There is nothing small or dainty about Petite Sirah other than the size of the berries. Often, “red” wines produced from this grape are almost black in color, and deliver intense and ripe fruit characteristics like blueberry and blackberry, coupled with a bit of spice and a grippy texture, leaving mouths dry and teeth purple. Petite Sirah, also known as Durif, a hybrid of Peloursin and Syrah, originated in France, but has been popularized in California where it is now the sixth most-planted red grape variety. Historically, this grape has been blended with other varieties to boost color and structure. Today, it is often bottled on its own and has found admiration with those wine enthusiasts who eschew subtely and prefer wines with power and exuberance.

During the upcoming weekend, Jan. 15–17, there will be 19 wineries showcasing this grape during Celebrate Lodi Petite Sirah. The event is free and open to adults over the age of 21. Each participating winery is offering complimentary samples of Petite Sirah and/or blended wines that feature this grape. Some wineries are also offering food, music and special discounts. Here are a couple of examples of what participants can expect:

Cabana Winery (710 S Beckman Road, Ste. D, Lodi; 916-476-5492)

Open Friday and Monday, noon–5 p.m.

Featuring 2017 Petite Sirah paired with dark chocolate. A 20% discount applies to all wine purchases.

Intercoastal Vineyards (13731 N. Highway 88, Lodi; 209-213-7142)

Open Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Reservations recommended. Intercoastal is featuring 2018 Estate Petite Sirah, live music by Whiskey Kiss Acoustics (Saturday) and She Calls Him Wilson (Sunday), Parks Barks BBQ ($) with Petite Sirah-marinated meats.

For more details and a complete listing of participating wineries, please visit Celebrate Lodi Petite Sirah.