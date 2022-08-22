Serrano Magazine: El Dorado Hills Brewfest 2022

Enjoy unlimited tastings of 50+ fine craft beers, cideries, meaderies, wine and sake on the scenic lawns with views of Serrano. Music, entertainment, food trucks, sample pairings, interactive booths, and a VIP Lounge with swag await. Everyone will need to show identification. 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Village Green at Serrano Visitor’s Center, 4525 Serrano Parkway. Event details are subject to change. Please visit eldoradohillsbrewfest.com for ticket prices, or call (916) 933-1335 for updates.

