ABOUT THE EVENT

Date: June 8, 2023

Time: 6:30pm – 9:30pm

Location: California State Railroad Museum

Benefitting: KidsFirst – Child Abuse Prevention

Tickets: $95 per ticket

This event is 21 and up only.

On Thursday, June 8, Sacramento Magazine presents its inaugural Whiskey Festival. We are excited to bring this exciting event to the California State Railroad Museum along with the Presenting Sponsor, Sky River Casino. We are partnering with Jason Lockard of Locked Barrel to bring Sacramento the finest Whiskey Festival in Northern California. This year’s party will benefit the children of KidsFirst, a nonprofit dedicated to child abuse prevention.

Guests will enjoy multiple expressions from more than 23 different whiskey vendors with a wide array of top-shelf national and local brands. In addition to sampling the finest whiskeys, our guests will have the opportunity to enjoy food samples from some of the region’s best restaurants.

Additionally, guests will be entertained with live music and a host of activities that will complement their experience.

We are actively adding more whiskey vendors. This list is subject to change and will be updated as new vendors come in.

Whiskey Vendors

Angel’s Envy

Balvenie Scotch

Blackened Whiskey

Buffalo Trace (1792, E H Taylor, Blanton’s, Eagle Rare, Weller, Sazerac, Boman Brothers, Paul John)

Dewer’s Blended Scotch

Edgrington

Frey Ranch

Garrison Brothers

Hirsh

Horse Soldier

Jack Daniel’s

Nelson’s Greenbrier

Nixtaco

Old Trestle

Redwood Empire

Ry3 Whiskey

Whistle Pig

Woodford Reserve

Wyoming Whiskey

Parking:

Click Here for Old Sacramento parking options

Ticket Prices and Admission Time:

Ticket Sales End at 2PM on 6/8/23

General Admission: $95 | 6:30PM

General admission can enjoy the festival from 6:30-9:30pm. Ticket includes top-shelf whiskey, bourbon, signature cocktails, live music, delicious foods that complement the tasting experience and more!