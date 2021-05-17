Small Towns: Loomis

Here’s one from our series on small towns in the foothills, with some highlights from our visits.

Among the fruit murals of Loomis, plenty of spots are open for a bite, mostly on Taylor Road.

Reds Bistro—Open for dinner, Red’s partners with local farmers to create seasonal dishes, including a bone marrow appetizer, celery root and apple soup, steak frites and a fried soft-shell crab sandwich.

Loomis Basin Brewing Gastropub & Smokehouse—Sit on the expansive patio for the ribs, tri-tip, brisket, brats, wings and other barbecue, and don’t skip the housemade root beer.

Flower Farm Inn—A lovely compound at the intersection of Horseshoe Bar and Auburn-Folsom roads, Flower Farm has many facets, including a farmhouse inn and event center, café, nursery and gift shop, and wine tasting room (Le Casque).

Taylors—Burgers, hot dogs, fries and 300+ flavors of handspun milkshakes grace the menu at this old-fashioned joint.

Smithville Coffee & Brew—Watch for this new coffeehouse to open soon in the former Loomis Smog Station space on the corner of Horseshoe Bar and Taylor roads, bringing specialty coffee, protein smoothies, beer and wine and healthy grub.

High-Hand Nursery & Cafe—Dine among the nursery’s greenery for breakfast, brunch or lunch. The menu includes Benedicts, omelets, sandwiches, salads and pizzas.

Blue Goose Produce—In a fruit packing shed, it’s like a step back in time for local produce in season, as well as dried fruit, nuts, honey, sauces, eggs and meat from area pastures.

Bru—Grab a cup of coffee here and know your purchase goes toward Everyone Matters Ministries, which helps families facing homelessness.

The Feathered Nest—Beyond the eateries, located in a chic, barnlike building on Taylor Road, The Feathered Nest offers 10,000 square feet of retail space filled with a beautifully curated selection of furniture, kitchen wares, home accessories, oversized baskets, gifts and more.