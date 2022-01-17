With a proven track record of winning for his clients and passionately advocating for the rights of those who have been accused of committing a crime, Alan J. Donato celebrates his second year being selected by Sacramento Magazine as one of the top lawyers in Sacramento. He is the owner and principal attorney at the Donato Legal Group. Representing clients in California for the past 12 years, Mr. Donato is experienced in all areas of complex criminal litigation, cannabis law and white collar crime. The Donato Legal Group is also the leading firm in regards to administrative appeals of costly cannabis abatement penalties levied against homeowners.

Mr. Donato earned his Juris Doctorate, graduating in the top 10% of his class at the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law. While in law school, he was also certified in oral advocacy, and for his skills in courtroom advocacy, he was given high honors and inducted into The Order of Barristers. After graduation, he worked for 8 years as an adjunct professor at his alma mater where he had the chance to help train young lawyers in trial advocacy.

The American Institute of Criminal Law Attorneys, as well as, Attorney and Practice Magazine both named Mr. Donato one of the 10 Best Attorneys in California, and he was inducted into the Lawyers of Distinction Honor Society. In 2020, the Donato Legal Group was recognized as one of the top 10 criminal defense law firms in California by the “Best of the Best.” As previously mentioned, Sacramento Magazine also named Mr. Donato one of Sacramento’s Top Lawyers in 2019 and 2021, and he is a member of The National Trial Lawyers: Top 100 Criminal Defense Attorneys. Mr. Donato was also named as a “Rising Star” by Super Lawyers for the past 3 years.

In addition to his success in criminal litigation, National Public Radio recently published a piece about one of Mr. Donato’s cases whereby a Sacramento Superior Court Judge dismissed a $270,000 fine against his client and ruled that the City of Sacramento had violated his client’s constitutional rights to fair notice and due process when it fined her for the illegal cannabis operation of one of her tenants. The City was forced to dismiss the case and the lien against his client’s home.

Mr. Donato is respected by his colleagues, opposing counsel, and his clients. A Sacramento District Attorney noted, “Alan is a skilled attorney who’s work ethic is matched by his integrity. He is a worthy adversary who fights for his clients.” A former client commented, “Alan is the perfect example of someone you want standing by your side when you are in need of a lawyer.” Another former client remarked, “The Dude’s the man!”

In addition to his legal career, Mr. Donato takes pride in being a devoted husband and father to three amazing daughters. He is also proud and excited to welcome his son into the world in March of 2022. Mr. Donato would like to specifically thank his wife for all of her support and strength and says, “There is absolutely no way I would be here without her.”

