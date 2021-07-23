Sac Design – Details Mercantile

Kevin and Loretta Schell hadn’t even decided how they would use the retail space in a handsome midcentury building across from Sacramento’s Old City Cemetery when they jumped at the opportunity to lease it. Clearly, this is a couple who makes decisions from the heart. “The first time we set foot in here, it was all about the light for us,” says Loretta of the space, which is graced with floor-to-ceiling windows across the front and rear façades.

It wasn’t long before they settled on opening a home goods store, Details Mercantile. Loretta describes it as “an extension of our home. The shop is filled with things that we either have had in our home or admire for their beauty or their functionality. They’re things that we really love.”

Those treasured items include ultra-cozy David Fussenegger blankets and pillows; beautiful yet practical La Chamba clay cookware from Colombia; soy candles from Makana Studios; textiles from master weaver Sergio Martinez; paintings and drawings from Sacramento artist Bob Miller; goat-milk soaps and lotions from Vintage Farm Suds; and delicate ceramic succulents and flowers from Chive.

The shop, which also sells select consigned items, including home accessories and accent furniture, feels personal because it is. Many of the display fixtures and furnishings were sourced from the homes of close friends and family members, which Loretta says adds to the experience of shopping there. “Our store is about comfort and joy, plain and simple.” 2665 Riverside Blvd.; (916) 389-0044