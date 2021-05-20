Small Towns: Placerville

Here’s one from our series on small towns in the foothills, with some highlights from our visits.

One of the larger small towns in the foothills, Placerville is bisected by Highway 50, a rest stop for travelers between Sacramento and South Lake Tahoe. Its downtown district—rife with storefronts, restaurants, museums—is anchored by the Bell Tower, a monument to the city’s volunteer fire department, and a gathering spot for events today. Walk this Main Street and you’ll be treated to some of the finest 1850s architecture in the foothills.

Hangman’s Tree—Was it many men? Three particular men? History isn’t clear, but we do know Placerville used to be called Hangtown because of vigilante justice meted out here in the form of an oak tree and a rope. A dummy (dubbed “George” by locals and regarded as offensive by many) hangs from a branch at 305 Main St., where a historical marker reminds us of days best left behind.

House That’s Pretty as a Painting—Less than a half mile off Main Street, the Queen Anne-style Combellack-Blair House, on the National Register of Historic Places and now a private residence, was built in 1895. Famous artist Thomas Kinkade, who grew up in Placerville, included the house in one of his paintings of a Christmas scene.

If They Don’t Have It, You Don’t Need It—Placerville Hardware is the oldest hardware store west of the Mississippi, and if you need it, there’s a good chance they have it. Nuts, bolts, screws, tools, cookware, cords, hoses, gifts, gold pans, fishing poles—such a plentiful inventory, it’s delightfully overwhelming. Customer service is personal, and the store itself charming with hardwood floors and nuts and bolts bins. Allow yourself time to browse.

Pie in Your Face—Sweetie Pie’s is an institution. An institution in a cute old house at the end of town. It’s open for breakfast and lunch, but that’s not really why you go. You go for the 20+ types of pie. Selection varies daily, but we promise you’ll see something you like. Not into pie? Get a cookie or a cinnamon roll.

Hey, It’s a Great Day—Modern dishes that capture the flavors of the season, say the folks behind Heyday Cafe (owners Ben Carter and Kris Mayes, chef Nick Bolen and manager Christian DellaPenna), and that seems about right. We had the freshest greens and veggies in the spinach/butternut squash salad, house-made sausage on wood-fired pizza, and Skuna Bay salmon seared just so and served with rosemary-smoked cauliflower puree.

Old Stone Museum—The Fountain & Tallman Soda Works structure houses the Placerville Historical Museum, which has been closed throughout the pandemic, but the building itself dates back to 1852 and is a fabulous example of rustic Victorian masonry. When the museum opens back up, don’t miss an opportunity to appreciate gold flakes and soda glass as well as lots of other El Dorado County memorabilia.

Bring It Home—A beautiful and high-style interiors store, Brass + Oak showcases designer Molly Fitzpatrick’s favorites: furnishings, rugs, pillows, lamps, dishes, blankets, vases and other accessories.

Another Good Meal—Going light? Get the pink peppercorn ahi salad at Bricks Eats and Drinks. Hungrier? The Mamarosa (filet mignon tips with creamy vodka marinara sauce and basil and cheese tortellini). On the off chance those dishes have fallen off the menu, you’re safe with just about anything. It’s that good—and a Smokey Sunset with tequila, mezcal, pineapple, lime and mint goes down too easy.

