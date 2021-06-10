On Wine: Father’s Day Treats

If you are still looking for the perfect way to celebrate dear old dad for Father’s Day, we’ve assembled a few delectable options offered by some of the region’s local wineries.

Father’s Day Grilling Box from Casino Mine Ranch – $85

This locally curated set includes one bottle of Casino Mine Ranch Marcel Red Wine (80% Tempranillo & 20% Teroldego blend), one bottle of Transform extra virgin olive oil from PRMRY (founded by Sacramento local Erin Ridley), a 2-ounce bottle of a spice rub from Chef Brad Cecchi of Canon, plus three printed recipes for the grill: one from Brad Cecchi, and two from Erin Alderson (@NaturallyElla).

Dadd-On Kit from Voluptuary Wines – starting at $78 (value $125)

Celebrate Father’s Day with Voluptuary Winery’s special “Dadd-On” Kit featuring a Voluptuary tasting kit, a classic novel from the winemaker’s father’s private collection, a branded corkscrew, cutting board, Epic Grass Fed Beef Bar, Vegky Mushroom Jerky and Sahale Pomegranate Glazed Mixed Nuts.

Brasserie du Monde with Andis Wines

Make a weekend reservation at Andis Winery in Amador County to experience wine tasting paired with French-inspired menu items from Sacramento restaurant Brasserie du Monde. Sample menu items have included such things as oysters on the half shell, chilled shrimp with cocktail sauce, caviar service, deviled eggs with fine herbs, Aleppo pepper and prosciutto, ciabatta toast with Vesuvian tomatoes and basil, rye toast with gravlax, capers, crème, fraiche, egg and shallot, and a selection of meats and pate with seasonal accoutrements and toast. After you’ve had your fill of food and drink, make your way to the bocce ball court for a friendly game. (Make sure you let Dad win!)

Thank you to all of the fathers out there for the endless stories and lessons, for guiding us, keeping us in line, supporting our dreams. Cheers!