Serrano Magazine: Tour of the Wakamatsu Farm

The late summer dusk will reveal the splendors of the night sky. Learn about constellations and their mythologies, the embedded landmark stars, and planets in view. Listen to this relaxing tour from the comfort of your chair, cot or hammock. Bring binoculars if you wish. Herb Tanimoto, beloved Wakamatsu historian, author and amateur astronomer will lead this unique sky tour. There will be no telescopes. Responsible teens+ are welcome. The event will be canceled in the event of smoke or cloudy skies. Suggested donation: $5/members, $10/non-members. 8 p.m. Visit donorview.com/739Mn for more information.

Tour of the Wakamatsu Farm Night Sky

August 27, 2022

https://app.donorview.com/739Mn