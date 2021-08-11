Small Towns: Twain Harte

A tiny community off Highway 108, Twain Harte offers an interesting mix of activities, including golf and mini golf, all in the central town area, along with a membership-only lake—some local inns can extend privileges to their guests. Restaurants include El Jardin Mexican, The Rock of Twain Harte (pub food and pitchers on a lively patio under the pines), Little Cottage Café (cornmeal apple-cinnamon pancakes, scrambles, house-made brownies), Sportsman Café (house-made sausages are a breakfast specialty) and Caffe Blossom (espresso and pastries). At Nest & Nursery, find home and garden décor, gifts, plants and . . . fly-fishing supplies, and Earthly Essentials stocks natural living essentials, including oils, incense, crystals, locally made jewelry and clothing made of natural fibers.