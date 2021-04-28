May Day (May 1) symbolizes the halfway point between the spring equinox and the summer solstice. This year, revelers can soak in the sun and celebrate with the Yolo Wine Ramble on May 1–2 in the wine region between the Sacramento River and Napa Valley. Ten wineries are participating and offering attendees a combination of wine tasting, food trucks and live music. Below is a lineup of the Yolo Wine Ramble participating wineries and their offerings:

Berryessa Gap Vineyards

Two locations: Winery & Downtown

No reservations required (but can reserve https://www.exploretock.com/berryessagapwinery/)

Buckhorn food truck at the winery location on Sunday, May 2

Live music at the downtown location both days 1–4 p.m. (Saturday: Big Ben, Sunday: Nancy Northrup’s duo)

Tastings (ranging from $15–$25), wine by the glass, and bottles available

Capay Valley Vineyards

Music 1–4 p.m. by Roni & Joe, duo from classic rock band Group Therapy

Local Vendor: Mystic Fox Naturals—goat milk soap and other products available for purchase

Bring a picnic to enjoy along with the music and wine

$10 tasting fees will be waived with purchase, and 20% off case discounts will be offered

Great Bear Vineyards

Hours: Saturday noon–8 p.m. and Sunday noon–4 p.m.

Reservations required (https://greatbearvineyards.com/store)

Saturday: wine tasting noon–4 p.m. ($20) and wine by the glass 5­–8 p.m. ($15)

Sunday: cheese & wine pairing ($40)

Grindstone Winery

Hours: 11 a.m.–4 p.m. both days

No reservations required

Saturday: Fry Boys food truck and Alan Spilkin will be performing noon–3 p.m.

Sunday: Mumpy’s food truck, live music by Big Ben 12:30–3:30 p.m.

$10 tasting fees will be waived with bottle purchase

JDM Estate

Hours: 11 a.m.–4:30 p.m. both days

Reservations required (please call or text Lauren at 530-309-4730)

Morgan’s on Main pop up both days with food available for purchase

Complimentary wine tastings

Matchbook Wine Company

Hours: Saturday 11 a.m.–8:30 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Reservations are required on Saturday but not on Sunday

Saturday: Pollo Inferno food truck with live music by Playback the Hits

Sunday: Luciano’s Gelato

$10 tasting fees will be waived with bottle purchase

Séka Hills

Hours: 11 a.m.–5 p.m. both days

No reservations required

Wine Release—2019 Sauvignon Blanc

Live music noon–3 p.m. both days (Saturday: Joe Yuhre, Sunday: The Hey-Nows!)

Buckhorn food truck 11 a.m.–5 p.m. both days and deli items available for purchase

$10 tasting fees will be waived with bottle purchase

Simas Family Vineyard hosted at our neighbor Capay Valley Lavender

Hours: 11 a.m.–5 p.m. both days

No reservations required

Bring a picnic and enjoy the lavender fields

$5 tasting fees will be waived with bottle purchase

Taber Ranch Vineyard and Event Center

Hours: 11 a.m.–5 p.m. both days

No reservations required

Release of rosé of tempranillo!

Wood-fired pizza, rambles through the garden, and live music both days

Live music: Saturday—Chicken & Dumpling 1–4 p.m., Sunday—Jimmy Ashley 1–4 p.m.

$10 tasting fees will be waived with bottle purchase

Turkovich Family Wines

Hours: Saturday 10 a.m.–8 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Reservations are preferred (turkovichwines.com )

Wine Tasting with an appetizer from Putah Creek both days. Wine tasting concludes at 5 p.m. Bottles, glasses and flights are available 5–8 p.m.

For a map, addresses and phone numbers, please check out Yolo County Wines.