What’s New in Healdsburg

Montage Healdsburg—The recently opened Montage Healdsburg offers 130 bungalows nestled among 22,000 carefully preserved oak trees and vine-covered hills. Nearly 20 acres of vineyards overseen by winemaker, Jesse Katz, provide a stunning backdrop for guests as they join Katz for tastings at his nearby winery, Aperture Cellars. Wellness treatments, a yoga lawn and zero-edge pool can be had at Spa Montage Healdsburg, and with a terroir-to-table philosophy, signature restaurant Hazel Hill features locally sourced, seasonal cuisine infused with wine country flair alongside an extensive selection of fine wines—complete with alfresco dining overlooking the resort’s vineyards.

Bakers on the Rise—Quail & Condor is a new, small bakery with a big reputation after chef-owner Melissa Yanc brought home $25,000 as the winner of Food Network’s Holiday Baking Championship in 2019. What began as an outpost at the Healdsburg Farmer’s Market evolved in January into a new brick-and-mortar locale in downtown Healdsburg. Led by Yanc, a professionally trained pastry chef, and husband Sean McGaughey, a sous chef at the acclaimed SingleThread, the artisan bakery serves up homemade breads, croissants, pastries and pies and more.

The Matheson—Run by chef and vintner Dustin Valette and partner Craig Ramsey, The Matheson recently opened on the Healdsburg Plaza. The three-story restaurant is in a beautifully preserved building redesigned by noted architect Cass Calder Smith. Valette, known for Valette in Healdsburg and Valette Wine, has crafted a menu featuring terroir, beginning with flatbreads cooked in a custom Mugnaini wood-fired pizza oven, a 3,800-pound beast of Italian and Healdsburgundian design, wrapped with black and copper penny tiles.

Marine Layer Wines—Set to open this summer on the Healdsburg Plaza just across from Hotel Healdsburg, Marine Layer Wines is a small chardonnay and pinot noir producer centered on wines from the best Sonoma Coast vineyards. Founder and owner Baron Ziegler of Banshee Wines and winemaker Rob Fischer are leading the project, which will include a tasting room in a space designed by Sonoma-based Hommeboys and will feature a stylish and approachable Sonoma décor of oversized couches for lounging while hosts offer tastings and seasonal, small plates. In addition, a secret curated bottle shop with wines from friends and local producers as well as a stellar Champagne selection will be open to guests.

Biking and Cycling Along the Russian River—Launched in 2020, the Healdsburg Self-Guided Pedal ‘N Paddle with Getaway Adventures combines the best of wine country outdoor adventure. A 9.8-mile cycling tour along scenic Westside Road with optional stops at wineries, pending availability, is followed by a 3-hour, 8.5-mile kayak trip down a quiet, undeveloped stretch of the Russian River. Optional box-lunches can be added for pick-up at the start of the kayak tour.