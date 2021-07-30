A Getaway That’s Just Around the Corner

Auburn isn’t somewhere that is easily defined. It’s historical, yet modern. Outdoorsy yet cultural. An epicurean’s dream yet a place of endless, unforgettable adventure. A step in any direction is bound to lead you to unrivaled scenery, food, drinks, adventure, history, or all of the above. Situated in the heart of Placer County, Auburn is at the very center of “life at its peak.”

An Adventure to Remember

Choose to take it slow or have an exhilarating adventure at Auburn State Recreation Area, the perfect outdoors escape right in Auburn’s backyard. A variety of activities let you set the pace for your adventures, including hiking, mountain biking, boating, camping, horseback riding, OHV riding, fishing and more. For the leisure traveler, Hidden Falls Regional Park sits right in the heart of Placer wine country.

A Taste of Auburn

Auburn has transformed from what was once a classic roadside community of cafes and family diners to a 360-degree culinary experience. Of course, longtime Auburn favorites such as Old Town Pizza, Auburn Alehouse and lkeda’s still deliver the goods. But now, locally-grown and sourced produce, wine and ale take center stage as restaurants, breweries and bakeries such as Josephine, Tap & Vine and The Baker and Cakemaker and many more leverage Placer County’s incredible network of small farms.

Hip & Historical Shopping

With two distinct shopping Districts – Downtown and Old Town – Auburn’s 170-year-old historical Gold Rush-era storefronts now pop with vibrant, upscale shopping that includes modern boutiques, hip hangouts and a thriving art scene. Locally-owned bike shops and outdoor adventure retailers offer more than just gear to adventures.

The Wine & Ale Trail

Placer’s love affair with wine dates back to the Gold Rush when the first grape vines were planted. Now, the county boasts the largest combined wine and ale trail in the state, with more than 20 wineries and 12 craft breweries, including several unique farm breweries, all within a few miles of each other. Award-winning wineries such as Vina Castellano, Mount Vernon, PaZa and Lone Buffalo share Placer’s terroir with Auburn breweries such as Crooked Lane, Moonraker, and Knee Deep, the latter two of which anchor the bustling Airport and Industrial Park district in North Auburn.

Welcome Center, Auburn CA

With adventure around every corner, stop by the California Welcome Center in Auburn for its incredible array of trial maps and guides, and a staff always ready to educate and inform people about the history and goings-on around town. The Welcome Center is open for local visitor information Tuesday-Saturday 9:30am-4:30pm at 1103 High Street, Auburn, CA.

