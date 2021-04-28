May Day (May 1) symbolizes the halfway point between the spring equinox and the summer solstice. This year, revelers can soak in the sun and celebrate with the Yolo Wine Ramble on May 1–2 in the wine region between the Sacramento River and Napa Valley. Ten wineries are participating and offering attendees a combination of wine tasting, food trucks and live music. Below is a lineup of the Yolo Wine Ramble participating wineries and their offerings:
Berryessa Gap Vineyards
- Two locations: Winery & Downtown
- No reservations required (but can reserve https://www.exploretock.com/berryessagapwinery/)
- Buckhorn food truck at the winery location on Sunday, May 2
- Live music at the downtown location both days 1–4 p.m. (Saturday: Big Ben, Sunday: Nancy Northrup’s duo)
- Tastings (ranging from $15–$25), wine by the glass, and bottles available
Capay Valley Vineyards
- Music 1–4 p.m. by Roni & Joe, duo from classic rock band Group Therapy
- Local Vendor: Mystic Fox Naturals—goat milk soap and other products available for purchase
- Bring a picnic to enjoy along with the music and wine
- $10 tasting fees will be waived with purchase, and 20% off case discounts will be offered
Great Bear Vineyards
- Hours: Saturday noon–8 p.m. and Sunday noon–4 p.m.
- Reservations required (https://greatbearvineyards.com/store)
- Saturday: wine tasting noon–4 p.m. ($20) and wine by the glass 5–8 p.m. ($15)
- Sunday: cheese & wine pairing ($40)
Grindstone Winery
- Hours: 11 a.m.–4 p.m. both days
- No reservations required
- Saturday: Fry Boys food truck and Alan Spilkin will be performing noon–3 p.m.
- Sunday: Mumpy’s food truck, live music by Big Ben 12:30–3:30 p.m.
- $10 tasting fees will be waived with bottle purchase
JDM Estate
- Hours: 11 a.m.–4:30 p.m. both days
- Reservations required (please call or text Lauren at 530-309-4730)
- Morgan’s on Main pop up both days with food available for purchase
- Complimentary wine tastings
Matchbook Wine Company
- Hours: Saturday 11 a.m.–8:30 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.–4:30 p.m.
- Reservations are required on Saturday but not on Sunday
- Saturday: Pollo Inferno food truck with live music by Playback the Hits
- Sunday: Luciano’s Gelato
- $10 tasting fees will be waived with bottle purchase
Séka Hills
- Hours: 11 a.m.–5 p.m. both days
- No reservations required
- Wine Release—2019 Sauvignon Blanc
- Live music noon–3 p.m. both days (Saturday: Joe Yuhre, Sunday: The Hey-Nows!)
- Buckhorn food truck 11 a.m.–5 p.m. both days and deli items available for purchase
- $10 tasting fees will be waived with bottle purchase
Simas Family Vineyard hosted at our neighbor Capay Valley Lavender
- Hours: 11 a.m.–5 p.m. both days
- No reservations required
- Bring a picnic and enjoy the lavender fields
- $5 tasting fees will be waived with bottle purchase
Taber Ranch Vineyard and Event Center
- Hours: 11 a.m.–5 p.m. both days
- No reservations required
- Release of rosé of tempranillo!
- Wood-fired pizza, rambles through the garden, and live music both days
- Live music: Saturday—Chicken & Dumpling 1–4 p.m., Sunday—Jimmy Ashley 1–4 p.m.
- $10 tasting fees will be waived with bottle purchase
Turkovich Family Wines
- Hours: Saturday 10 a.m.–8 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.–6 p.m.
- Reservations are preferred (turkovichwines.com)
- Wine Tasting with an appetizer from Putah Creek both days. Wine tasting concludes at 5 p.m. Bottles, glasses and flights are available 5–8 p.m.
For a map, addresses and phone numbers, please check out Yolo County Wines.
