Small Towns: Auburn

Here’s one from our series on small towns in the foothills, with some highlights from our visits.

Just 33 miles from Sacramento, Auburn’s Old Town comprises a couple of streets anchored by the gorgeous courthouse (and a candy-striped firehouse with a witch-hat roof) and a park that hosts a Saturday farmers market packed with Placer County-grown goods.

Not Just Coffee—At The Pour Choice, more than 25 taps grace the marble bar, dispensing coffee, craft beer (including ones brewed in town) and kombucha. A favorite Pour Choice specialty: the North Fork Chai Latte, created with locally made chai concentrate.

Big Ass Omelets—Edelweiss serves up four-egg omelets all day. The menu lists 51. End of story.

Lunch Stop—The obvious choice: Auburn Alehouse, in the 1856 American Block Building, with an extensive menu of burgers, sandwiches, small plates, specialty entrées such as beer-braised short ribs or hand-battered fish tacos. On tap: house brews. Across the street, sister property The Annex serves a mean brick-oven pizza. Or travel a couple miles down Lincoln Way to the East Auburn part of downtown and experience the massive beer garden at The Station Public House, where the Sriracha bacon jam and blue cheese (yes, both!) on the ultimate burger will send taste buds dancing.

History Lesson—The bottom floor of the courthouse makes up the Placer County Museum; it’s filled with the Placer County gold collection, a display of American Indian artifacts and other items. Admission is free once it opens back up.

Stable of Artwork—Auburn Old Town Gallery showcases works by 50+ local artists in the old Empire Livery Stable building.