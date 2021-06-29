Liz Hunter

Liz has been working in Real Estate for approximately 30 years. Educated in England, she worked in law and real estate in England for 10 years before moving to California and bringing her passion for real estate with her. She was recognized as a Masters Club Member from Placer County Association of REALTORS® in 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2013 – 2019. She was awarded Five Star Real Estate Agent for 2012 – 2019. Liz has been very fortunate to travel, with her family in the Army and has lived in England, Wales, Scotland, Germany, Malaysia and California. Liz feels your home is your sanctuary where you like to spend time with your family and friends. A place to relax! It has been her honor to help Buyers and Sellers reach their dreams of owning their own home.

Better Homes and Gardens

Outstanding Life | PCAR

DRE #01323362

(916) 276-9097 | LizHunterhouses@gmail.com