Road Trip: Carmel With Kids

Since it is starting to heat up here in the Sacramento Valley, our family decided to cool off a bit last weekend. We headed southwest to beautiful Carmel Valley for a night. We usually break up the three-hour drive by stopping at either the Nut Tree Plaza play area outside of Fenton’s in Vacaville or Coyote Hills Regional Park in Fremont so our -year-old twin boys can run free for a bit.

On our way out of town this time, our boys were screaming at each other in the back seat, so I decided we all needed some ice cream to keep cool heads. We grabbed cones at one of our go-to spots in Folsom, Handel’s Ice Cream. I have been on a vegan kick lately (makes me feel less guilty about global warming, plus I am an animal lover so I need to show solidarity), so I had the dairy-free chocolate. Deliciousness.

When we arrived in Carmel, the boys released some energy running at Carmel Beach. From there, we headed up Ocean Avenue and stopped at Thinker Toys, where the boys each picked out something to keep them busy during dinner at their mom’s and my favorite Carmel restaurant, La Bicyclette.

The next morning, my wife and I grabbed coffees and pastries at Carmel Valley Coffee before taking the boys to the Dennis the Menace playground in Monterey on our way back home. Great coffee. Great playground. Everyone was happy. Until one of our boys pushed the other. Cool heads didn’t prevail, but . . . hey . . . we will always have Carmel.

