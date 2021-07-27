Small Towns: Copperopolis

Named for the copper discovered here before the Civil War, Copperopolis lies in Calaveras County off O’Byrnes Ferry Road about a dozen miles from Angels Camp. Near Lake Tulloch and a flat-top ridge called Table Mountain, it’s perhaps best known for its public golf course. A retail and community center just off downtown—the Square at Copper Valley—is anchored by a brand-new inn, the 29-room Gateway Hotel, which occupies the clock tower building. Other businesses in the square include Gold Dust Pizza, Copper’s Ice Cream & Candy, Baldi’s (eatery and coffeehouse), Griff’s BBQ & Grill, The Tipsy Frog wine tasting bar and the recently opened Rawk Boutique.