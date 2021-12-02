Sacramento Magazine’s Top Doctors 2021

The classic board game “Operation” can provide an evening of laughs. But in real life, it isn’t so funny if your hear needs mending, you’ve wrenched your ankle or broken a bone. You’ll need a doctor, and an excellent one at that. That’s why Sacramento Magazine is presenting a list of physicians who were all chosen through a formal process similar to the informal peer-to-peer process doctors themselves use to connect their patients to the right specialists. Professional Research Services, LLC conducted our survey, verifying each doctor’s credentials and specific area of expertise. To learn more about the selection process, go to prscom.com.

Oma Agbai, M.D.

Dermatology

UC Davis Health

You may have seen Oma Agbai, M.D., on “Good Day Sacramento” chatting about itchy winter skin or stress-related hair loss. But most of the time, she’s busy directing the clinics for multicultural dermatology and hair disorders for UC Davis Health. Agbai is one of a small but growing number of dermatologists specializing in multicultural dermatology, something sorely needed not only in a diverse region like Sacramento, but everywhere: By 2042, more than 50 percent of the U.S. population will have skin of color, according to the Skin of Color Society.

What is multicultural dermatology?

Multicultural dermatology is a very specialized area of dermatology focused on diagnosis and treatment of skin conditions in darker skin types—any skin type prone to tanning over burning, from Asian to Hispanic to African-American. It’s also called “skin of color” dermatology. My work aims to not only provide highly specialized care for patients of darker skin types, but also to promote research in patients with conditions unique to skin of color.

Does this mean you don’t see patients with pale skin and freckles?

No, that is a misconception. Skin of color dermatology addresses the unique manifestations of skin diseases across all skin types. Dermatologic diseases can look different in people of different skin colors. For example, in a dark-skinned person, psoriasis can be dark brown, gray or purplish. So if a doctor has not seen psoriasis in dark-skinned people, it might be diagnostically challenging.

Is diagnosis and treatment commonly problematic for people with skin of color?

It can be, because traditional dermatology textbooks and educational materials have not adequately represented these populations. Multicultural dermatology looks to bridge that gap.

Cara Torruellas, M.D.

Gastroenterology

Kaiser Permanente

While she treats all the usual gastroenterological suspects, Cara Torruellas, M.D., is also a hepatologist, specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of liver diseases. We picked her brain about the most widespread chronic liver condition in the United States, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, which is exactly what it sounds like: excess fat stored inside liver cells.

Mild cases may cause no problems. But if fatty liver disease progresses, “serious consequences” may result, says Torruellas, including cirrhosis or liver cancer.

How widespread is fatty liver disease, and who gets it?

Prevalence ranges in the U.S. are quoted anywhere from 10 percent to 46 percent, but it’s probably closer to the latter. It’s one of the most common disorders in Western industrialized countries, and prevalence is on the rise, especially in the U.S.

Fatty liver disease is mostly prevalent in adults, but we’re seeing a rise in younger populations as obesity in children increases. We see this disease more often in people with obesity, though in some cases it can occur in patients who are not overweight.

Why is it so common?

The reasons are not well understood, and the research is in its infancy as compared to many other liver diseases. But the main, well-supported theory is that insulin resistance is a key mechanism leading to fatty deposition and accumulation in the liver. Typically, people who have fatty liver disease will have two components of metabolic syndrome.

What can be done to prevent it?

Studies have shown weight loss is the main factor in reducing or eliminating fatty liver disease. Routine exercise, even without weight loss, also can help to reduce or prevent fatty liver disease.

How would I know if I had this disease?

That’s a great question, because most patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease are asymptomatic. Often, it’s discovered incidentally as part of some other screening process.

Kamer Tezcan, M.D.

Genetics

Kaiser Permanente

The booming popularity of at-home kits such as AncestryDNA and 23andMe has raised public awareness about genetics “even more than high schools and colleges,” says geneticist Kamer Tezcan, M.D. But don’t confuse such recreational tests with the real deal. “These direct-to-consumer tests are somewhat useful,” says Tezcan. “But what we do in a clinical setting is very different.”

How has at-home DNA testing impacted the world of genetics?

Direct-to-consumer testing started maybe 15 years ago and is very popular. An estimated 100 million people around the world have had this done. Even 70- and 80-year-olds are now getting interested in their genetics. So this is one of the pros: It has educated the public.

But sometimes the test results are inaccurate. Results can also be wrongly interpreted by the consumer and lead to inaccurate conclusions.

What are the most common areas of genetic testing in your practice?

When I first started 20 years ago, it was mainly pediatrics, which is still a major component. But today, it’s every specialty and is becoming more widespread, including cancer genetics, neurological and metabolic disorders. Cardiovascular is a huge and growing area.

To determine which tests are needed, the medical geneticist will assess the patient, take the family history and collect the clinical information. When test results come back, they’re usually complex. We interpret and share the results with the family, helping them to understand what it means to them and the journey they’re going through.

What else would you want people to know about this field?

Genetics and genomics are very dynamic fields, evolving constantly. It’s like the iPhone. I often say, “Let’s test again in two years,” because while genomic testing is good and has gotten better, we still need more research and understanding.

Masoud Ghaemmaghami, M.D.

Hospital Medicine/Hospitalist

Dignity Health—Mercy Hospital of Folsom

The intensity of being a hospitalist, managing acute (i.e., scary) cases such as a strokes and heart failure, isn’t for the faint of heart. But it’s what he’s wired to do, says Masoud Ghaemmaghami, M.D. “Yes, it’s stressful,” he says. “But that stress is the fuel of my fire.”

What do hospitalists do, and what brought about the need for them? Isn’t it a new field?

It’s been around 20 years or so. Basically, a hospitalist is a physician who works mainly in the hospital. We manage the acute cases, and we’re physically in the hospital 24/7. There are three shifts, morning, day and night.

Prior to hospitalists, the patient’s primary care physician would be called in. If that physician was busy in their clinic, the patient’s care and discharge could be delayed. As a hospitalist, I can be at a patient’s bedside in minutes, or even less than that. That’s number one.

Isn’t it hard to ramp up quickly to help a patient with whom you have no history?

It’s not a perfect solution, but that problem has been addressed by having an electronic medical record, which give us access to the patient’s history and previous tests. Of course, a lot of patients feel more comfortable with their own physician. But you also have to understand that a primary doctor’s practice and training is managing chronic disease, whereas we take care of the acute issues, so we feel very confident managing these cases.

How do you build trust in such a short time?

Communication is key, and spending time with patients is important. I try to make them feel very comfortable, let them know they are my total focus. Making sure they have a safe discharge plan is very important, too. That’s why the hospitalist role is critical and is here to stay.

William Bragg, M.D.

Orthopedic Surgery

Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group

Knee and hip replacements are a dime a dozen, but less common is shoulder replacement surgery—the very thing William Bragg, M.D., subspecializes in. While he does plenty of knees and hips (and other surgeries) too, Bragg decided early on to focus on shoulders, which he calls “the most unstable joint in the body. With that instability comes great motion, but also a lot of problems,” he says.

Why did you choose shoulder surgery as your subspecialty?

Early in my training as a resident, I worked with a really inspirational shoulder surgeon. I was so impressed to watch her take people with devastating injuries and heal them again. You don’t know how knocked down people can be when they suddenly don’t have a shoulder to use. It’s crippling—completely debilitating. It affects your life so fundamentally, in every way.

The great thing about shoulders is that there’s a huge variety of things you can do to restore function. To me, it’s one of the coolest joints to work on, an exciting intellectual and physical challenge. I do both rotator cuff repair and shoulder replacement, my favorite surgery.

Why is it your favorite?

It’s a fascinating blend of medicine and technology, with highly specialized implants for loss of function. This surgery helps people get back to their lives, back to sports, back contributing to society and enjoying better range of motion.

How can people avoid shoulder issues?

Staying active is the best way to prevent a shoulder problem. The shoulder hates inactivity. As much as I love this work, the best thing for the patients would be to never have to come see us.

Any other takeaways?

There’s no limit to age or ability or function when it comes to shoulder injuries, so if you have an issue, there is a solution for you. Go see someone.

Jeffrey Brodovsky, D.O.

Osteopathic Medicine

Sutter Health

There are lots of D.O.s (doctors of osteopathic medicine) in the Sacramento region, but only a few who specialize in osteopathic manipulative medicine, a hands-on approach to treating everything from muscle pain to headaches. “I think there are currently only seven of us practicing in Sacramento,” says Jeffrey Brodovsky, D.O. So who should seek out this kind of help, and why?

When might a person consider seeing an osteopathic manipulative medicine practitioner?

When there’s a structural issue, either pain or some other body dysfunction. I specialize in helping babies who are having trouble nursing and pregnant women with back pain, but I also help people with a range of other issues, from headaches to neck pain—any kind of structural condition when something is out of the right place, or not functioning as it should.

Tell me more about the babies and pregnant women you treat.

Babies, especially firstborns, sometimes have very prolonged births, which can result in compressing some of the nerves in the back of head that control mouth and tongue movements. So we work on the back of the head. It’s rare, but sometimes we can fix the problem in one visit. Typically, it takes two to four visits before we start making real progress.

Pregnant women have a hormone called relaxin, which loosens ligaments to help the baby come out more easily, which is a good thing. But those loose ligaments can also cause bones to get stuck and not move well, leading to lower back or hip pain, soreness and achiness.

What are some key takeaways about what you do?

D.O.s take a holistic, mind-body-spirit approach to medicine, which is the major difference between D.O.s and M.D.s. I’d also want people to know I’m not a chiropractor. The work we do is soft, gentle, slow, targeted and precise.

Dean Blumberg, M.D.

Pediatric Infectious Disease

UC Davis Health

Being thrust into the media spotlight as the local go-to guy during the coronavirus pandemic wasn’t Dean Blumberg, M.D.’s first rodeo. “I’d had prior experience with radio, television and print media, so I have the skills for it,” says Blumberg, chief of pediatric infectious diseases for UC Davis Health. But COVID’s curveballs have brought new challenges.

What has this particular challenge been like?

It’s been a combination of stressful and exciting, and also a real opportunity to integrate my years of experience, training and education.

One of the interesting things about the media stuff is that early on in the pandemic, even before the lockdowns, there was so much media interest all the time, sometimes at the end of the day I’d get these requests for interviews. It would be like 5 o’clock. So sometimes my wife and I would have people over to our house and do these interviews in our living room in the evenings. It was kind of fun.

What have you learned from the experience?

I think one thing we’ve all learned about the pandemic is that there’s a lot of twists and turns. I’ve learned not to be definitive about anything until the science is clearly there to back it up. It’s tricky, because there’s so much nuance involved.

Any misunderstandings out there you’d like to clear up?

One of the main things right now is vaccine hesitancy and misunderstandings as related to the COVID vaccine. I’d recommend people do their own research and look at the data. The meeting slides and materials are easy to find. Just search for “COVID vaccine meeting” when the FDA or CDC is having a meeting. You can look at the data, the numbers, the risks and benefits.

Lee Anne Wong, M.D.

Pediatrics (General)

Sutter Health

“You come out of training and think you know a lot,” says pediatrician Lee Anne Wong, M.D. But after 27 years of practice and raising three kids of her own, Wong says she’s been humbled: “Being a parent is super hard, and a lot of times you’re just trying things and hoping it’ll work.” Wong talks about changes she’s seen in pediatric care over the past few decades.

Are you seeing a general decline in children’s health?

Over the last few years, I haven’t seen my patients quite as frequently. People canceled or couldn’t come in due to lockdowns, didn’t necessarily do their routine checkups, and as a result many missed immunizations. I have also noticed a significant increase in anxiety and depression in my adolescent patients over the last several years, amplified by the pandemic. There’s also been an increase of obesity in our patient population associated with significant increase in screen time, which has been exacerbated by the pandemic.

On the upside, we see far fewer ER visits and hospitalizations for asthma than we used to, because families now have preventive care tools including nebulizers and maintenance medicines. Also, when I first started practicing, we were routinely hospitalizing infants and children for severe diarrhea and dehydration associated with rotavirus. But that number has been greatly reduced with the introduction of the RotaTeq immunization.

Have recommendations for newborns changed over the past few decades?

The thinking around food allergies has changed. We previously told parents not to introduce kids to things like peanuts and eggs until they were older. But now we’ve learned that the earlier we introduce those things, the less likely they’ll develop those allergies.

Parenting guidance has also changed. Clinicians used to be a primary source of information for parents, but with the advent of the internet and social media, parents are gathering information from a number of sources.