroenterology Consultants Medical Group, (916) 773-6200
Drew Ingram
Gastroenterology Medical Clinic (916) 983-4444
Abdul M. Khaleq
Sutter Health, (916) 262-9370
Rana Khan
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 733-3370
Gerald Kohn
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2028
Hansen Kwok
Gastroenterology Associates of Sacramento, (916) 454-1604
Linda Lee
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 973-5380
Robert Levy
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2028
Palaniappan Manickam
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 733-3304
Roger E. Mendis
Sutter Health, (916) 262-9370
Kuldip Sandhu
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 536-2596
Bhavneet Singh
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 474-6221
Gurpreet Singh
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic (530) 668-2600
Inder M. Singh
Sutter Health, (916) 878-4940
Jesse Stondell
UC Davis Health – Midtown Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-0779
Loc Ton
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2028
Cara Torruellas
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2028
Jason Umphress
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic, (530) 668-2600
Ying Wu
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2028
General Surgery
John T. Anderson
UC Davis Medical Center, (800) 282-3284
Michael Beneke
Sutter Health, (916) 262-9404
Natasha Bir
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic (530) 668-2600
Christopher Chiu
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4144
Jana Chtchetinin
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2014
Andres Crowley
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2014
Andrew R. DeMar
Sutter Health, (916) 462-8410
Thomas Dugoni
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4144
Sepideh Gholami
UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center, (916) 734-5959
Gregory M. Graves
Sutter Health, (916) 456-4428
Joelle Jakobsen
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group (916) 351-4800
John S. Lee
Sutter Health, (916) 733-9660
David E. Leshikar
UC Davis Medical Center – Cypress Building, (800) 282-3284
Jason Londeree
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 973-5235
Eric T. London
Sutter Health, (916) 262-9404
Victoria Lyo
UC Davis Medical Center – Cypress Building, (800) 282-3284
Eric Morse
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 536-3600
Carlos Perez
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center (916) 973-5235
Thomas M. Polidore
Sutter Health, (916) 773-8750
Ajay Ranade
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 733-3314
Kristen Rathbun
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2014
Michael Schlieman
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2014
Hazem Shamseddeen
UC Davis Medical Center – Cypress Building, (800) 282-3284
Sharon Shiraga
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center (916) 973-5235
Christian Swanson
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 351-4800
Glenn Tse
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4144
Thomas Walbolt
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4144
Karen Win Vroom
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic (530) 668-2600
William Bragg, M.D.
Orthopedic Surgery
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
Knee and hip replacements are a dime a dozen, but less common is shoulder replacement surgery—the very thing William Bragg, M.D., subspecializes in. While he does plenty of knees and hips (and other surgeries) too, Bragg decided early on to focus on shoulders, which he calls “the most unstable joint in the body. With that instability comes great motion, but also a lot of problems,” he says.
Why did you choose shoulder surgery as your subspecialty?
Early in my training as a resident, I worked with a really inspirational shoulder surgeon. I was so impressed to watch her take people with devastating injuries and heal them again. You don’t know how knocked down people can be when they suddenly don’t have a shoulder to use. It’s crippling—completely debilitating. It affects your life so fundamentally, in every way.
The great thing about shoulders is that there’s a huge variety of things you can do to restore function. To me, it’s one of the coolest joints to work on, an exciting intellectual and physical challenge. I do both rotator cuff repair and shoulder replacement, my favorite surgery.
Why is it your favorite?
It’s a fascinating blend of medicine and technology, with highly specialized implants for loss of function. This surgery helps people get back to their lives, back to sports, back contributing to society and enjoying better range of motion.
How can people avoid shoulder issues?
Staying active is the best way to prevent a shoulder problem. The shoulder hates inactivity. As much as I love this work, the best thing for the patients would be to never have to come see us.
Any other takeaways?
There’s no limit to age or ability or function when it comes to shoulder injuries, so if you have an issue, there is a solution for you. Go see someone.
Genetics
Marthanda Eswara
Sutter Health – Children Services (916) 887-4832
Kristin C. Herman
UC Davis MIND Institute, (916) 703-0300
Mark Lipson
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 614-4075
Madelena Martin
UC Davis MIND Institute, (916) 703-0300
Billur Moghaddam
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 614-4075
Suma Shankar
UC Davis MIND Institute, (916) 703-0300
Kamer Tezcan
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 614-4075
Geriatric Medicine
Kirill Berejnoi
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2106
Calvin H. Hirsch
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center (916) 734-2737
Ashkan Javaheri
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 733-3460
Jessica Masocol
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2106
Bary Siegel
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 614-4040
Tony Tran
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Riverside Medical Offices, (916) 784-4050
Gynecologic Oncology
Rebecca Ann Brooks
UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center, (916) 734-5959
Uma D. Chandavarkar
Sutter Health – Sutter Cancer Center, (916) 453-3300
Hui (Amy) Chen
UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center, (916) 734-5959
Katie K. Crean-Tate
Sutter Health, (916) 733-4440
Priyal Dholakiya
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 556-3164
Christa L. Dominick
Sutter Health, (916) 733-4440
Kevin Elliott
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 556-3164
Wiley Fowler
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 306-7951
Vanessa A. Kennedy
UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center, (916) 734-5959
Gary S. Leiserowitz
UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center, (916) 734-5959
Vikas Mahavni
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 614-4055
Rachel Ruskin
UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center, (916) 734-5959
Neha Shah
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 614-4055
Jeffrey Skilling
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 614-4055
Nell Suby
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 614-4055
Hand Surgery
Robert H. Allen
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center (916) 734-2700
Christopher O. Bayne
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center (916) 734-2700
Benjamin Bluth
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 536-2408
Jonathan A. Gant
Sutter Health, (916) 797-4725
Stephen Hankins
Sutter Health, (916) 797-4725
Elspeth Kinnucan
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4045
Clifford T. Pereira
UC Davis Medical Center – Cypress Building, (800) 282-3284
Sean Rocha
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2030
Dora Storelli
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2030
Daniel N. Switlick
Sutter Health, (916) 797-4725
Robert Szabo
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-2700
Nathan Taylor
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4045
Hoang Tran
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic, (530) 668-2600
Michael Vance
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 973-5275
Hematology and Oncology
Alborz Alali
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic (530) 668-2600
Archana Anantharaman
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Railyard Medical Center, (916) 497-3100
Deepti Behl
Sutter Health, (916) 453-3300
Kristie A. Bobolis
Sutter Health – Roseville Medical Plaza Care Center, (916) 782-5106
Helen K. Chew
UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center, (916) 734-5959
I-Yeh Gong
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2086
Richard Guy
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-5626
Lai Hui
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Railyard Medical Center, (916) 497-3100
Elias Kiwan
Sutter Health, (916) 733-4400
Lisa Law
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-5626
Patrick Lin
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-5626
Sarah Perez
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2086
Sivakumar Reddy
Sutter Health, (916) 782-5106
Sonia Reichert
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic (530) 668-2600
Nitin Rohatgi
Sutter Health, (916) 453-3300
Gurvinder Shaheed
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 733-5300
Samer Shihabi
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 691-8500
Shahzad Siddique
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 556-3131
Ryan Stevenson
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2086
Vijay Suhag
Sutter Health, (916) 782-5106
David Sun
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2086
Stephen Wang
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2086
Theodore Wun
UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center, (916) 734-5959
Hospice and Palliative Medicine
Rupinder K. Chima
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 627-7685
Nathan Fairman
UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center, (916) 734-5959
Shelly Garone
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 648-6920
Louise F. Glaser
Sutter Health – Sutter Medical Center, (916) 887-7955
Margaret Leung
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 474-6590
John F. MacMillan Jr.
UC Davis Medical Center, (800) 282-3284
Janelle Minter
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 627-7685
Jennifer Osborn
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 537-5079
Sameera Sandhu
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 733-3460
John Scharf
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 648-6920
Jeffrey Stoneberg
Sutter Health, (916) 887-7955
Jeffrey Yee
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic (530) 668-2600
Hospital Medicine/Hospitalist
Michael Abate
Sutter Health, (916) 733-3777
Olana Aberra
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2106
Murali Adusumalli
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 986-4426
Jonathan Aron
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2106
Nelson K. Chiang
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2106
Gary S. Chu
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2106
Candace T. Eyman
Sutter Health, (916) 862-9900
Masoud Ghaemmaghami
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 986-4426
Joshua Hoffman
Sutter Health, (916) 733-3777
Stephen J. Jerwers
Sutter Health, (916) 733-3777
Andrew Lee
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2106
Mithu Molla
UC Davis Medical Center, (800) 282-3284
Debby Sentana
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 453-4545
Reza Sianati
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2106
Voltaire R. Sinigayan
UC Davis Medical Center, (800) 282-3284
Jeffrey Stenger
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 784-4050
Jeffrey Brodovsky, D.O.
Osteopathic Medicine
Sutter Health
There are lots of D.O.s (doctors of osteopathic medicine) in the Sacramento region, but only a few who specialize in osteopathic manipulative medicine, a hands-on approach to treating everything from muscle pain to headaches. “I think there are currently only seven of us practicing in Sacramento,” says Jeffrey Brodovsky, D.O. So who should seek out this kind of help, and why?
When might a person consider seeing an osteopathic manipulative medicine practitioner?
When there’s a structural issue, either pain or some other body dysfunction. I specialize in helping babies who are having trouble nursing and pregnant women with back pain, but I also help people with a range of other issues, from headaches to neck pain—any kind of structural condition when something is out of the right place, or not functioning as it should.
Tell me more about the babies and pregnant women you treat.
Babies, especially firstborns, sometimes have very prolonged births, which can result in compressing some of the nerves in the back of head that control mouth and tongue movements. So we work on the back of the head. It’s rare, but sometimes we can fix the problem in one visit. Typically, it takes two to four visits before we start making real progress.
Pregnant women have a hormone called relaxin, which loosens ligaments to help the baby come out more easily, which is a good thing. But those loose ligaments can also cause bones to get stuck and not move well, leading to lower back or hip pain, soreness and achiness.
What are some key takeaways about what you do?
D.O.s take a holistic, mind-body-spirit approach to medicine, which is the major difference between D.O.s and M.D.s. I’d also want people to know I’m not a chiropractor. The work we do is soft, gentle, slow, targeted and precise.
Infectious Disease
Sanaz Abderrahmane
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 733-5995
John Belko
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 474-2250
Stuart H. Cohen
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-2737
Nathaniel R. Defelice
Sutter Health, (916) 325-1040
Matthew Eldridge
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-6166
Jose-Mario Fontanilla
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 973-5230
Mohammad Kabbesh
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 733-5995
Ranjani Kalyan
Pulmonary Medicine Associates, (916) 786-7498
Brett R. Laurence
Pulmonary Medicine Associates, (916) 325-1040
Lenora Lee
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 973-5230
Andrew C. McNeil
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-6166
Bilal Naseer
Pulmonary Medicine Associates, (916) 786-7498
Meryl Perez
Pulmonary Medicine Associates, (916) 786-7498
Sriharsha Rao
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-6166
Shobha Sharma
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 973-5230
Sudershan Singh
Dignity Health – Coumadin Clinic (530) 668-2600
George Thompson
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center (916) 734-2737
Angelique Tjen-A-Looi
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 973-5230
Vinod Trivedi
Pulmonary Medicine Associates (916) 325-1040
Sarah E. Waldman
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center (916) 734-2737
Robert Zimmerman
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 733-5995
Internal Medicine
Antonio Balatbat
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 733-3333
Joi Barrett
Sutter Health, (916) 733-8713
Kevin J. Burnham
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-2737
Alexander Chen
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic, (530) 668-2600
Michael Emerzian
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Riverside Medical Offices, (916) 784-4050
Namrita Gogia
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 536-2500
Jason Gritti
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2106
Meghan E. Hayes
Sutter Health, (916) 733-8713
Zachary Holt
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-2737
Craig R. Keenan
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-2737
Lisa M. Liu
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2106
Kathryn D. Newell
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center (916) 734-2737
Jon Oide
Kaiser Permanente – Elk Grove Big Horn Medical Offices, (916) 688-2106
Milin Ratanasen
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2106
Teresa Sandoval-Phillips
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic, (916) 668-2600
Ramesh Sinaee
Sutter Health, (916) 733-8713
Jane Tsai
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 733-3333
Morgan Waters
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2106
Maternal and Fetal Medicine
Marwan Ali
California Maternal Fetal Medicine, (916) 603-5600
Nina M. Boe
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-6900
Nancy Field
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-6900
Matthew Garabedian
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4148
William M. Gilbert
Perinatal Associates of Sacramento, (916) 862-9900
Herman Hedriana
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-6900
Sherrie McElvy
Perinatal Associates of Sacramento, (916) 862-9900
Amelia S. McLennan
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-6900
Kristina Milan
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4148
Carey Moreno-Hunt
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4148
Sima Parmar
Perinatal Associates of Sacramento, (916) 862-9900
Veronique Tache
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-6900
Neonatal and Perinatal Medicine
Amardeep Ahluwalia
Sutter Health, (916) 668-0789
Nwando Eze
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4190
Carolyn Getman
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 537-5135
Kristin Hoffman
UC Davis Children’s Hospital, (800) 282-3284
Robert Kahle
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 537-5135
Cindy Korte
Sutter Health, (916) 668-0789
Kara Kuhn-Riordon
UC Davis Children’s Hospital, (800) 282-3284
Satyan Lakshminrusimha
UC Davis Children’s Hospital, (800) 282-3284
Francis R. Poulain
UC Davis Children’s Hospital, (800) 282-3284
Catherine Rottkamp
UC Davis Children’s Hospital, (800) 282-3284
Gustavo Sosa
Sutter Health, (916) 668-0789
Nephrology
Shubha Ananthakrishnan
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-3761
Adarsh Bhat
Summit Nephrology, (916) 789-1505
Janeline T. Daubert
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-6988
Joseph De Leon
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-6988
Lana Gafter
Summit Nephrology, (916) 789-1505
Elena Gelfand
Capital Nephrology Medical Group, (916) 929-8564
Hiba Hamdan
Summit Nephrology, (916) 789-1505
Kai-Ting Hu
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-6988
Niti Madan
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-3761
Jasminder Momi
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 733-5336
David Pai
Sutter Health, (916) 683-8774
Jignesh Patel
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 973-5230
Ushir Patel
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 691-8500
Roopinder Poonia
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 536-2466
Gregory Spin
Summit Nephrology, (916) 789-1505
Jeffrey Stewart
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 973-5230
Brian Thornton
Summit Nephrology, (916) 789-1505
Brian Young
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center (916) 734-3761
Nick Youssefi
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-6988
Annie Yu
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 973-5230
Franklin Yuan
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 973-5230
Neurology
Ryan Armour
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 733-3372
Erica Byrd
Sutter Health, (916) 773-8711
Jason Chang
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2050
David Chesak
Sutter Health, (916) 454-6850
Howard Fan
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 537-5079
Halima Karim
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic, (530) 668-2600
Shawn Kile
Sutter Health, (916) 454-6850
Suzanne C. Koopmans
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2050
Neuzil Lai
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2050
Marc Lenaerts
UC Davis Health – Midtown Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-3588
Kwan Ng
UC Davis Health – Midtown Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-3588
Peter Skaff
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 351-4825
Vicki Wheelock
UC Davis Health – Midtown Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-3588
Dean Blumberg, M.D.
Pediatric Infectious Disease
UC Davis Health
Being thrust into the media spotlight as the local go-to guy during the coronavirus pandemic wasn’t Dean Blumberg, M.D.’s first rodeo. “I’d had prior experience with radio, television and print media, so I have the skills for it,” says Blumberg, chief of pediatric infectious diseases for UC Davis Health. But COVID’s curveballs have brought new challenges.
What has this particular challenge been like?
It’s been a combination of stressful and exciting, and also a real opportunity to integrate my years of experience, training and education.
One of the interesting things about the media stuff is that early on in the pandemic, even before the lockdowns, there was so much media interest all the time, sometimes at the end of the day I’d get these requests for interviews. It would be like 5 o’clock. So sometimes my wife and I would have people over to our house and do these interviews in our living room in the evenings. It was kind of fun.
What have you learned from the experience?
I think one thing we’ve all learned about the pandemic is that there’s a lot of twists and turns. I’ve learned not to be definitive about anything until the science is clearly there to back it up. It’s tricky, because there’s so much nuance involved.
Any misunderstandings out there you’d like to clear up?
One of the main things right now is vaccine hesitancy and misunderstandings as related to the COVID vaccine. I’d recommend people do their own research and look at the data. The meeting slides and materials are easy to find. Just search for “COVID vaccine meeting” when the FDA or CDC is having a meeting. You can look at the data, the numbers, the risks and benefits.
Neurosurgery
Hamidreza Aliabadi
Spine & Neurosurgery Associates, (916) 771-3300
Amit Banerjee
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 973-5490
Samuel Ciricillo
Sutter Health, (916) 454-6850
Huy Duong
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 973-5490
Griffith Harsh
UC Davis Health – Midtown Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-4300
Mark Hawk
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 973-5490
Brian Jian
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 973-5490
Kee Kim
UC Davis Health – Cannery Building, (916) 734-7463
Matthew Kimball
Sutter Health, (916) 773-8711
Joshua Lucas
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 536-2015
Sean Mcnatt
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 474-2600
David Moller
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 973-5490
Praveen Prasad
Dignity Health, (916) 733-3401
Kavian Shahi
Spine & Neurosurgery Associates, (916) 771-3300
Kiarash Shahlaie
UC Davis Health – Midtown Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-3588
James Silverthorn
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 973-5490
Marike Zwienenberg
UC Davis Health – Midtown Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-3588
Nuclear Medicine
Jason Cohen
Sutter Health, (916) 878-3495
Cameron Foster
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 985-9300
Erno Gyetvai
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 973-5720
Penny Vandestreek
Sutter Health, (916) 878-3495
John Webb
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2029
Obstetrics and Gynecology
Alison Breen
UC Davis Medical Group, (916) 683-3955
Hayley Coker
Sacramento Women’s Health, (916) 927-3178
Janel Crawford
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4148
Rachel Dong
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2055
Amy George
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-6900
Jocylen Glassberg
UC Davis Medical Group, (530) 747-3000
Elizabeth Gonzalez
Sutter Health, (916) 691-5996
Laurie Gregg
Sacramento Women’s Health, (916) 927-3178
Jacqueline Ho
Associates in Women’s Health Care, (916) 782-2229
Mwanga Kazadi
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 536-3530
Darcy Ketchum
Sutter Health, (916) 262-9414
Sanjeev Khurana
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4148
Rebecca King
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 614-4055
Kim Kopecky
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4148
See Lo
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4148
Hailey MacNear
Sacramento Women’s Health, (916) 927-3178
Judy Mikacich
Sacramento Women’s Health, (916) 927-3178
Bahareh Nejad
UC Davis Medical Group, (916) 783-7109
Jennifer Overbey
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 681-6102
Clara Paik
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-6900
Kathleen Rooney
Sacramento Women’s Health, (916) 927-3178
Debra D. Swanson
UC Davis Children’s Hospital, (800) 282-3284
My-Le To
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic, (530) 668-2600
Michael Trifiro
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (916) 734-6900
Carrie Yiakis
Sutter Health, (916) 262-9414
Amira Zaid
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic, (530) 668-2600
Occupational Medicine
Enass Arahman
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 691-8505
David Caretto
Sutter Health, (916) 887-0000
Michael Cohen
Sutter Health, (916) 797-4700
Stella Dao
Kaiser Permanente – Folsom Medical Offices, (916) 817-5667
John Forsyth
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic (530) 668-2600
Wesley K. Hashimoto
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2005
Rudolf Iskandar
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2005
Ophthalmology
Robert Bellinoff
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 733-3311
James Brandt
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-6602
Jacob Brubaker
Sacramento Eye Consultants, (916) 915-0300
Carmine Cammarosano
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic, (530) 668-2600
Margaret Chang
Sutter Health, (916) 339-3655
David Cupp
Sutter Health, (916) 293-9381
Mark Drabkin
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 525-6400
Robert Equi
Vitreo-Retinal Medical Group, (916) 454-4861
Nandini Gandhi
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-6602
Alexander Grand
Medical Vision Technology, (916) 731-8040
Richard Jones
Eye Site Sacramento, (916) 452-8105
Samuel H. Lee
Sacramento Eye Consultants, (916) 915-0300
Michele Lim
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-6602
Mark J. Mannis
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-6602
James Martel
Sutter Health, (916) 635-6161
Carlos Medina-Mendez
Sutter Health, (916) 293-9381
Filbert Nguyen
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic (530) 668-2600
Sang-Rog Oh
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 614-4015
Susanna Park
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-6602
Robert Peabody
Medical Vision Technology, (916) 731-8040
Joel Pearlman
Retinal Consultants Medical Group, Inc. – Greenback Lane Retina Center, (916) 339-3655
Gregory Rabin
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 525-6400
Denise Satterfield
Sutter Health, (916) 887-7474
Patricia Sierra
Sacramento Eye Consultants, (916) 915-0300
Tony Tsai
Vitreo-Retinal Medical Group, (916) 454-4861
Robert T. Wendel
Retinal Consultants Medical Group, Inc. – Greenback Lane Retina Center, (916) 339-3655
Peter Wu
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 614-4015
Glenn Yiu
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-6602
Orthopedic Surgery
Amy W. Black
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2030
William Bragg
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 733-5700
Christian S. Bromfield
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2030
Holly Haight
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 973-5275
Domingo A. Hallare
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2030
Brian Haus
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-2700
Samuel Hu
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 733-5700
Eric Klineberg
UC Davis Health – Cannery Building, (916) 734-7463
Raphael Klug
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4045
Michael Leathers
Michael P. Leathers, MD, (916) 252-9702
Cassandra A. Lee
UC Davis Health – Cannery Building, (916) 734-6805
Dahlia Lee
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2030
Mark Lee
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-2700
Holly Leshikar
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-2700
Richard Marder
UC Davis Health – Cannery Building, (916) 734-6805
Thomas Merchant
Roseville Orthopedic Surgery & Sports Medicine, (916) 782-1217
Dennis Meredith
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic, (530) 668-2600
Ravi Patel
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 973-7325
Gavin Pereira
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-2700
Robert Randall
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-2700
Marty Reed
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 973-5275
Rolando Roberto
UC Davis Health – Cannery Building, (916) 734-7463
Kent Sheridan
Sutter Health, (916) 262-9440
Scott G. Smith
Sutter Health, (916) 262-9440
David Tai
Sutter Health , (916) 732-3340
Steven Thorpe
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-2700
James Voigtlander
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4045
Jason Zemanovic
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4045
Osteopathic Medicine
Jeffrey Brodovsky
Sutter Health, (916) 451-4400
Pain Medicine
David J. Copenhaver
UC Davis Health – Patient Support Services Building, (916) 734-5031
Heather Davids
Sutter Health, (916) 454-6850
Charles De Mesa
UC Davis Health – Patient Support Services Building, (916) 734-5031
Scott Fishman
UC Davis Health – Patient Support Services Building, (916) 734-5031
Ramandeep Gurai
Sutter Health, (916) 478-0112
Brian Joves
Spine & Nerve Diagnostic Center, (916) 772-5325
Nicolas Karvelas
Spine & Nerve Diagnostic Center (916) 772-5325
Brian Kim
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 536-2442
Sharon Leano (Kanz)
Sutter Health, (916) 564-3377
Gagan Mahajan
UC Davis Health – Patient Support Services Building, (916) 734-5031
Navdeep Nijher
Sutter Health, (916) 454-6850
Vinay Reddy
Spine & Nerve Diagnostic Center, (916) 419-9900
Samir Sheth
Sutter Health, (916) 773-8711
Rod Youssefi
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-6353
Pediatric Cardiology
Jonathan Dayan
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (916) 734-3456
James Hill
Capital Pediatric Cardiology, (916) 750-2328
Frank Ing
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (800) 282-3284
Oleg Kovalenko
Capital Pediatric Cardiology, (916) 750-2328
Naveen Manohar
Capital Pediatric Cardiology, (916) 750-2328
Luz Natal-Hernandez
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 474-2250
Andrew Pelech
UC Davis Health – Pediatric Heart Center, (916) 734-3456
Ernesto Rivera
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 474-2250
Sherzana Sunderji
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (916) 734-3456
Luca Trento
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 474-2250
Stanley Wright
Capital Pediatric Cardiology, (916) 750-2328
Jay Yeh
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (916) 734-3456
Muluneh Yimer
Sutter Health, (916) 750-2328
Pediatric Critical Care Medicine
Sara Aghamohammadi
UC Davis Children’s Hospital, (800) 282-3284
Robert Alisharan
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4190
Anne Camerlengo
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4190
Constantine Dimitriades
UC Davis Children’s Hospital, (800) 282-3284
Daniel Falco
Sutter Health, (916) 887-0360
Kevin Haug
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4190
John Holcroft
UC Davis Children’s Hospital, (800) 282-3284
James Marcin
UC Davis Children’s Hospital, (916) 734-2994
Stephanie Mateev
UC Davis Children’s Hospital, (800) 282-3284
Michael Myette
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4190
JoAnne Natale
UC Davis Children’s Hospital, (916) 734-2994
Jennifer Plant
UC Davis Health – Ticon II Building, (916) 734-2994
Viyeka Sethi
UC Davis Children’s Hospital, (800) 282-3284
Jessica Signoff
UC Davis Children’s Hospital, (916) 734-2994
Craig Swanson
Sutter Health, (916) 887-0360
Pediatric Endocrinology
Christina Chao
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 474-2250
Stephanie Crossen
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (916) 734-3112
Mirna Escalante
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 474-2250
Nicole Glaser
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (916) 734-3112
Francis Hoe
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 474-2250
Lindsey Loomba
UC Davis Health – Ticon II Building, (916) 734-5177
Armaiti Mody
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (916) 734-3112
Ulhas Nadgir
Center of Excellence in Diabetes and Endocrinology, (916) 426-1902
Gnanagurudasan Prakasam
Center of Excellence in Diabetes and Endocrinology, (916) 426-1902
Sudha Reddy
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 474-2250
Niyati Skaria
Center of Excellence in Diabetes and Endocrinology, (916) 426-1902
Dennis Styne
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (916) 734-3112
Pediatric Gastroenterology
Jonathan Africa
Sutter Health, (916) 887-4780
Arthur de Lorimier
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (916) 734-3112
Kelly Beth Haas
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (800) 282-3284
Sunpreet Kaur
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (800) 282-3284
Pratima Kodali
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 474-2250
Johann Peterson
Sutter Health, (916) 887-4780
Daphne Say
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (916) 734-3112
Edward Talya
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 474-2250
Trinh Truong
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (916) 734-3112
Danielle Usatin
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 474-2250
Lee Anne Wong, M.D.
Pediatrics (General)
Sutter Health
“You come out of training and think you know a lot,” says pediatrician Lee Anne Wong, M.D. But after 27 years of practice and raising three kids of her own, Wong says she’s been humbled: “Being a parent is super hard, and a lot of times you’re just trying things and hoping it’ll work.” Wong talks about changes she’s seen in pediatric care over the past few decades.
Are you seeing a general decline in children’s health?
Over the last few years, I haven’t seen my patients quite as frequently. People canceled or couldn’t come in due to lockdowns, didn’t necessarily do their routine checkups, and as a result many missed immunizations. I have also noticed a significant increase in anxiety and depression in my adolescent patients over the last several years, amplified by the pandemic. There’s also been an increase of obesity in our patient population associated with significant increase in screen time, which has been exacerbated by the pandemic.
On the upside, we see far fewer ER visits and hospitalizations for asthma than we used to, because families now have preventive care tools including nebulizers and maintenance medicines. Also, when I first started practicing, we were routinely hospitalizing infants and children for severe diarrhea and dehydration associated with rotavirus. But that number has been greatly reduced with the introduction of the RotaTeq immunization.
Have recommendations for newborns changed over the past few decades?
The thinking around food allergies has changed. We previously told parents not to introduce kids to things like peanuts and eggs until they were older. But now we’ve learned that the earlier we introduce those things, the less likely they’ll develop those allergies.
Parenting guidance has also changed. Clinicians used to be a primary source of information for parents, but with the advent of the internet and social media, parents are gathering information from a number of sources.
Pediatric Hematology and Oncology
Scott Adams
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 474-2250
Elysia Alvarez
UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center, (916) 734-5959
Jong (Jo) Chung
UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center, (916) 734-5959
Saunders Hsu
Sutter Health, (916) 469-9337
Kent Jolly
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 474-2250
Sonali Lakshminarayanan
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 474-2250
Christina Lettieri
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 474-2250
Marcio Malogolowkin
UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center, (916) 734-5959
Arun Panigrahi
UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center, (916) 734-5959
Anjali Pawar
UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center, (916) 734-5959
Aarati Rao
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 474-2250
Yung Yim
Sutter Health, (916) 469-9337
Pediatric Infectious Disease
John Belko
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 474-2250
Dean Blumberg
UC Davis Health – Ticon II Building (916) 734-5177
Ritu Cheema
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (916) 734-3112
Natasha Nakra
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (916) 734-3112
Elizabeth Partridge
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (916) 734-2105
Jean A. Wiedeman
UC Davis Health – Ticon II Building, (916) 734-7618
Pediatric Nephrology
Ari Auron
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 474-2250
Lavjay Butani
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (916) 734-3112
Maha Haddad
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (916) 734-3112
Arundhati Kale
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (800) 282-3284
Stephanie Nguyen
UC Davis Health – Ticon II Building, (916) 734-5177
Pediatric Neurology
Shailesh Asaikar
Child and Adolescent Neurology Consultants, (916) 649-9800
William Benko
UC Davis Health – Midtown Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-3588
Celia Chang
UC Davis Health – Midtown Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-3588
Shubhangi Chitnis
Sutter Health, (916) 454-6667
Katie Friederich
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4190
Richard Friederich
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4190
Trishna Kantamneni
UC Davis Health – Midtown Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-3588
Shannon Liang
UC Davis Health – Midtown Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-3588
Brian Masselink
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4190
Gregg Nelson
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4190
Pediatric Neurosurgery
Samuel Ciricillo
Sutter Health, (916) 454-6850
Michael Edwards
UC Davis Health – Midtown Ambulatory Care Center, (800) 482-3284
Sean McNatt
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 474-2600
Marike Zwienenberg
UC Davis Health – Midtown Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-3588
Pediatric Psychiatry
Vladislav Afanasevich
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 973-5300
Andrew Bregman
Kaiser Permanente – Elk Grove Big Horn Medical Offices, (916) 525-6100
Marcia Unger
UC Davis Health- CAARE Diagnostic and Treatment Center, (916) 734-8396
Paula Wadell
UC Davis Health – Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, (916) 734-3574
Pediatric Pulmonology
Diana Go
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 474-2250
Sanjay Jhawar
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (800) 282-3284
Rory Kamerman-Kretzmer
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (916) 734-3112
Sheena Maharaj
Sutter Health, (916) 453-8696
Kiran Nandalike
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (800) 282-3284
Myrza Perez
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 474-2250
Wan Tsai
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 474-2250
Pediatric Sleep Medicine
Diana Go
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 474-2250
Sanjay Jhawar
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (800) 282-3284
Kiran Nandalike
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (800) 282-3284
Myrza Perez
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 474-2250
Pediatric Surgery
Lisa Abramson
Sutter Health, (916) 887-4220
Erin Brown
UC Davis Children’s Hospital, (800) 282-3284
Jerry Chen
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 474-2600
Diana Farmer
UC Davis Health – Cannery Building, (916) 734-7844
Joy Graf
Sutter Health, (916) 887-4220
Shinjiro Hirose
UC Davis Children’s Hospital, (916) 734-7844
Jennifer Keller
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 474-2600
Douglas Miniati
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 474-2600
Payam Saadai
UC Davis Health – Cannery Building, (916) 734-7844
Pediatric Urology
Andrew Huang
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4160
Eric Kurzrock
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-2222
Jennifer Yang
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-2222
Pediatrics (General)
Mary Blair-Rogers
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-6800
Robert S. Byrd
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (916) 734-3112
Diane Chan
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4190
Gregrey Cohen
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 536-3520
Sean M. Cooke
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-6800
Eric Crossen
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (916) 734-3112
Erik O. Fernandez
Y Garcia
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (916) 734-3112
Anita Jain
UC Davis Health – Midtown Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-5846
Laura Kair
UC Davis Children’s Hospital, (916) 734-2011
Danton Kono
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 536-3520
Rebecca Lee
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 535-3372
Michael Lucien
UC Davis Health – Midtown Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-5846
Brian Nguyen
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic, (530) 576-8956
Jasmine Nguyen
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-6800
Mitch Ratanasen
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (916) 734-3112
Jonathan Thygeson
Jonathan E. Thygeson MD, Inc (916) 924-8754
Beth Ward
Sutter Health, (916) 262-9002
Lee Anne Wong
Sutter Health, (916) 774-8500
Lenore Reeva Youssefi
Sutter Health, (916) 817-3700
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
Ryan Carver
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 771-6611
Steven Chan
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 973-7481
Loren Davidson
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-7041
Satinderpal Dhah
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2036
Maya Evans
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-7041
Brian Joves
Sutter Health, (916) 419-9900
Nicolas Karvelas
Sutter Health, (916) 772-5325
Lawrence Manhart
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 474-2250
Craig McDonald
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-7041
Vanessa Mcgowan
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2036
Vinay Reddy
Spine and Nerve Diagnostic Center, (916) 419-9900
Joel Schaffer
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2036
Akshat Shah
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2036
Chris Shin
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-7041
Jeremy Wren
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 733-3373
Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
Carrie Black
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 536-2400
Christa Clark
Granite Bay Cosmetic Surgery, (916) 246-6122
Rudy Coscia
The Plastic Surgery Center, (916) 929-1833
Drew Davis
Kaufman & Davis Plastic Surgery, (916) 983-9895
Lin Gao
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 973-5515
Jesus Garcia
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 973-5515
Scott Green
The Plastic Surgery Center, (916) 929-1833
Lynne Hackert
Sutter Health, (916) 878-4948
Debra Johnson
Ideal Plastic Surgery, (916) 664-3391
Karly Kaplan
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 973-5515
David Kaufman
Kaufman & Davis Plastic Surgery, (916) 983-9895
Gerald J. Khachi
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2045
James Z. Kim
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2045
Liza Kim
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 536-2400
Alan Lim
Sutter Health, (916) 733-9588
Pirko Maguiña
Ideal Plastic Surgery, (916) 664-3391
Minh-Bao Mundschenk
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 973-5515
Clifford Pereira
UC Davis Medical Center – Cypress Building, (800) 282-3284
Lee L.Q. Pu
UC Davis Medical Center – Cypress Building, (916) 734-7844
Kenneth M. Toft
Toft Facial Plastic Surgery, (916) 782-8638
Travis T. Tollefson
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (916) 734-2347
Granger Wong
UC Davis Health – Cannery Building, (916) 734-7844
Michael S. Wong
UC Davis Health – Cannery Building, (916) 734-7844
Wayne Yamahata
The Plastic Surgery Center, (916) 929-1833
Shuhao Zhang
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 536-2400
Podiatry
Timothy Bernard
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic, (530) 668-2600
Amy Duckworth
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4045
Jeremy Evans
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 733-3359
Matthew Garrison
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 667-0600
Daniel K. Lee
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2030
Roya Mirmiran
Sutter Health, (916) 262-9464
Damon Namvar
Sutter Health, (916) 262-9464
Beth Noe
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4045
Kene Ofili
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic, (530) 668-2600
Lindsay Russell
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2030
Michael Scatena
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 973-5275
Tanya Singleton
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2030
Michael Starkweather
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic, (530) 668-2600
Gregory Tovmassian
Sacramento Foot and Ankle, (916) 459-4398
Kirsten Van Voris-Scatena
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 973-5275
Donavon Wright
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4045
Psychiatry
Christina Bilyeu
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 973-5300
Jeremy DeMartini
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-2737
Brian Fitch
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 525-6100
Helen Kales
UC Davis Health – Behavioral Health Center, (916) 734-3574
Raheel Khan
Sutter Health, (916) 386-3620
Pachida Lo
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 525-6100
Julie Kiyomi NALANI
Motosue-Brennan
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Cancer Center, (916) 525-6100
Alison Newman
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 525-6100
Humberto Temporini
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 525-6100
Peter Yellowlees
UC Davis Health – Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, (916) 734-3574
Radiation Oncology
Rachel Chou
Kaiser Permanente – Rancho Cordova Medical Offices, (916) 631-2730
Megan Daly
UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center, (916) 734-5810
Ruben Fragoso
UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center, (916) 734-5810
Christopher U. Jones
Sutter Health, (916) 781-1225
Charlotte Kubicky
Sutter Health, (916) 781-1225
Vincent Lee
South Sacramento Cancer Center, (916) 683-9616
Melissa Lemieux
Dignity Health Advanced Imaging, (916) 556-3200
Nathalie Nguyen
Kaiser Permanente – Rancho Cordova Medical Offices, (916) 631-2730
Paul Page
South Sacramento Cancer Center, (916) 683-9616
Hubert Pan
Sutter Health – Anderson Lucchetti Women’s & Children’s Center, (916) 454-6600
Seth Rosenthal
Sutter Health, (916) 781-1225
Derrick Schmidt
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 771-2871
Matthew Wheatley
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 863-8700
Ellen Wiegner
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 556-3131
Radiology
Matthew Bobinski
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (800) 482-3284
Choo-Won Kim
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2029
Charles Mcdonnell
Sutter Health, (916) 878-3495
Tan Nguyen
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2029
Anna Nidecker
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2029
Eleanor Ormsby
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 817-5250
Gregory Rogalski
Dignity Health Advanced Imaging, (916) 379-2871
Michael Silberstein
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 817-5250
Derek Vien
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4000
Peggy Wu
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2029
Reproductive Endocrinology / Infertility
Manuel Doblado
Northern California Fertility Medical Center, (916) 773-2229
Laurie Lovely
Northern California Fertility Medical Center, (916) 773-2229
Michael Murray
Northern California Fertility Medical Center, (916) 773-2229
Sahar Stephens
Northern California Fertility Medical Center, (916) 773-2229
Kenneth Vu
Life IVF Center, (949) 788-1133
Rheumatology
Gurtej S. Cheema
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-2737
Minzi Chen
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic, (530) 668-2600
Mohammadomid Edrissian
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2330
Arshia Islam
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-5616
Joey Kim
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2330
Anand Lal
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-5616
Diana Lau
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic, (530) 668-2600
Minhchau Nguyen
Kaiser Permanente – Fresno Medical Center, (559) 448-4747
Thitinan Srikulmontree
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 844-1592
Simran Thiara
Sutter Health, (916) 455-3700
Kenneth B. Wiesner
Sacramento Rheumatology Consultants Medical Group, (916) 922-7021
Barton Wise
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-2737
Sleep Medicine
Shawn S. Aghili
Pulmonary Medicine Associates, (916) 786-7498
Paramjeet Atwal
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-4821
Jason Chang
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2050
Matthew Chow
UC Davis Health – Midtown Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-3588
Robert Dias
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 733-3372
Kimberly Hardin
UC Davis Health – Midtown Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-3588
Jamal Mohammed
UC Davis Medical Group, (916) 734-8230
Frederick Edward Ramos
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-4821
David Z. Tzeng
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-4821
Lydia Wytrzes
Lydia M. Wytrzes MD, (916) 564-3610
Sports Medicine
Jason Brayley
Kaiser Permanente – Elk Grove Promenade Medical Offices, (916) 326-8200
Kevin Burnham
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-2737
Biljinder Chima
Sutter Health, (916) 624-0300
Marcia Faustin
UC Davis Health – Cannery Building, (916) 734-6805
Susan Joy
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Railyard Medical Center, (916) 326-8200
Cassandra A. Lee
UC Davis Health – Cannery Building, (916) 734-6805
Richard Marder
Sutter Health, (916) 734-6805
Robert Masocol
Kaiser Permanente – Elk Grove Big Horn Medical Offices, (916) 478-5100
Scott Meier
Kaiser Permanente – Elk Grove Promenade Medical Offices, (916) 544-6160
Daniel Parker
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic, (530) 668-2600
Gloria Rho
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Railyard Medical Center, (916) 326-8200
Brandee Waite
UC Davis Health – Cannery Building, (916) 734-7041
Chill C. Yee
Sutter Health, (916) 797-4725
Craig Ziegler
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 771-6611
Thoracic Surgery
Matthew Agnew
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2014
Lisa Brown
UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center, (916) 734-5959
David Tom Cooke
UC Davis Medical Center – Cypress Building, (916) 734-3861
Costanzo Di Perna
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 536-3665
Luis Godoy
UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center, (916) 734-5959
Sterling Humphrey
Sutter Health, (916) 878-2555
Stephen Maxwell
Sutter Health, (916) 878-2555
Rick Peng
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 973-5235
Brian Rezvani
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2014
Trevor Williams
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 536-3665
Transgender Health
Christopher Swales
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic, (530) 668-2600
Urology
Carolina Alvayay
Sutter Health, (916) 797-4720
Kirk Anderson
Sutter Health, (916) 262-9386
Aron Bruhn
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4160
Noah Canvasser
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-2222
Marc A. Dall’Era
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-2222
Jonathan Eandi
Sutter Health, (916) 262-9386
Christopher Evans
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center (916) 734-2222
Kirk D. Keene
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2081
Dennis Lee
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 961-2514
Joyce Loeffler
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic, (530) 668-2600
Megan Matrenec
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2081
Tan Pham
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2081
Jennifer Rothschild
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-2222
Carmen Stapp
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4160
Genevieve Sweet
Sutter Health – Roseville Urology, (916) 973-5720
Kimberly Takahashi
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4160
Kadee Thompson
Sutter Health, (916) 262-9386
Scott Troxel
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4160
Alice Tsao
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2081
Jared Whitson
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2081
David S. Yee
Sutter Health – Roseville Urology (916) 797-4720
Vascular / Interventional Radiology
Braden Boice
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 973-5720
Matthew Danielson
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 817-5250
Mark Davidian
Sutter Imaging Sacramento, (916) 878-3495
Lawrence Davis
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2029
Brandon Doskocil
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 817-5250
Farhad Farzanegan
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2029
Robert Freed
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 973-5720
Patrick Harty
Sutter Imaging Sacramento, (916) 732-7777
Christopher Laing
Sutter Health – Imaging Sacramento, (916) 732-7777
Maud M. Morshedi
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2029
Giovanni Passanante
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2029
Derek Vien
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 817-5250
Patrick Vogel
Sutter Imaging Sacramento, (916) 887-7862
Catherine T. Vu
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-3606
Vascular Surgery
Christopher Abbot
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2014
Aaron Baker
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4144
John Brawley
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2014
Josefina A. Dominguez
Sutter Health, (916) 262-9400
Richard Florio
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4144
Dmitri Gelfand
Sutter Health, (916) 773-8750
Blake Hamby
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 973-5235
Misty D. Humphries
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-3800
Mimmie Kwong
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-3800
Addison McMurtry
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4144
Matthew W. Mell
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-3800
Thomas Park
Sutter Health, (916) 262-9400
Victor M. Rodriguez
UC Davis Medical Center – Cypress Building, (916) 734-2680
Samantha Stradleigh
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4144
Romel Velastegui
Rev Vascular, (916) 966-0320