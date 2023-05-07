Fanny: Groundbreaking Girl Group

Jean Millington, Nickey Barclay, Brie Darling and June Millington with Warner/Reprise producer Richard Perry in 1969. Photo by Linda Wolf.

In the late ’60s, two Filipina-American sisters started a garage band in Sacramento. That endeavor evolved into Fanny, the first all-women rock band to record an LP with a major record label. Fanny released five albums over five years, toured with the likes of Chicago and drew praise from David Bowie, Bonnie Raitt, Todd Rundgren and others.

A new documentary, “Fanny: The Right To Rock,” premieres on PBS KVIE on May 22 at 9 p.m. That same day at 6:30 p.m., a screening of the documentary will take place at the Crest Theatre, followed by a reunion of Fanny bandmates for a live performance. Free tickets are required and can be obtained at kvie.org/fanny.

