Sierra Hike: Cave Rock

This one is more about the view than the journey. The trail is easy to access with an easily visible trailhead. Just off of Highway 50, turn onto Cave Rock Road (to your right, past Zephyr Cove if you’re coming from South Lake Tahoe), where a small lot awaits. Parking is also available along the side of the road. The area gets busy, especially around sunset, but turnover for parking is quick due to the length of the hike, which takes only about 15 minutes to complete.

Most who visit Cave Rock—a looming natural structure that can be seen from just about anywhere on Lake Tahoe—do so to enjoy the sunrise, sunset or lake views. Many meditate on the rocks or enjoy golden hour at the top. The path to Cave Rock is quick and easy, suitable for hikers of all ages and skill levels. Once there, many choose to scramble up the rocks for the best vantage point; this is the only moderately challenging part of the hike. If you choose not to scramble, views are still spectacular from the rock’s base.

Hit the Beach

Cave Rock isn’t far from Zephyr Cove, which is one of Tahoe’s best beaches. Unwind lakeside and enjoy a drink from the beach bar or get on the water with on-site kayak and SUP rentals.