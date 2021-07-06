Small Towns: Volcano

In this little town (pop. 100 or so) 3 miles from Daffodil Hill (reminder, everybody: Daffodil Hill closed “indefinitely” two years ago), many of the community’s original buildings still stand. Life’s lively here, though, with the Sizemore Country Store (the general store’s been going since 1852 but is under new ownership) pumping out barbecue fumes on weekends from a massive grill. Grab a trip-tip sandwich, meat piled up on a roll from Kneading Dough Bakery next door. (The breads! the cookies!) The St. George Hotel, three stories with wooden balconies, is rumored to be haunted. Check out the graves of two miners; headstones stand at the center of town adjacent to a hydraulic mining nozzle left over from days gone by. Old Abe, a bronze cannon smuggled in during the Civil War to deter rebel sympathizers, stands on its original wooden cart in a shed. After your history lesson, grab a bite from the Volcano Union Pub & Inn—the Union Mac & Cheese has broccoli and bacon.