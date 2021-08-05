Once known almost exclusively as the zinfandel capital of the world, Lodi is inviting wine lovers to explore its nuance and wine diversity. To that end, visitors can participate in the Lodi Tour of Albariño, Aug. 7–8, 2021.

Albariño is a white wine grape that originally hails from the Iberian Peninsula in southwestern Europe. It is most famously produced in both Portugal (over 14,000 acres) and Spain (over 30,000 acres), and has been grown successfully in Lodi since 1999. It produces light, zippy, aromatic wines with citrus and stone fruit notes, and is an ideal choice for sipping in the hot Sacramento summer.

Eight wineries are participating in the Lodi Tour of Albariño. Attendees can design their own route and have the opportunity to taste up to 12 different albariños. This event is open to the public, and there are no tickets or reservations required.

Here are a few examples of what you’ll find along the trail:

Bokisch Vineyards, 18921 Atkins Road, Lodi

“Escape and experience albariño four different ways at Bokisch Vineyards, the original pioneers of albariño in Lodi! We will be releasing our first ever sparkling albariño, which you can taste next to our three other vineyard designated bottlings. Celebrate this exclusive release and discover the true definition of terroir. Saturday we will have the delicious Brunch in a Box food truck serving up all your favorite brunch dishes and more, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Sunday we will have a live fusion flamenco musician, noon–3 p.m.”

Klinker Brick Winery, 15887 Alpine Road, Lodi

“(Taste) our beautiful albariño and (if you like bubbles) Klinker Brick’s Sparkling Ultra Brut Albariño. These wines will be poured with the rest of Klinker Brick’s white wine flight. A variety of cheese and meats are available for purchase. There will be live music both days in the afternoon and if you want to see the vineyard you can take a walk to it directly behind our tasting room. Looking forward to sharing Klinker Brick Albariño with you. Salud!”

Guidebooks for the tour—which include a winery map of participating wineries and their offerings, a section for tasting notes, and an overview of Lodi and albariño—will be available at each stop or can be downloaded at Lodi Spanish Wine Tour.