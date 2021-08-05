Brunch Weddings

If you’ve ever imagined serving French toast at your reception or cheers-ing your nuptials with a mimosa, a brunch wedding may be the perfect fit. Brunch always feels celebratory, with festive morning cocktails and hearty dishes for parties of all sizes. Vanessa Kitley, the sales manager for weddings and events at Scott’s Seafood on the River, says morning brides still get to take advantage of the venue’s full wedding packages, including a boozy bar, full meal service, provided furniture and décor, a dance area, custom station setup, an event manager and more. Here are some of the big perks of saying “I do” over pancakes.

The Vibe

Kitley says a brunch wedding provides an intimate setting for parties big and small. Furthermore, says Nikki Dupre, director of sales and marketing at The Citizen Hotel, hosting in the morning can create a more comfortable outdoor setting once the weather heats up.

The Cost

The overall cost of a brunch wedding is lower than a dinnertime affair. In addition to reduced food costs, some venues offer discounted site fees, and vendors may give price breaks during less-busy time frames. But booking brunch doesn’t have to mean you’ll be in hair and makeup at 5 a.m., either. At Scott’s, brunch ceremonies begin at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow from 11:30 a.m.–4 p.m., and at The Citizen, start times can vary between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. You may not be dancing into the night, but it does clear up the afternoon for post-wedding festivities to continue the celebration.

The Menu

Perhaps the biggest benefit of a brunch wedding is the menu. At Scott’s, suggestions include freshly baked pastries, smoked salmon with miniature bagels and an assortment of toppings, and French toast with brown sugar glaze. At The Citizen Hotel, past brunch menus have featured favorites from Grange Restaurant downstairs, including eggs Benedict with house-smoked pastrami and Gruyere, smoked chicken hash with chipotle hollandaise, buttermilk pancakes with spiced apple compote, short rib and rigatoni with poached eggs, and the popular Grange Brunch Burger on a brioche bun with fried eggs. If you want an interactive element for the day, consider a build-your-own yogurt parfait station or a make-it-yourself bloody mary bar.