Sacramento Magazine’s Top Doctors 2021

By
-
81
sacramento magazine's top doctors
Photo by Tim Engle

The classic board game “Operation” can provide an evening of laughs. But in real life, it isn’t so funny if your hear needs mending, you’ve wrenched your ankle or broken a bone. You’ll need a doctor, and an excellent one at that. That’s why Sacramento Magazine is presenting a list of physicians who were all chosen through a formal process similar to the informal peer-to-peer process doctors themselves use to connect their patients to the right specialists. Professional Research Services, LLC conducted our survey, verifying each doctor’s credentials and specific area of expertise. To learn more about the selection process, go to prscom.com.

The professionals listed herein were selected by their peers in a survey conducted by Professional Research Services Company of Troy, Michigan. Professionals may be screened and selected through the verification of licensing and review of any infractions through various applicable boards, agencies and rating services. For further information visit prscom.com or email PRS at apotter@hour-media.com. To purchase Top Doctors plaques, please see prsawards.com.

Dr. Oma Agbai, M.D.

Oma Agbai, M.D.
Dermatology
UC Davis Health

You may have seen Oma Agbai, M.D., on “Good Day Sacramento” chatting about itchy winter skin or stress-related hair loss. But most of the time, she’s busy directing the clinics for multicultural dermatology and hair disorders for UC Davis Health. Agbai is one of a small but growing number of dermatologists specializing in multicultural dermatology, something sorely needed not only in a diverse region like Sacramento, but everywhere: By 2042, more than 50 percent of the U.S. population will have skin of color, according to the Skin of Color Society.

What is multicultural dermatology?
Multicultural dermatology is a very specialized area of dermatology focused on diagnosis and treatment of skin conditions in darker skin types—any skin type prone to tanning over burning, from Asian to Hispanic to African-American. It’s also called “skin of color” dermatology. My work aims to not only provide highly specialized care for patients of darker skin types, but also to promote research in patients with conditions unique to skin of color.

Does this mean you don’t see patients with pale skin and freckles?
No, that is a misconception. Skin of color dermatology addresses the unique manifestations of skin diseases across all skin types. Dermatologic diseases can look different in people of different skin colors. For example, in a dark-skinned person, psoriasis can be dark brown, gray or purplish. So if a doctor has not seen psoriasis in dark-skinned people, it might be diagnostically challenging.

Is diagnosis and treatment commonly problematic for people with skin of color?
It can be, because traditional dermatology textbooks and educational materials have not adequately represented these populations. Multicultural dermatology looks to bridge that gap.

Addiction Medicine

Alicia Lauren Agnoli
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center  (916) 734-3630

Belis Aladag
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 482-1132

Christine Bell
C.O.R.E. Medical Clinic, Inc., (916) 442-4985

Alok Krishna
Family Medical Clinic of Greater Sacramento, (916) 569-8585

Martin Leamon
UC Davis Health – Midtown Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-5846

Allison Meisner
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 482-1132

Manu Saini
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 482-1132

Christopher Zegers
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 482-1132

Adolescent Medicine

Laura Kester Prakash
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (916) 734-3112

Allergy and Immunology

Matthew S. Bowdish
The Allergy Center at Sacramento Ear, Nose & Throat, (916) 736-6644

Bradley E. Chipps
Capital Allergy & Respiratory Disease Center, (916) 453-8696

Angelina Crans Yoon
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic, (530) 668-2600

Sean Deane
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 627-7500

Asha Desai
The Allergy Center at Sacramento Ear, Nose & Throat, (916) 736-6644

Victoria R. Dimitriades
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (916) 734-3112

Gordon Garcia
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 627-7500

Mudita Gogna
The Allergy Center at Sacramento Ear, Nose & Throat, (916) 736-6644

Mark I. Grijnsztein
Sutter Medical Plaza Elk Grove, (916) 478-6555

Rosemary Hallett
UC Davis Medical Group, (916) 783-7109

Marc Ikeda
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 627-7500

S. Rubina Inamdar
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 691-8500

Nayoung Kim
Kaiser Permanente – Rancho Cordova Medical Offices, (916) 631-3088

Binita Mandal
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group,  (916) 409-1400

Rajan Merchant
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic, (530) 668-2600

Travis A. Miller
The Allergy Station, (916) 238-6238

Anh P. Nguyen
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (916) 734-3112

Neil G. Parikh
Capital Allergy & Respiratory Disease Center, (916) 453-8696

Chiraag S. Patel
Granite Bay Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, (916) 771-2531

Troy Scribner
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Riverside Medical Offices, (916) 784-4220

Suzanne S. Teuber
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center (916) 734-2737

Rani Vatti
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 480-6500

Anesthesiology

Richard L. Applegate II
UC Davis Health – Patient Support Services Building, (916) 734-5031

Anitha Ayyalapu
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2520

Peter Chang
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 973-5000

Karyn D’Addio-Riley
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 973-5000

Rajvinder Dhamrait
UC Davis Health – Patient Support Services Building, (916) 734-5031

Robert Dong
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2520

Richard Dunbar
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4000

Amardeep Heyer
CASE Med Group, (916) 481-0777

Erin Kong
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 973-5000

Seth D. Lerner
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2520

Niroop R. Ravula
UC Davis Health – Patient Support Services Building, (916) 734-5031

Catherine Whang
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4000

Breast Surgery

Catherine M. Baker
Sutter Health, (916) 878-4950

Yona Barash
Sutter Health – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 863-1805

Natasha Bir
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic (530) 668-2600

Richard J. Bold
UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center, (916) 734-5959

Thomas Dugoni
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4144

Lisa M. Guirguis
Sutter Health – Sutter Cancer Center, (916) 733-9660

Joelle Jakobsen
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 351-4800

Jason Londeree
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 973-5235

Melinda Mortenson
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 973-5235

Candice Sauder
UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center, (916) 734-5959

Lauren P. Strickland
Sutter Health – Sutter Cancer Center, (916) 733-9660

Christian Swanson
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 351-4800

Brooke Vuong
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2014

Cardiac Surgery

Zachary Brewer
Dignity Health – Mercy Medical Group, (916) 733-6850

Sabrina A. Evans
UC Davis Medical Center – Cypress Building, (800) 282-3284

Joseph Huh
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 733-4100

Michael T. Ingram Sr.
Sutter Health – Buhler Speciality Pavilion, (916) 887-4845

Bob Kiaii
UC Davis Medical Center, (800) 282-3284

Robert Kincade
Sutter Health, (916) 887-4845

Amy Lonkar Rahm
Shriners Hospital for Children, (916) 734-3861

Allen Morris
Dignity Health – Mercy Medical Group, (916) 733-6850

Teimour Nasirov
Sutter Health, (916) 340-0111

Gary W. Raff
Shriners Hospital for Children, (916) 453-2191

Victor M. Rodriguez
UC Davis Medical Center – Cypress Building, (916) 734-2680

Kapil Sharma
Dignity Health – Mercy Medical Group, (916) 733-6850

Henry Zhu
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 733-4100

 

Dr. Cara Torruellas, M.D.

Cara Torruellas, M.D.
Gastroenterology
Kaiser Permanente

While she treats all the usual gastroenterological suspects, Cara Torruellas, M.D., is also a hepatologist, specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of liver diseases. We picked her brain about the most widespread chronic liver condition in the United States, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, which is exactly what it sounds like: excess fat stored inside liver cells.

Mild cases may cause no problems. But if fatty liver disease progresses, “serious consequences” may result, says Torruellas, including cirrhosis or liver cancer.

How widespread is fatty liver disease, and who gets it?
Prevalence ranges in the U.S. are quoted anywhere from 10 percent to 46 percent, but it’s probably closer to the latter.  It’s one of the most common disorders in Western industrialized countries, and prevalence is on the rise, especially in the U.S.

Fatty liver disease is mostly prevalent in adults, but we’re seeing a rise in younger populations as obesity in children increases. We see this disease more often in people with obesity, though in some cases it can occur in patients who are not overweight.

Why is it so common?
The reasons are not well understood, and the research is in its infancy as compared to many other liver diseases. But the main, well-supported theory is that insulin resistance is a key mechanism leading to fatty deposition and accumulation in the liver. Typically, people who have fatty liver disease will have two components of metabolic syndrome.

What can be done to prevent it?
Studies have shown weight loss is the main factor in reducing or eliminating fatty liver disease. Routine exercise, even without weight loss, also can help to reduce or prevent fatty liver disease.

How would I know if I had this disease?
That’s a great question, because most patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease are asymptomatic. Often, it’s discovered incidentally as part of some other screening process.

Cardiology

Sundeep Adusumalli
Dignity Health – Mercy Medical Group, (916) 536-3560

Rohit Bhaskar
Dignity Health – Mercy Medical Group, (916) 736-2323

Howard H. Dinh
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-4000

Richard P. Ericson
Sutter Health, (916) 887-4040

George Fehrenbacher
Sutter Health – Roseville Cardiologists, (916) 782-2146

Kathryn Glatter
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic, (530) 668-2600

Krisztian Kapinya
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 973-5282

Anuradha Khurana
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-5657

Robert Kirchner
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-5657

Joseph Kozina
Dignity Health  Mercy Medical Group, (916) 736-2323

David Lao
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 536-3560

Reginald Low
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-5678

Peter Miles
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-4000

Stephen Peters
Sutter Health – Roseville Cardiologists, (916) 742-1372

Femi Philip
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 973-5282

Tejpal Randhawa
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 733-3344

David K. Roberts III
Sutter Health, (916) 887-4040

Harn-Cherng Shiue
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-5657

Gagan D. Singh
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center (916) 734-3761

Karanjit Singh
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 984-5318

Thomas Smith
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center (800) 282-3284

Jeffrey A. Southard
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center (800) 282-3284

Kevin Stokke
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic, (530) 668-2600

Vu Ta
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-4000

Neelima Vallurupalli
Sutter Health, (916) 887-4040

Garrett B. Wong
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center (800) 282-3284

Zijian Xu
Sutter Health, (916) 887-4040

Zoe Yu
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-4000

Colon and Rectal Surgery

James M. Conner
Sacramento Colon and Rectal Surgery Medical Group Inc., (916) 231-1050

Burzeen E. Karanjawala
Sacramento Colon and Rectal Surgery Medical Group Inc., (916) 231-1050

Thomas Magrino
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic, (530) 668-2600

Elizabeth R. Raskin
UC Davis Medical Center – Cypress Building, (800) 282-3284

Daniel Shibru
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2014

Jeanne Yu
Sacramento Colon and Rectal Surgery Medical Group Inc., (916) 231-1050

Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease

Jason Yeates Adams
UC Davis Medical Group, (916) 734-8230

Muhammad Afzal
Pulmonary Medicine Associates, (916) 325-1040

Shawn S. Aghili
Pulmonary Medicine Associates, (916) 786-7498

Timothy E. Albertson
UC Davis Medical Group, (916) 734-8230

Sherry Andrews
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-5375

Mark Avdalovic
UC Davis Medical Group, (916) 734-8230

Parimal Bharucha
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 537-5079

Hugh Black
UC Davis Medical Group, (916) 734-8230

Sabrina M. Chen
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-4821

Samjot Dhillon
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-5375

Darshan Dhingani
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 453-4966

Francis Lam
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-4821

Petey Lao
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-4821

Gregory P. Marelich
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-4821

Dan-Vinh P. Nguyen
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-4821

Seth Robinson
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic, (530) 668-2600

Christian Sandrock
UC Davis Medical Group, (800) 482-3284

Walter Shakespeare
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-5375

Ernest Stewart
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-4821

Vanessa Walker
Pulmonary Medicine Associates, (916) 786-7498

Dr. Kamer Tezcan, M.D.

Kamer Tezcan, M.D.
Genetics
Kaiser Permanente

The booming popularity of at-home kits such as AncestryDNA and 23andMe has raised public awareness about genetics “even more than high schools and colleges,” says geneticist Kamer Tezcan, M.D. But don’t confuse such recreational tests with the real deal. “These direct-to-consumer tests are somewhat useful,” says Tezcan. “But what we do in a clinical setting is very different.”

How has at-home DNA testing impacted the world of genetics?
Direct-to-consumer testing started maybe 15 years ago and is very popular. An estimated 100 million people around the world have had this done. Even 70- and 80-year-olds are now getting interested in their genetics. So this is one of the pros: It has educated the public.

But sometimes the test results are inaccurate. Results can also be wrongly interpreted by the consumer and lead to inaccurate conclusions.

What are the most common areas of genetic testing in your practice?
When I first started 20 years ago, it was mainly pediatrics, which is still a major component. But today, it’s every specialty and is becoming more widespread, including cancer genetics, neurological and metabolic disorders. Cardiovascular is a huge and growing area.

To determine which tests are needed, the medical geneticist will assess the patient, take the family history and collect the clinical information. When test results come back, they’re usually complex. We interpret and share the results with the family, helping them to understand what it means to them and the journey they’re going through.

What else would you want people to know about this field?
Genetics and genomics are very dynamic fields, evolving constantly. It’s like the iPhone. I often say, “Let’s test again in two years,” because while genomic testing is good and has gotten better, we still need more research and understanding.

Dermatology

Oma N. Agbai
UC Davis Health – Cannery Building, (916) 734-6111

Mirza A. Alikhan
Sutter Downtown Dermatology, (916) 733-3792

Smita Awasthi
UC Davis Health – Cannery Building, (916) 734-6111

Elyn Bowers
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 733-3327

Meghan Brady Zavod
Sutter Health, (530) 747-5010

Barbara Ann Burrall
UC Davis Health – Cannery Building, (916) 734-6111

Christie Carroll
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic, (530) 668-2600

Cindy Chambers
Pacific Skin Institute, (916) 925-7020

Monica B. Constantinescu
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2045

Aieska De Souza
Sutter Health, (916) 797-4766

Christine Doherty
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 771-7700

Michael Fazio
Michael J. Fazio, M.D., Inc., (916) 492-1828

Farzam Gorouhi
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2045

Ann F. Haas
Sutter Health, (916) 733-3792

Yong He
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 667-0600

Mary E. Horner
Dermatology Consultants of Sacramento, (916) 739-1505

Samuel T. Hwang
UC Davis Health – Cannery Building, (916) 734-6111

Mary Ann Johnson
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 939-8400

Anna Juern
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 733-3304

Suzanne L. Kilmer
Laser & Skin Surgery Center of Northern California, (916) 456-0400

Jesse Kramer
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 844-1591

Karen Y. Nishimura
Sutter Health, (916) 797-4766

Kory Parsi
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2045

Margaret E. Parsons
Dermatology Consultants of Sacramento, (916) 739-1505

Adam Pettey
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 771-7700

Jasdeep Sharma
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2045

Marc Silverstein
UC Davis Health – Cadillac Drive Clinic, (916) 286-6130

Raja Sivamani
Pacific Skin Institute, (916) 925-7020

Danielle M. Tartar
UC Davis Health – Cannery Building, (916) 734-6111

Sima Torabian
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center (916) 771-7700

Andrea Willey
Andrea Willey MD, (916) 922-7546

An Yen
Pacific Skin Institute, (916) 925-7020

Ear, Nose, and Throat

Ben Balough
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 525-6350

Brent J. Benscoter
Sacramento Ear, Nose & Throat (916) 736-3399

Arnaud F. Bewley
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (916) 734-5400

Judith M. Blazun
Sutter Health, (916) 262-9456

Hilary A. Brodie
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (916) 734-5400

Montague Carr
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center (916) 973-5322

Craighton Chin
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic, (530) 668-2600

Donald Clutter
Sacramento Ear, Nose & Throat (916) 736-3399

David Cua
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center (916) 973-5322

Rodney C. Diaz
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (916) 734-5400

Vishal Doctor
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-5880

David A. Evans
Sacramento Ear, Nose & Throat (916) 736-3399

Tim A. Fife
Sacramento Ear, Nose & Throat (916) 782-1291

Jamie Funamura
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (916) 734-5400

C. Eric Gage
Sutter Health, (916) 773-7920

Ben G. Goldwyn
Sutter Health – Capitol Pavilion ENT & Audiology, (916) 262-9456

Eli R. Groppo
Sacramento Ear, Nose & Throat (916) 736-3399

Anne Johnstone
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 525-6350

David J. Kiener
Roseville Facial Plastic Surgery (916) 696-6071

Maggie A. Kuhn
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (916) 734-5400

Levi Ledgerwood
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 525-6350

Richard McHugh
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 525-6350

Kevin X. Mckennan
Sacramento Ear, Nose & Throat (916) 736-3399

Deanne Nyland
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 844-1550

Randall A. Ow
Sacramento Ear, Nose & Throat (916) 782-1291

Shannon Poti
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 525-6350

Brian Rubinstein
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 474-2600

Shoab Siddique
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 536-3600

Toby O. Steele
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (916) 734-5400

E. Bradley Strong
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (916) 734-5400

Travis T. Tollefson
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (916) 734-2347

Matthew Zavod
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic (530) 668-2600

Emergency Medicine

Emily Andrada-Brown
UC Davis Children’s Hospital, (800) 282-3284

Daniel K. Colby
UC Davis Medical Center, (916) 734-3790

Andrew R. Elms
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2106

Melissa Jones
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-5380

Nathan Kuppermann
UC Davis Children’s Hospital, (800) 282-3284

Susan Lin
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-5380

Julia Magana
UC Davis Medical Center, (916) 734-5010

Kara Toles
UC Davis Medical Center, (916) 734-3790

Samuel D. Turnipseed
UC Davis Medical Center, (916) 734-3790

Leah Tzimenatos
UC Davis Children’s Hospital, (800) 282-3284

Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism

Adeela Ansari
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 691-8500

Shazia Faiz
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic (530) 668-2600

Kent Ishihara
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4004

Chu Kwan Lau
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic (530) 668-2600

Joyce C. Leary
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-4644

Lara J. Levin
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-4644

Ginger R. McMullen
Sutter Health – Sutter Medical Center, (916) 455-3700

Deborah K. Plante
UC Davis Medical Center, (916) 734-3835

Chaithra Prasad
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4004

Saima Sajid-Crockett
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4004

Dana M. Sheely
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center (916) 734-2737

Craig Smith
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-4644

You Tay
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Railyard Medical Center, (916) 497-3040

Courtney A. Tibble
Sutter Health – Sutter Place Care Center, (530) 750-5895

Daniel Wong
Sutter Health – Sutter Medical Center, (916) 455-3700

Dr. Masoud Ghaemmaghami

Masoud Ghaemmaghami, M.D.
Hospital Medicine/Hospitalist
Dignity Health—Mercy Hospital of Folsom

The intensity of being a hospitalist, managing acute (i.e., scary) cases such as a strokes and heart failure, isn’t for the faint of heart. But it’s what he’s wired to do, says Masoud Ghaemmaghami, M.D. “Yes, it’s stressful,” he says. “But that stress is the fuel of my fire.”

What do hospitalists do, and what brought about the need for them? Isn’t it a new field?
It’s been around 20 years or so. Basically, a hospitalist is a physician who works mainly in the hospital. We manage the acute cases, and we’re physically in the hospital 24/7. There are three shifts, morning, day and night.

Prior to hospitalists, the patient’s primary care physician would be called in. If that physician was busy in their clinic, the patient’s care and discharge could be delayed. As a hospitalist, I can be at a patient’s bedside in minutes, or even less than that. That’s number one.

Isn’t it hard to ramp up quickly to help a patient with whom you have no history?
It’s not a perfect solution, but that problem has been addressed by having an electronic medical record, which give us access to the patient’s history and previous tests. Of course, a lot of patients feel more comfortable with their own physician. But you also have to understand that a primary doctor’s practice and training is managing chronic disease, whereas we take care of the acute issues, so we feel very confident managing these cases.

How do you build trust in such a short time?
Communication is key, and spending time with patients is important. I try to make them feel very comfortable, let them know they are my total focus. Making sure they have a safe discharge plan is very important, too. That’s why the hospitalist role is critical and is here to stay.

Family Medicine

Alicia Agnoli
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center (916) 734-3630

Megan M. Ash
Sutter Health – Alhambra Medical Office, (916) 451-4400

Thomas Balsbaugh
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Railyard Medical Center, (866) 454-8855

Shaunye Belcher
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 667-0600

Ronald Chambers
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 681-1600

Biljinder Chima
Rocklin Family Practice and Sports Medicine, (916) 624-0300

Rino Dizon
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Railyard Medical Center, (866) 454-8855

Micaela Godzich
UC Davis Health – One Community Health, (916) 443-3299

Dineen J. Greer
Sutter Health – Alhambra Medical Office, (916) 451-4400

Karun F. Grossman
Sutter Health – Sutter Medical Plaza Natomas, (916) 285-8100

Nathan Hitzeman
Sutter Health – Alhambra Medical Office, (916) 451-4400

Anthony F. Jerant
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center (916) 734-3630

David W. Lin
Sutter Health, (916) 399-6015

Sarah Marshall
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-3630

Mary Monroe-Rodman
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic, (530) 668-2600

Christopher Olson
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 939-8400

Joan Roberts
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 691-8500

Olivier Seban
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic, (530) 668-2600

Ryan M. Spielvogel
Sutter Health – Alhambra Medical Office, (916) 451-4400

Gastroenterology

Yasser A. Al-Antably
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2028

Latifat Alli-Akintade
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2028

Sripriya Balasubramanian
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 474-6221

Christopher L. Bowlus
UC Davis Health – Midtown Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-0779

Kathlynn Caguiat
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 973-5380

Albert J. Chang
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2028

Rahul S. Dhillon
Sutter Health, (916) 262-9370

Serag Dredar
Sutter Health, (916) 262-9370

Theodor Feinstat
Sutter Health – Sutter Medical Plaza Rocklin, (916) 465-7029

Jason M. Guardino
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2028

Chhaya Hasyagar
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 474-6221

Ronald K. Hsu
Capitol Gastroenterology Consultants Medical Group, (916) 773-6200

Drew Ingram
Gastroenterology Medical Clinic (916) 983-4444

Abdul M. Khaleq
Sutter Health, (916) 262-9370

Rana Khan
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 733-3370

Gerald Kohn
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2028

Hansen Kwok
Gastroenterology Associates of Sacramento, (916) 454-1604

Linda Lee
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 973-5380

Robert Levy
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2028

Palaniappan Manickam
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 733-3304

Roger E. Mendis
Sutter Health, (916) 262-9370

Kuldip Sandhu
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 536-2596

Bhavneet Singh
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 474-6221

Gurpreet Singh
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic (530) 668-2600

Inder M. Singh
Sutter Health, (916) 878-4940

Jesse Stondell
UC Davis Health – Midtown Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-0779

Loc Ton
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2028

Cara Torruellas
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2028

Jason Umphress
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic, (530) 668-2600

Ying Wu
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2028

General Surgery

John T. Anderson
UC Davis Medical Center, (800) 282-3284

Michael Beneke
Sutter Health, (916) 262-9404

Natasha Bir
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic (530) 668-2600

Christopher Chiu
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4144

Jana Chtchetinin
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2014

Andres Crowley
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2014

Andrew R. DeMar
Sutter Health, (916) 462-8410

Thomas Dugoni
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4144

Sepideh Gholami
UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center, (916) 734-5959

Gregory M. Graves
Sutter Health, (916) 456-4428

Joelle Jakobsen
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group  (916) 351-4800

John S. Lee
Sutter Health, (916) 733-9660

David E. Leshikar
UC Davis Medical Center – Cypress Building, (800) 282-3284

Jason Londeree
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 973-5235

Eric T. London
Sutter Health, (916) 262-9404

Victoria Lyo
UC Davis Medical Center – Cypress Building, (800) 282-3284

Eric Morse
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 536-3600

Carlos Perez
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center (916) 973-5235

Thomas M. Polidore
Sutter Health, (916) 773-8750

Ajay Ranade
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 733-3314

Kristen Rathbun
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2014

Michael Schlieman
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2014

Hazem Shamseddeen
UC Davis Medical Center – Cypress Building, (800) 282-3284

Sharon Shiraga
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center (916) 973-5235

Christian Swanson
Dignity Health  Mercy Medical Group, (916) 351-4800

Glenn Tse
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4144

Thomas Walbolt
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4144

Karen Win Vroom
Dignity Health Woodland  Clinic (530) 668-2600

Dr. William Bragg, M.D.

William Bragg, M.D.
Orthopedic Surgery
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group

Knee and hip replacements are a dime a dozen, but less common is shoulder replacement surgery—the very thing William Bragg, M.D., subspecializes in. While he does plenty of knees and hips (and other surgeries) too, Bragg decided early on to focus on shoulders, which he calls “the most unstable joint in the body. With that instability comes great motion, but also a lot of problems,” he says.

Why did you choose shoulder surgery as your subspecialty?
Early in my training as a resident, I worked with a really inspirational shoulder surgeon. I was so impressed to watch her take people with devastating injuries and heal them again. You don’t know how knocked down people can be when they suddenly don’t have a shoulder to use. It’s crippling—completely debilitating. It affects your life so fundamentally, in every way.

The great thing about shoulders is that there’s a huge variety of things you can do to restore function. To me, it’s one of the coolest joints to work on, an exciting intellectual and physical challenge. I do both rotator cuff repair and shoulder replacement, my favorite surgery.

Why is it your favorite?
It’s a fascinating blend of medicine and technology, with highly specialized implants for loss of function. This surgery helps people get back to their lives, back to sports, back contributing to society and enjoying better range of motion.

How can people avoid shoulder issues?
Staying active is the best way to prevent a shoulder problem. The shoulder hates inactivity. As much as I love this work, the best thing for the patients would be to never have to come see us.

Any other takeaways?
There’s no limit to age or ability or function when it comes to shoulder injuries, so if you have an issue, there is a solution for you. Go see someone.

Genetics

Marthanda Eswara
Sutter Health – Children Services (916) 887-4832

Kristin C. Herman
UC Davis MIND Institute, (916) 703-0300

Mark Lipson
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 614-4075

Madelena Martin
UC Davis MIND Institute, (916) 703-0300

Billur Moghaddam
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 614-4075

Suma Shankar
UC Davis MIND Institute, (916) 703-0300

Kamer Tezcan
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 614-4075

Geriatric Medicine

Kirill Berejnoi
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2106

Calvin H. Hirsch
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center (916) 734-2737

Ashkan Javaheri
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 733-3460

Jessica Masocol
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2106

Bary Siegel
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 614-4040

Tony Tran
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Riverside Medical Offices, (916) 784-4050

Gynecologic Oncology

Rebecca Ann Brooks
UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center, (916) 734-5959

Uma D. Chandavarkar
Sutter Health – Sutter Cancer Center, (916) 453-3300

Hui (Amy) Chen
UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center, (916) 734-5959

Katie K. Crean-Tate
Sutter Health, (916) 733-4440

Priyal Dholakiya
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 556-3164

Christa L. Dominick
Sutter Health, (916) 733-4440

Kevin Elliott
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 556-3164

Wiley Fowler
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 306-7951

Vanessa A. Kennedy
UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center, (916) 734-5959

Gary S. Leiserowitz
UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center, (916) 734-5959

Vikas Mahavni
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 614-4055

Rachel Ruskin
UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center, (916) 734-5959

Neha Shah
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 614-4055

Jeffrey Skilling
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 614-4055

Nell Suby
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 614-4055

Hand Surgery

Robert H. Allen
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center (916) 734-2700

Christopher O. Bayne
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center (916) 734-2700

Benjamin Bluth
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 536-2408

Jonathan A. Gant
Sutter Health, (916) 797-4725

Stephen Hankins
Sutter Health, (916) 797-4725

Elspeth Kinnucan
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4045

Clifford T. Pereira
UC Davis Medical Center – Cypress Building, (800) 282-3284

Sean Rocha
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2030

Dora Storelli
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2030

Daniel N. Switlick
Sutter Health, (916) 797-4725

Robert Szabo
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-2700

Nathan Taylor
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4045

Hoang Tran
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic, (530) 668-2600

Michael Vance
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 973-5275

Hematology and Oncology

Alborz Alali
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic (530) 668-2600

Archana Anantharaman
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Railyard Medical Center, (916) 497-3100

Deepti Behl
Sutter Health, (916) 453-3300

Kristie A. Bobolis
Sutter Health – Roseville Medical Plaza Care Center, (916) 782-5106

Helen K. Chew
UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center, (916) 734-5959

I-Yeh Gong
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2086

Richard Guy
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-5626

Lai Hui
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Railyard Medical Center, (916) 497-3100

Elias Kiwan
Sutter Health, (916) 733-4400

Lisa Law
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-5626

Patrick Lin
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-5626

Sarah Perez
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2086

Sivakumar Reddy
Sutter Health, (916) 782-5106

Sonia Reichert
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic (530) 668-2600

Nitin Rohatgi
Sutter Health, (916) 453-3300

Gurvinder Shaheed
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 733-5300

Samer Shihabi
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 691-8500

Shahzad Siddique
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 556-3131

Ryan Stevenson
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2086

Vijay Suhag
Sutter Health, (916) 782-5106

David Sun
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2086

Stephen Wang
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2086

Theodore Wun
UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center, (916) 734-5959

Hospice and Palliative Medicine

Rupinder K. Chima
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 627-7685

Nathan Fairman
UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center, (916) 734-5959

Shelly Garone
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 648-6920

Louise F. Glaser
Sutter Health – Sutter Medical Center, (916) 887-7955

Margaret Leung
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 474-6590

John F. MacMillan Jr.
UC Davis Medical Center, (800) 282-3284

Janelle Minter
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 627-7685

Jennifer Osborn
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 537-5079

Sameera Sandhu
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 733-3460

John Scharf
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 648-6920

Jeffrey Stoneberg
Sutter Health, (916) 887-7955

Jeffrey Yee
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic (530) 668-2600

Hospital Medicine/Hospitalist

Michael Abate
Sutter Health, (916) 733-3777

Olana Aberra
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2106

Murali Adusumalli
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 986-4426

Jonathan Aron
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2106

Nelson K. Chiang
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2106

Gary S. Chu
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2106

Candace T. Eyman
Sutter Health, (916) 862-9900

Masoud Ghaemmaghami
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 986-4426

Joshua Hoffman
Sutter Health, (916) 733-3777

Stephen J. Jerwers
Sutter Health, (916) 733-3777

Andrew Lee
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2106

Mithu Molla
UC Davis Medical Center, (800) 282-3284

Debby Sentana
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 453-4545

Reza Sianati
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2106

Voltaire R. Sinigayan
UC Davis Medical Center, (800) 282-3284

Jeffrey Stenger
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 784-4050

Dr. Jeffrey Brodovsky, M.D.

Jeffrey Brodovsky, D.O.
Osteopathic Medicine
Sutter Health

There are lots of D.O.s (doctors of osteopathic medicine) in the Sacramento region, but only a few who specialize in osteopathic manipulative medicine, a hands-on approach to treating everything from muscle pain to headaches. “I think there are currently only seven of us practicing in Sacramento,” says Jeffrey Brodovsky, D.O.  So who should seek out this kind of help, and why?

When might a person consider seeing an osteopathic manipulative medicine practitioner?
When there’s a structural issue, either pain or some other body dysfunction. I specialize in helping babies who are having trouble nursing and pregnant women with back pain, but I also help people with a range of other issues, from headaches to neck pain—any kind of structural condition when something is out of the right place, or not functioning as it should.

Tell me more about the babies and pregnant women you treat.
Babies, especially firstborns, sometimes have very prolonged births, which can result in compressing some of the nerves in the back of head that control mouth and tongue movements. So we work on the back of the head. It’s rare, but sometimes we can fix the problem in one visit. Typically, it takes two to four visits before we start making real progress.

Pregnant women have a hormone called relaxin, which loosens ligaments to help the baby come out more easily, which is a good thing. But those loose ligaments can also cause bones to get stuck and not move well, leading to lower back or hip pain, soreness and achiness.

What are some key takeaways about what you do?
D.O.s take a holistic, mind-body-spirit approach to medicine, which is the major difference between D.O.s and M.D.s. I’d also want people to know I’m not a chiropractor. The work we do is soft, gentle, slow, targeted and precise.

Infectious Disease

Sanaz Abderrahmane
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 733-5995

John Belko
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 474-2250

Stuart H. Cohen
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-2737

Nathaniel R. Defelice
Sutter Health, (916) 325-1040

Matthew Eldridge
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-6166

Jose-Mario Fontanilla
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 973-5230

Mohammad Kabbesh
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 733-5995

Ranjani Kalyan
Pulmonary Medicine Associates, (916) 786-7498

Brett R. Laurence
Pulmonary Medicine Associates, (916) 325-1040

Lenora Lee
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 973-5230

Andrew C. McNeil
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-6166

Bilal Naseer
Pulmonary Medicine Associates, (916) 786-7498

Meryl Perez
Pulmonary Medicine Associates, (916) 786-7498

Sriharsha Rao
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-6166

Shobha Sharma
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 973-5230

Sudershan Singh
Dignity Health – Coumadin Clinic (530) 668-2600

George Thompson
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center (916) 734-2737

Angelique Tjen-A-Looi
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 973-5230

Vinod Trivedi
Pulmonary Medicine Associates (916) 325-1040

Sarah E. Waldman
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center (916) 734-2737

Robert Zimmerman
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 733-5995

Internal Medicine

Antonio Balatbat
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 733-3333

Joi Barrett
Sutter Health, (916) 733-8713

Kevin J. Burnham
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-2737

Alexander Chen
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic, (530) 668-2600

Michael Emerzian
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Riverside Medical Offices, (916) 784-4050

Namrita Gogia
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 536-2500

Jason Gritti
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2106

Meghan E. Hayes
Sutter Health, (916) 733-8713

Zachary Holt
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-2737

Craig R. Keenan
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-2737

Lisa M. Liu
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2106

Kathryn D. Newell
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center (916) 734-2737

Jon Oide
Kaiser Permanente – Elk Grove Big Horn Medical Offices, (916) 688-2106

Milin Ratanasen
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2106

Teresa Sandoval-Phillips
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic, (916) 668-2600

Ramesh Sinaee
Sutter Health, (916) 733-8713

Jane Tsai
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 733-3333

Morgan Waters
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2106

Maternal and Fetal Medicine

Marwan Ali
California Maternal Fetal Medicine, (916) 603-5600

Nina M. Boe
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-6900

Nancy Field
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-6900

Matthew Garabedian
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4148

William M. Gilbert
Perinatal Associates of Sacramento, (916) 862-9900

Herman Hedriana
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-6900

Sherrie McElvy
Perinatal Associates of Sacramento, (916) 862-9900

Amelia S. McLennan
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-6900

Kristina Milan
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4148

Carey Moreno-Hunt
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4148

Sima Parmar
Perinatal Associates of Sacramento, (916) 862-9900

Veronique Tache
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-6900

Neonatal and Perinatal Medicine

Amardeep Ahluwalia
Sutter Health, (916) 668-0789

Nwando Eze
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4190

Carolyn Getman
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 537-5135

Kristin Hoffman
UC Davis Children’s Hospital, (800) 282-3284

Robert Kahle
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 537-5135

Cindy Korte
Sutter Health, (916) 668-0789

Kara Kuhn-Riordon
UC Davis Children’s Hospital, (800) 282-3284

Satyan Lakshminrusimha
UC Davis Children’s Hospital, (800) 282-3284

Francis R. Poulain
UC Davis Children’s Hospital, (800) 282-3284

Catherine  Rottkamp
UC Davis Children’s Hospital, (800) 282-3284

Gustavo Sosa
Sutter Health, (916) 668-0789

Nephrology

Shubha Ananthakrishnan
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-3761

Adarsh Bhat
Summit Nephrology, (916) 789-1505

Janeline T. Daubert
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-6988

Joseph De Leon
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-6988

Lana Gafter
Summit Nephrology, (916) 789-1505

Elena Gelfand
Capital Nephrology Medical Group, (916) 929-8564

Hiba Hamdan
Summit Nephrology, (916) 789-1505

Kai-Ting Hu
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-6988

Niti Madan
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-3761

Jasminder Momi
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 733-5336

David Pai
Sutter Health, (916) 683-8774

Jignesh Patel
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 973-5230

Ushir Patel
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 691-8500

Roopinder Poonia
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 536-2466

Gregory Spin
Summit Nephrology, (916) 789-1505

Jeffrey Stewart
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 973-5230

Brian Thornton
Summit Nephrology, (916) 789-1505

Brian Young
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center (916) 734-3761

Nick Youssefi
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-6988

Annie Yu
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 973-5230

Franklin Yuan
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 973-5230

Neurology

Ryan Armour
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 733-3372

Erica Byrd
Sutter Health, (916) 773-8711

Jason Chang
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2050

David Chesak
Sutter Health, (916) 454-6850

Howard Fan
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 537-5079

Halima Karim
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic, (530) 668-2600

Shawn Kile
Sutter Health, (916) 454-6850

Suzanne C. Koopmans
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2050

Neuzil Lai
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2050

Marc Lenaerts
UC Davis Health – Midtown Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-3588

Kwan Ng
UC Davis Health – Midtown Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-3588

Peter Skaff
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 351-4825

Vicki Wheelock
UC Davis Health – Midtown Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-3588

Dr. Dean Blumberg, M.D.

Dean Blumberg, M.D.
Pediatric Infectious Disease
UC Davis Health

Being thrust into the media spotlight as the local go-to guy during the coronavirus pandemic wasn’t Dean Blumberg, M.D.’s first rodeo. “I’d had prior experience with radio, television and print media, so I have the skills for it,” says Blumberg, chief of pediatric infectious diseases for UC Davis Health. But COVID’s curveballs have brought new challenges.

What has this particular challenge been like?
It’s been a combination of stressful and exciting, and also a real opportunity to integrate my years of experience, training and education.

One of the interesting things about the media stuff is that early on in the pandemic, even before the lockdowns, there was so much media interest all the time, sometimes at the end of the day I’d get these requests for interviews. It would be like 5 o’clock. So sometimes my wife and I would have people over to our house and do these interviews in our living room in the evenings. It was kind of fun.

What have you learned from the experience?
I think one thing we’ve all learned about the pandemic is that there’s a lot of twists and turns. I’ve learned not to be definitive about anything until the science is clearly there to back it up. It’s tricky, because there’s so much nuance involved.

Any misunderstandings out there you’d like to clear up?
One of the main things right now is vaccine hesitancy and misunderstandings as related to the COVID vaccine. I’d recommend people do their own research and look at the data. The meeting slides and materials are easy to find. Just search for “COVID vaccine meeting” when the FDA or CDC is having a meeting. You can look at the data, the numbers, the risks and benefits.

Neurosurgery

Hamidreza Aliabadi
Spine & Neurosurgery Associates, (916) 771-3300

Amit Banerjee
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 973-5490

Samuel Ciricillo
Sutter Health, (916) 454-6850

Huy Duong
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 973-5490

Griffith Harsh
UC Davis Health – Midtown Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-4300

Mark Hawk
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 973-5490

Brian Jian
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 973-5490

Kee Kim
UC Davis Health – Cannery Building, (916) 734-7463

Matthew Kimball
Sutter Health, (916) 773-8711

Joshua Lucas
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 536-2015

Sean Mcnatt
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 474-2600

David Moller
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 973-5490

Praveen Prasad
Dignity Health, (916) 733-3401

Kavian Shahi
Spine & Neurosurgery Associates, (916) 771-3300

Kiarash Shahlaie
UC Davis Health – Midtown Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-3588

James Silverthorn
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 973-5490

Marike Zwienenberg
UC Davis Health – Midtown Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-3588

Nuclear Medicine

Jason Cohen
Sutter Health, (916) 878-3495

Cameron Foster
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 985-9300

Erno Gyetvai
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 973-5720

Penny Vandestreek
Sutter Health, (916) 878-3495

John Webb
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2029

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Alison Breen
UC Davis Medical Group, (916) 683-3955

Hayley Coker
Sacramento Women’s Health, (916) 927-3178

Janel Crawford
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4148

Rachel Dong
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2055

Amy George
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-6900

Jocylen Glassberg
UC Davis Medical Group, (530) 747-3000

Elizabeth Gonzalez
Sutter Health, (916) 691-5996

Laurie Gregg
Sacramento Women’s Health, (916) 927-3178

Jacqueline Ho
Associates in Women’s Health Care, (916) 782-2229

Mwanga Kazadi
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 536-3530

Darcy Ketchum
Sutter Health, (916) 262-9414

Sanjeev Khurana
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4148

Rebecca King
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 614-4055

Kim Kopecky
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4148

See Lo
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4148

Hailey MacNear
Sacramento Women’s Health, (916) 927-3178

Judy Mikacich
Sacramento Women’s Health, (916) 927-3178

Bahareh Nejad
UC Davis Medical Group, (916) 783-7109

Jennifer Overbey
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 681-6102

Clara Paik
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-6900

Kathleen Rooney
Sacramento Women’s Health, (916) 927-3178

Debra D. Swanson
UC Davis Children’s Hospital, (800) 282-3284

My-Le To
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic, (530) 668-2600

Michael Trifiro
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (916) 734-6900

Carrie Yiakis
Sutter Health, (916) 262-9414

Amira Zaid
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic, (530) 668-2600

Occupational Medicine

Enass Arahman
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 691-8505

David Caretto
Sutter Health, (916) 887-0000

Michael Cohen
Sutter Health, (916) 797-4700

Stella Dao
Kaiser Permanente – Folsom Medical Offices, (916) 817-5667

John Forsyth
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic (530) 668-2600

Wesley K. Hashimoto
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2005

Rudolf Iskandar
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2005

Ophthalmology

Robert Bellinoff
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 733-3311

James Brandt
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-6602

Jacob Brubaker
Sacramento Eye Consultants, (916) 915-0300

Carmine Cammarosano
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic, (530) 668-2600

Margaret Chang
Sutter Health, (916) 339-3655

David Cupp
Sutter Health, (916) 293-9381

Mark Drabkin
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 525-6400

Robert Equi
Vitreo-Retinal Medical Group, (916) 454-4861

Nandini Gandhi
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-6602

Alexander Grand
Medical Vision Technology, (916) 731-8040

Richard Jones
Eye Site Sacramento, (916) 452-8105

Samuel H. Lee
Sacramento Eye Consultants, (916) 915-0300

Michele Lim
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-6602

Mark J. Mannis
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-6602

James Martel
Sutter Health, (916) 635-6161

Carlos Medina-Mendez
Sutter Health, (916) 293-9381

Filbert Nguyen
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic (530) 668-2600

Sang-Rog Oh
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 614-4015

Susanna Park
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-6602

Robert Peabody
Medical Vision Technology, (916) 731-8040

Joel Pearlman
Retinal Consultants Medical Group, Inc. – Greenback Lane Retina Center, (916) 339-3655

Gregory Rabin
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 525-6400

Denise Satterfield
Sutter Health, (916) 887-7474

Patricia Sierra
Sacramento Eye Consultants, (916) 915-0300

Tony Tsai
Vitreo-Retinal Medical Group, (916) 454-4861

Robert T. Wendel
Retinal Consultants Medical Group, Inc. – Greenback Lane Retina Center, (916) 339-3655

Peter Wu
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 614-4015

Glenn Yiu
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-6602

Orthopedic Surgery

Amy W. Black
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2030

William Bragg
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 733-5700

Christian S. Bromfield
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2030

Holly Haight
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 973-5275

Domingo A. Hallare
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2030

Brian Haus
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-2700

Samuel Hu
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 733-5700

Eric Klineberg
UC Davis Health – Cannery Building, (916) 734-7463

Raphael Klug
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4045

Michael Leathers
Michael P. Leathers, MD, (916) 252-9702

Cassandra A. Lee
UC Davis Health – Cannery Building, (916) 734-6805

Dahlia Lee
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2030

Mark Lee
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-2700

Holly Leshikar
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-2700

Richard Marder
UC Davis Health – Cannery Building, (916) 734-6805

Thomas Merchant
Roseville Orthopedic Surgery & Sports Medicine, (916) 782-1217

Dennis Meredith
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic, (530) 668-2600

Ravi Patel
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 973-7325

Gavin Pereira
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-2700

Robert Randall
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-2700

Marty Reed
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 973-5275

Rolando Roberto
UC Davis Health – Cannery Building, (916) 734-7463

Kent Sheridan
Sutter Health, (916) 262-9440

Scott G. Smith
Sutter Health, (916) 262-9440

David Tai
Sutter Health , (916) 732-3340

Steven Thorpe
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-2700

James Voigtlander
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4045

Jason Zemanovic
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4045

Osteopathic Medicine

Jeffrey Brodovsky
Sutter Health, (916) 451-4400

Pain Medicine

David J. Copenhaver
UC Davis Health – Patient Support Services Building, (916) 734-5031

Heather Davids
Sutter Health, (916) 454-6850

Charles De Mesa
UC Davis Health – Patient Support Services Building, (916) 734-5031

Scott Fishman
UC Davis Health – Patient Support Services Building, (916) 734-5031

Ramandeep Gurai
Sutter Health, (916) 478-0112

Brian Joves
Spine & Nerve Diagnostic Center, (916) 772-5325

Nicolas Karvelas
Spine & Nerve Diagnostic Center (916) 772-5325

Brian Kim
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 536-2442

Sharon Leano (Kanz)
Sutter Health, (916) 564-3377

Gagan Mahajan
UC Davis Health – Patient Support Services Building, (916) 734-5031

Navdeep Nijher
Sutter Health, (916) 454-6850

Vinay Reddy
Spine & Nerve Diagnostic Center, (916) 419-9900

Samir Sheth
Sutter Health, (916) 773-8711

Rod Youssefi
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-6353

Pediatric Cardiology

Jonathan Dayan
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (916) 734-3456

James Hill
Capital Pediatric Cardiology, (916) 750-2328

Frank Ing
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (800) 282-3284

Oleg Kovalenko
Capital Pediatric Cardiology, (916) 750-2328

Naveen Manohar
Capital Pediatric Cardiology, (916) 750-2328

Luz Natal-Hernandez
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 474-2250

Andrew Pelech
UC Davis Health – Pediatric Heart Center, (916) 734-3456

Ernesto Rivera
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 474-2250

Sherzana Sunderji
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (916) 734-3456

Luca Trento
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 474-2250

Stanley Wright
Capital Pediatric Cardiology, (916) 750-2328

Jay Yeh
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (916) 734-3456

Muluneh Yimer
Sutter Health, (916) 750-2328

Pediatric Critical Care Medicine

Sara Aghamohammadi
UC Davis Children’s Hospital, (800) 282-3284

Robert Alisharan
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4190

Anne Camerlengo
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4190

Constantine Dimitriades
UC Davis Children’s Hospital, (800) 282-3284

Daniel Falco
Sutter Health, (916) 887-0360

Kevin Haug
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4190

John Holcroft
UC Davis Children’s Hospital, (800) 282-3284

James Marcin
UC Davis Children’s Hospital, (916) 734-2994

Stephanie Mateev
UC Davis Children’s Hospital, (800) 282-3284

Michael Myette
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4190

JoAnne Natale
UC Davis Children’s Hospital, (916) 734-2994

Jennifer Plant
UC Davis Health – Ticon II Building, (916) 734-2994

Viyeka Sethi
UC Davis Children’s Hospital, (800) 282-3284

Jessica Signoff
UC Davis Children’s Hospital, (916) 734-2994

Craig Swanson
Sutter Health, (916) 887-0360

Pediatric Endocrinology

Christina Chao
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 474-2250

Stephanie Crossen
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (916) 734-3112

Mirna Escalante
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 474-2250

Nicole Glaser
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (916) 734-3112

Francis Hoe
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 474-2250

Lindsey Loomba
UC Davis Health – Ticon II Building, (916) 734-5177

Armaiti Mody
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (916) 734-3112

Ulhas Nadgir
Center of Excellence in Diabetes and Endocrinology, (916) 426-1902

Gnanagurudasan Prakasam
Center of Excellence in Diabetes and Endocrinology, (916) 426-1902

Sudha Reddy
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 474-2250

Niyati Skaria
Center of Excellence in Diabetes and Endocrinology, (916) 426-1902

Dennis Styne
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (916) 734-3112

Pediatric Gastroenterology

Jonathan Africa
Sutter Health, (916) 887-4780

Arthur de Lorimier
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (916) 734-3112

Kelly Beth Haas
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (800) 282-3284

Sunpreet Kaur
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (800) 282-3284

Pratima Kodali
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 474-2250

Johann Peterson
Sutter Health, (916) 887-4780

Daphne Say
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (916) 734-3112

Edward Talya
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 474-2250

Trinh Truong
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (916) 734-3112

Danielle Usatin
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 474-2250

 

Dr. Lee Ann Wong, M.D.

Lee Anne Wong, M.D.
Pediatrics (General)
Sutter Health

“You come out of training and think you know a lot,” says pediatrician Lee Anne Wong, M.D. But after 27 years of practice and raising three kids of her own, Wong says she’s been humbled: “Being a parent is super hard, and a lot of times you’re just trying things and hoping it’ll work.” Wong talks about changes she’s seen in pediatric care over the past few decades.

Are you seeing a general decline in children’s health?
Over the last few years, I haven’t seen my patients quite as frequently. People canceled or couldn’t come in due to lockdowns, didn’t necessarily do their routine checkups, and as a result many missed immunizations. I have also noticed a significant increase in anxiety and depression in my adolescent patients over the last several years, amplified by the pandemic. There’s also been an increase of obesity in our patient population associated with significant increase in screen time, which has been exacerbated by the pandemic.

On the upside, we see far fewer ER visits and hospitalizations for asthma than we used to, because families now have preventive care tools including nebulizers and maintenance medicines. Also, when I first started practicing, we were routinely hospitalizing infants and children for severe diarrhea and dehydration associated with rotavirus. But that number has been greatly reduced with the introduction of the RotaTeq immunization.

Have recommendations for newborns changed over the past few decades?
The thinking around food allergies has changed. We previously told parents not to introduce kids to things like peanuts and eggs until they were older. But now we’ve learned that the earlier we introduce those things, the less likely they’ll develop those allergies.

Parenting guidance has also changed. Clinicians used to be a primary source of information for parents, but with the advent of the internet and social media, parents are gathering information from a number of sources.

Pediatric Hematology and Oncology

Scott Adams
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 474-2250

Elysia Alvarez
UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center, (916) 734-5959

Jong (Jo) Chung
UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center, (916) 734-5959

Saunders Hsu
Sutter Health, (916) 469-9337

Kent Jolly
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 474-2250

Sonali Lakshminarayanan
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 474-2250

Christina Lettieri
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 474-2250

Marcio Malogolowkin
UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center, (916) 734-5959

Arun Panigrahi
UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center, (916) 734-5959

Anjali Pawar
UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center, (916) 734-5959

Aarati Rao
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 474-2250

Yung Yim
Sutter Health, (916) 469-9337

Pediatric Infectious Disease

John Belko
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 474-2250

Dean Blumberg
UC Davis Health – Ticon II Building (916) 734-5177

Ritu Cheema
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (916) 734-3112

Natasha Nakra
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (916) 734-3112

Elizabeth Partridge
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (916) 734-2105

Jean A. Wiedeman
UC Davis Health – Ticon II Building, (916) 734-7618

Pediatric Nephrology

Ari Auron
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 474-2250

Lavjay Butani
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (916) 734-3112

Maha Haddad
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (916) 734-3112

Arundhati Kale
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (800) 282-3284

Stephanie Nguyen
UC Davis Health – Ticon II Building, (916) 734-5177

Pediatric Neurology

Shailesh Asaikar
Child and Adolescent Neurology Consultants, (916) 649-9800

William Benko
UC Davis Health – Midtown Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-3588

Celia Chang
UC Davis Health – Midtown Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-3588

Shubhangi Chitnis
Sutter Health, (916) 454-6667

Katie Friederich
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4190

Richard Friederich
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4190

Trishna Kantamneni
UC Davis Health – Midtown Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-3588

Shannon Liang
UC Davis Health – Midtown Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-3588

Brian Masselink
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4190

Gregg Nelson
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4190

Pediatric Neurosurgery

Samuel Ciricillo
Sutter Health, (916) 454-6850

Michael Edwards
UC Davis Health – Midtown Ambulatory Care Center, (800) 482-3284

Sean McNatt
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 474-2600

Marike Zwienenberg
UC Davis Health – Midtown Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-3588

Pediatric Psychiatry

Vladislav Afanasevich
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 973-5300

Andrew Bregman
Kaiser Permanente – Elk Grove Big Horn Medical Offices, (916) 525-6100

Marcia Unger
UC Davis Health- CAARE Diagnostic and Treatment Center, (916) 734-8396

Paula Wadell
UC Davis Health – Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, (916) 734-3574

Pediatric Pulmonology

Diana Go
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 474-2250

Sanjay Jhawar
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (800) 282-3284

Rory Kamerman-Kretzmer
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (916) 734-3112

Sheena Maharaj
Sutter Health, (916) 453-8696

Kiran Nandalike
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (800) 282-3284

Myrza Perez
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 474-2250

Wan Tsai
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 474-2250

Pediatric Sleep Medicine

Diana Go
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 474-2250

Sanjay Jhawar
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (800) 282-3284

Kiran Nandalike
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (800) 282-3284

Myrza Perez
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 474-2250

Pediatric Surgery

Lisa Abramson
Sutter Health, (916) 887-4220

Erin Brown
UC Davis Children’s Hospital, (800) 282-3284

Jerry Chen
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 474-2600

Diana Farmer
UC Davis Health – Cannery Building, (916) 734-7844

Joy Graf
Sutter Health, (916) 887-4220

Shinjiro Hirose
UC Davis Children’s Hospital, (916) 734-7844

Jennifer Keller
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 474-2600

Douglas Miniati
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 474-2600

Payam Saadai
UC Davis Health – Cannery Building, (916) 734-7844

Pediatric Urology

Andrew Huang
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4160

Eric Kurzrock
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-2222

Jennifer Yang
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-2222

Pediatrics (General)

Mary Blair-Rogers
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-6800

Robert S. Byrd
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (916) 734-3112

Diane Chan
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4190

Gregrey Cohen
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 536-3520

Sean M. Cooke
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-6800

Eric Crossen
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (916) 734-3112

Erik O. Fernandez
Y Garcia
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (916) 734-3112

Anita Jain
UC Davis Health – Midtown Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-5846

Laura Kair
UC Davis Children’s Hospital, (916) 734-2011

Danton Kono
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 536-3520

Rebecca Lee
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 535-3372

Michael Lucien
UC Davis Health – Midtown Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-5846

Brian Nguyen
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic, (530) 576-8956

Jasmine Nguyen
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-6800

Mitch Ratanasen
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (916) 734-3112

Jonathan Thygeson
Jonathan E. Thygeson MD, Inc (916) 924-8754

Beth Ward
Sutter Health, (916) 262-9002

Lee Anne Wong
Sutter Health, (916) 774-8500

Lenore Reeva Youssefi
Sutter Health, (916) 817-3700

Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

Ryan Carver
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 771-6611

Steven Chan
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 973-7481

Loren Davidson
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-7041

Satinderpal Dhah
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2036

Maya Evans
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-7041

Brian Joves
Sutter Health, (916) 419-9900

Nicolas Karvelas
Sutter Health, (916) 772-5325

Lawrence Manhart
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 474-2250

Craig McDonald
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-7041

Vanessa Mcgowan
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2036

Vinay Reddy
Spine and Nerve Diagnostic Center, (916) 419-9900

Joel Schaffer
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2036

Akshat Shah
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2036

Chris Shin
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-7041

Jeremy Wren
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 733-3373

Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

Carrie Black
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 536-2400

Christa Clark
Granite Bay Cosmetic Surgery, (916) 246-6122

Rudy Coscia
The Plastic Surgery Center, (916) 929-1833

Drew Davis
Kaufman & Davis Plastic Surgery, (916) 983-9895

Lin Gao
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 973-5515

Jesus Garcia
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 973-5515

Scott Green
The Plastic Surgery Center, (916) 929-1833

Lynne Hackert
Sutter Health, (916) 878-4948

Debra Johnson
Ideal Plastic Surgery, (916) 664-3391

Karly Kaplan
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 973-5515

David Kaufman
Kaufman & Davis Plastic Surgery, (916) 983-9895

Gerald J. Khachi
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2045

James Z. Kim
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2045

Liza Kim
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 536-2400

Alan Lim
Sutter Health, (916) 733-9588

Pirko Maguiña
Ideal Plastic Surgery, (916) 664-3391

Minh-Bao Mundschenk
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 973-5515

Clifford Pereira
UC Davis Medical Center – Cypress Building, (800) 282-3284

Lee L.Q. Pu
UC Davis Medical Center – Cypress Building, (916) 734-7844

Kenneth M. Toft
Toft Facial Plastic Surgery, (916) 782-8638

Travis T. Tollefson
UC Davis Health – Glassrock Building, (916) 734-2347

Granger Wong
UC Davis Health – Cannery Building, (916) 734-7844

Michael S. Wong
UC Davis Health – Cannery Building, (916) 734-7844

Wayne Yamahata
The Plastic Surgery Center, (916) 929-1833

Shuhao Zhang
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 536-2400

Podiatry

Timothy Bernard
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic, (530) 668-2600

Amy Duckworth
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4045

Jeremy Evans
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 733-3359

Matthew Garrison
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 667-0600

Daniel K. Lee
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2030

Roya Mirmiran
Sutter Health, (916) 262-9464

Damon Namvar
Sutter Health, (916) 262-9464

Beth Noe
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4045

Kene Ofili
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic, (530) 668-2600

Lindsay Russell
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2030

Michael Scatena
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 973-5275

Tanya Singleton
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2030

Michael Starkweather
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic, (530) 668-2600

Gregory Tovmassian
Sacramento Foot and Ankle, (916) 459-4398

Kirsten Van Voris-Scatena
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 973-5275

Donavon Wright
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4045

Psychiatry

Christina Bilyeu
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 973-5300

Jeremy DeMartini
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-2737

Brian Fitch
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 525-6100

Helen Kales
UC Davis Health – Behavioral Health Center, (916) 734-3574

Raheel Khan
Sutter Health, (916) 386-3620

Pachida Lo
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 525-6100

Julie Kiyomi NALANI
Motosue-Brennan
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Cancer Center, (916) 525-6100

Alison Newman
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 525-6100

Humberto Temporini
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 525-6100

Peter Yellowlees
UC Davis Health – Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, (916) 734-3574

Radiation Oncology

Rachel Chou
Kaiser Permanente – Rancho Cordova Medical Offices, (916) 631-2730

Megan Daly
UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center, (916) 734-5810

Ruben Fragoso
UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center, (916) 734-5810

Christopher U. Jones
Sutter Health, (916) 781-1225

Charlotte Kubicky
Sutter Health, (916) 781-1225

Vincent Lee
South Sacramento Cancer Center, (916) 683-9616

Melissa Lemieux
Dignity Health Advanced Imaging, (916) 556-3200

Nathalie Nguyen
Kaiser Permanente – Rancho Cordova Medical Offices, (916) 631-2730

Paul Page
South Sacramento Cancer Center, (916) 683-9616

Hubert Pan
Sutter Health – Anderson Lucchetti Women’s & Children’s Center, (916) 454-6600

Seth Rosenthal
Sutter Health, (916) 781-1225

Derrick Schmidt
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 771-2871

Matthew Wheatley
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 863-8700

Ellen Wiegner
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 556-3131

Radiology

Matthew Bobinski
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (800) 482-3284

Choo-Won Kim
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2029

Charles Mcdonnell
Sutter Health, (916) 878-3495

Tan Nguyen
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2029

Anna Nidecker
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2029

Eleanor Ormsby
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 817-5250

Gregory Rogalski
Dignity Health Advanced Imaging, (916) 379-2871

Michael Silberstein
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 817-5250

Derek Vien
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4000

Peggy Wu
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2029

Reproductive Endocrinology / Infertility

Manuel Doblado
Northern California Fertility Medical Center, (916) 773-2229

Laurie Lovely
Northern California Fertility Medical Center, (916) 773-2229

Michael Murray
Northern California Fertility Medical Center, (916) 773-2229

Sahar Stephens
Northern California Fertility Medical Center, (916) 773-2229

Kenneth Vu
Life IVF Center, (949) 788-1133

Rheumatology

Gurtej S. Cheema
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-2737

Minzi Chen
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic, (530) 668-2600

Mohammadomid Edrissian
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2330

Arshia Islam
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-5616

Joey Kim
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2330

Anand Lal
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-5616

Diana Lau
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic, (530) 668-2600

Minhchau Nguyen
Kaiser Permanente – Fresno Medical Center, (559) 448-4747

Thitinan Srikulmontree
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 844-1592

Simran Thiara
Sutter Health, (916) 455-3700

Kenneth B. Wiesner
Sacramento Rheumatology Consultants Medical Group, (916) 922-7021

Barton Wise
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-2737

Sleep Medicine

Shawn S. Aghili
Pulmonary Medicine Associates, (916) 786-7498

Paramjeet Atwal
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-4821

Jason Chang
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2050

Matthew Chow
UC Davis Health – Midtown Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-3588

Robert Dias
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 733-3372

Kimberly Hardin
UC Davis Health – Midtown Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-3588

Jamal Mohammed
UC Davis Medical Group, (916) 734-8230

Frederick Edward Ramos
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-4821

David Z. Tzeng
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-4821

Lydia Wytrzes
Lydia M. Wytrzes MD, (916) 564-3610

Sports Medicine

Jason Brayley
Kaiser Permanente – Elk Grove Promenade Medical Offices, (916) 326-8200

Kevin Burnham
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-2737

Biljinder Chima
Sutter Health, (916) 624-0300

Marcia Faustin
UC Davis Health – Cannery Building, (916) 734-6805

Susan Joy
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Railyard Medical Center, (916) 326-8200

Cassandra A. Lee
UC Davis Health – Cannery Building, (916) 734-6805

Richard Marder
Sutter Health, (916) 734-6805

Robert Masocol
Kaiser Permanente – Elk Grove Big Horn Medical Offices, (916) 478-5100

Scott Meier
Kaiser Permanente – Elk Grove Promenade Medical Offices, (916) 544-6160

Daniel Parker
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic, (530) 668-2600

Gloria Rho
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Railyard Medical Center, (916) 326-8200

Brandee Waite
UC Davis Health – Cannery Building, (916) 734-7041

Chill C. Yee
Sutter Health, (916) 797-4725

Craig Ziegler
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 771-6611

Thoracic Surgery

Matthew Agnew
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2014

Lisa Brown
UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center, (916) 734-5959

David Tom Cooke
UC Davis Medical Center – Cypress Building, (916) 734-3861

Costanzo Di Perna
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 536-3665

Luis Godoy
UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center, (916) 734-5959

Sterling Humphrey
Sutter Health, (916) 878-2555

Stephen Maxwell
Sutter Health, (916) 878-2555

Rick Peng
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 973-5235

Brian Rezvani
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2014

Trevor Williams
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 536-3665

Transgender Health

Christopher Swales
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic, (530) 668-2600

Urology

Carolina Alvayay
Sutter Health, (916) 797-4720

Kirk Anderson
Sutter Health, (916) 262-9386

Aron Bruhn
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4160

Noah Canvasser
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-2222

Marc A. Dall’Era
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-2222

Jonathan Eandi
Sutter Health, (916) 262-9386

Christopher Evans
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center (916) 734-2222

Kirk D. Keene
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2081

Dennis Lee
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group, (916) 961-2514

Joyce Loeffler
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic, (530) 668-2600

Megan Matrenec
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2081

Tan Pham
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2081

Jennifer Rothschild
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-2222

Carmen Stapp
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4160

Genevieve Sweet
Sutter Health – Roseville Urology, (916) 973-5720

Kimberly Takahashi
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4160

Kadee Thompson
Sutter Health, (916) 262-9386

Scott Troxel
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4160

Alice Tsao
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2081

Jared Whitson
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2081

David S. Yee
Sutter Health – Roseville Urology (916) 797-4720

Vascular / Interventional Radiology

Braden Boice
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 973-5720

Matthew Danielson
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 817-5250

Mark Davidian
Sutter Imaging Sacramento, (916) 878-3495

Lawrence Davis
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2029

Brandon Doskocil
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 817-5250

Farhad Farzanegan
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2029

Robert Freed
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 973-5720

Patrick Harty
Sutter Imaging Sacramento, (916) 732-7777

Christopher Laing
Sutter Health – Imaging Sacramento, (916) 732-7777

Maud M. Morshedi
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2029

Giovanni Passanante
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2029

Derek Vien
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 817-5250

Patrick Vogel
Sutter Imaging Sacramento, (916) 887-7862

Catherine T. Vu
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-3606

Vascular Surgery

Christopher Abbot
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2014

Aaron Baker
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4144

John Brawley
Kaiser Permanente – South Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 688-2014

Josefina A. Dominguez
Sutter Health, (916) 262-9400

Richard Florio
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4144

Dmitri Gelfand
Sutter Health, (916) 773-8750

Blake Hamby
Kaiser Permanente – Sacramento Medical Center, (916) 973-5235

Misty D. Humphries
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-3800

Mimmie Kwong
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-3800

Addison McMurtry
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4144

Matthew W. Mell
UC Davis Health – Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center, (916) 734-3800

Thomas Park
Sutter Health, (916) 262-9400

Victor M. Rodriguez
UC Davis Medical Center – Cypress Building, (916) 734-2680

Samantha Stradleigh
Kaiser Permanente – Roseville Medical Center, (916) 784-4144

Romel Velastegui
Rev Vascular, (916) 966-0320

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR