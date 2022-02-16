Lucid Winery on R Street

Lucid Winery has opened a brand new wine tasting room and event space along Sacramento’s R Street Corridor. Kevin Luther, the owner/winemaker for Lucid, started making wine under the Lucid label in 2017, and had originally planned to open a tasting room in March 2020. However, with the onset of the pandemic, that plan had to be back-burnered, and the winery was forced to pivot hard. Over the last two years, Lucid has morphed from a traditional to virtual winery, and been wildly successful doing so. Much of their wine has been experienced through sampler sets that have been shipped across the country for both corporate and private customers.

While the winery will continue offering this virtual model, they have now added a more traditional venue for gathering with friends and in-person wine tasting encounters in the heart of Sacramento. In the last few weeks, Luther and his team have opened the doors to the public, welcoming visitors to their 5,000-square-foot brick warehouse located next to Fox & Goose Public House. On display: a wide variety of plants, a selection of bookshelves and books from the library Luther inherited from his father, and wood furniture crafted by Luther and members of his family. Visitors will also find plenty of room to wander and smaller areas sectioned off for more intimate gatherings and special events.

Lucid’s core offerings are organic, vegan and naturally made wines using fruit sourced from vineyards in Amador County, El Dorado County and Lodi. However, the menu includes more than just traditional wine. The owner/winemaker’s approach is unconventional. According to Luther, a self-proclaimed mad scientist, there are no rules. “Let’s just make fun, delicious wine with no allegiance to expectations,” he says. As such, guests can enter Luther’s laboratory and taste some of his latest experiments while relaxing to an eclectic mix of music.

The beverage menu includes:

Wine tasting flights

Wines by the glass or bottle

Sparkling wines and sparkling mead (honey wine)

Sangria and port-style wines

Ciders and meads

“Brewvins” (wine/beer hybrids)

Piquettes (A low-alcohol, sparkling style of wine, traditional in some southern European countries. Lucid’s piquette wines have been enhanced with things such as spices, herbs, flowers and fruit to boost flavor and aroma.)

While many items may seem unfamiliar, there is plenty of guidance available from the onsite team. The tasting room staff holds experience with virtual tastings and winemaking. They are ready and able to answer questions and assist at any level requested. As visitors taste their way through the beverage menu, they are invited to order food from Fox & Goose next door or bring in take-out from any of the surrounding local eateries.

Lucid’s team plans to offer special events, like tasting experiences from tank and barrel, in the coming months. Lucid Winery is open now, and will host a grand opening sometime in March. Hours: Wednesday–Friday 2 p.m.–10 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m.–10 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

For more information and updates, please visit Lucid Winery.