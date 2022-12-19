Holiday Gift Ideas for Wine & Food Lovers

If you are feeling the crunch of the holiday rush and still need some unique ideas for the wine and food lovers in your life, check out these two gift options, both of which are available online!

TICKETS TO BURNS NIGHT SUPPER

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, Kilt & Cork, a local events producer, is bringing the centuries old tradition of a Burns Night Supper to the Shakespeare Club in Placerville. “Robert Burns is Scotland’s most famous poet. He lived and wrote in the 18th century, but he’s still celebrated in Scotland and beyond on January 25, the anniversary of his birth in 1759. The event is known as Burns Night.

Burns may be Scottish, but the celebrations are held everywhere his work is appreciated. The celebrations take place around a highly ceremonial Burn’s Night Supper consisting of traditional Scottish fare. One important “guest” at the supper is always a haggis, which was immortalized in Burns’ poem Address to a Haggis,” according to Russ Reyes, Kilt & Cork’s founder. The evening’s menu is shown below:

Appetizer

Seasoned Potato Topped with Smoked Salmon and Horseradish Sauce

Paired with Mediterranean Vineyards 2019 Rosato Spumante

Soup

Traditional Cock-A-Leekie Soup with Chicken, Onions and Leeks

Paired with Boeger 2020 Pinot Grande White Pinot

Salad

Farmer’s Market Green Salad

Paired with Toogood Estate 2020 Sauvignon Blanc

1st Main Course

King’s Meats Haggis with Tatties and Neeps

Paired with E16 2020 Baby Rattlesnake Syrah

2nd Main Course

King’s Meats Sirloin Roast with Roasted Potatoes

Paired with Bumgarner 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon

Dessert

Cranachan – Traditional Scottish dessert of toasted oats, fresh fruit and a whiskey whipped cream.

Paired with Miraflores Black Muscat NV

Digestive

Local Chocolates – paired with Scottish Single Malt Scotch

In addition to a seven-course dinner, wine pairings and whiskey samples, guests will also be treated to music, entertainment, and a take home “thank you” gift bag.

Tickets are $125 per person and can be purchased online through. Proceeds from this event benefit El Dorado Winery Association.

FOLSOM’S FOOTHILL WINERY PASS

If you have friends that love exploring the local wine country, check out the new Folsom Foothill Winery Pass.

With more than 30 participating wineries, it’s a “digital ticket to wine tasting flights, discount wine prices, and custom (wine) tours throughout the foothills. Each pass is delivered instantly via text message or email.” Currently, the program includes wineries from Lodi, and El Dorado, Amador, Calaveras and Placer Counties.

Passes start at just $29 for single day access and go up to $169 for an annual pass. All passes include a tasting flight at each participating winery, and some wineries are also offering discounts on purchases, complimentary food pairing and barrel tastings.

Please see Visit Folsom’s website to purchase passes, or to explore winery listings and offerings.