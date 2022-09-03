Serrano Magazine: Hands4Hope Beach Party 2022

Join in celebrating the organization’s past year’s successes and help raise funds to continue programs in the upcoming year. The adults-only evening includes a live band, food trucks, beverages, a silent auction, raffle, short program and loads of beach party fun. Purchase tickets in advance. For sponsorship opportunities, please email info@hands4hopeyouth.org or visit handsforhopeyouth.org for up-to-date information.

Hands4Hope Youth Making a Difference Endless Summer Beach Party

September 24, 2022

handsforhopeyouth.org