Sierra Hike: Mt. Rose Waterfall

This 5-mile out-and-back moderate hike offers rocky terrain, some shade and a waterfall as the destination. To get here, take Mt. Rose Highway and, as you approach the summit, park in the large lot on the west side of the highway. You’ll immediately take some steps onto a low ridge of the mountain. Continue to the left and follow the dirt path along the top. Eventually you’ll dip down into a forested area offering ample shade. Until late June, snowpack might offer a hurdle, but snowshoes won’t be required after May.

After 2.5 miles of hiking, you’ll discover a gorgeous waterfall cascading over the mountain. In summer, the waterfall doesn’t dwindle the way some California falls do. Adrenaline junkies often climb the rocks to the top of the falls, while more leisurely travelers lunch on the rocks below. After you’ve enjoyed the surroundings, which include blooming florals in spring and summer, make your way back the way you came, or continue on to the summit.