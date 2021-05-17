Placer Wine Trail’s Spring VIP Weekend

With summer just around the corner, the Sacramento wine region is bustling with in-person events and themed festivals. The next big wine event on the calendar is the inaugural Spring VIP Weekend on the Placer Wine Trail, taking place May 21–23. Eighteen wineries are participating with a selection of custom curated experiences which include a wide range of activities such as barrel samples, food pairings, tastings of new releases and library selections, tours, education, and live music. Some wineries will also be offering special discounts for ticket holders.

Ticket prices start at $50, and the Spring VIP Weekend experiences will be offered on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Each ticket includes a gourmet charcuterie take-along box from Silver Spork Events & Catering, which can be picked up at the first winery visited. Tickets must be purchased in advance with a deadline of this Wednesday, May 19.

COVID restrictions and protocols are still in place, so attendees must make reservations at each winery they’d like to visit. Appointments are limited to 75 minutes per stop, and available tasting times are 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Group size is limited to six people, and all of those in a party should plan to purchase their tickets together so they can be seated together.

For more event details, including individual winery event offerings and a map of the region, please visit the Placer Wine Trail website.