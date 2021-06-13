Small Towns: Plymouth

Main Street is tiny, home to Taste and Rest—an award-winning restaurant with the mushroom cigars and 16-room boutique inn respectively, owned by super-hosts Mark and Tracey Berkner (who also own Volcano Union Pub). Across the street, Amador Vintage Market plans to reopen this spring, back to creating salads and sandwiches perfect for a wine-country picnic. The Pokerville Market out on Highway 49 can fill your picnic basket as well, or you can stop off at Marlene & Glen’s diner and get stuffed—massive omelets, waffles and “flapjacks,” burgers and melts. For craft beer, check out Amador Brewing Company, also on the corner of Highway 49 and Main Street. Then, it’s into the wine country: Some 30ish wineries, many of them award winning, populate the adjacent Shenandoah Valley, bucolic with rolling vineyard views. Amador Vintners website (amadorwine.com) gives a detailed map. (Some of our must-stops: Andis, Helwig, Rombauer, Runquist, Sobon, Story and Wilderotter.) It’s important to make tasting reservations, as that’s the pandemic way. Zin is the signature varietal, but many other red, whites, pinks and sparklings grace the inventories and tasting options. While you’re in the Shenandoah Valley, enjoy your picnic lunch on the grounds of the Amador Flower Farm, where the acres of gardens showcase some 1,200 varieties of daylilies, which bloom each spring and summer.