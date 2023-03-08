SACRAMENTO MAGAZINE’S WHISKEY FESTIVAL PRESENTED BY SKY RIVER CASINO
ABOUT THE EVENT
Date: June 8, 2023
Time: 6:30pm – 9:30pm
Location: California State Railroad Museum
Benefitting: KidsFirst – Child Abuse Prevention
Tickets: $95 per ticket
This event is 21 and up only.
On Thursday, June 8, Sacramento Magazine presents its inaugural Whiskey Festival. We are excited to bring this exciting event to the California State Railroad Museum along with the Presenting Sponsor, Sky River Casino. We are partnering with Jason Lockard of Locked Barrel to bring Sacramento the finest Whiskey Festival in Northern California. This year’s party will benefit the children of KidsFirst, a nonprofit dedicated to child abuse prevention.
Guests will enjoy multiple expressions from more than 23 different whiskey vendors with a wide array of top-shelf national and local brands. In addition to sampling the finest whiskeys, our guests will have the opportunity to enjoy food samples from some of the region’s best restaurants.
Additionally, guests will be entertained with live music and a host of activities that will complement their experience.
We are actively adding more whiskey vendors. This list is subject to change and will be updated as new vendors come in.
Whiskey Vendors
- Angel’s Envy
- Balvenie Scotch
- Blackened Whiskey
- Buffalo Trace (1792, E H Taylor, Blanton’s, Eagle Rare, Weller, Sazerac, Boman Brothers, Paul John)
- Dewer’s Blended Scotch
- Edgrington
- Frey Ranch
- Garrison Brothers
- Hirsh
- Horse Soldier
- Jack Daniel’s
- Nelson’s Greenbrier
- Nixtaco
- Old Trestle
- Redwood Empire
- Ry3 Whiskey
- Whistle Pig
- Woodford Reserve
- Wyoming Whiskey
Parking:
Click Here for Old Sacramento parking options
Ticket Prices and Admission Time:
Ticket Sales End at 2PM on 6/8/23
General Admission: $95 | 6:30PM
General admission can enjoy the festival from 6:30-9:30pm. Ticket includes top-shelf whiskey, bourbon, signature cocktails, live music, delicious foods that complement the tasting experience and more!
Disclaimer
Must be 21 years or older to attend. Valid photo ID required. All tickets are final sale. No refunds will be issued for this event. By purchasing, accepting, or using this ticket, you accept full and sole responsibility for all risks, both known or unknown, inherent or otherwise, related to the event these tickets are for, and acknowledge that you are voluntarily using these tickets even with knowledge and awareness of the risks. You hereby RELEASE, DISCHARGE AND COVENANT NOT TO SUE Sacramento Media LLC. and each of its respective direct and indirect affiliates and subsidiaries (the “Hour Media Entities”); and you further agree to INDEMNIFY, HOLD HARMLESS, AND DEFEND the Hour Media Entities. You agree that the Hour Media Entities have no liability for lost or stolen tickets.