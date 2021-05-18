Pismo Beach is the classic California beach town and is famous for its newly remolded pier, miles of beautiful white sand beaches, outstanding accommodations and a rich wine region only minutes away. Be sure and visit our new plaza with family-friendly fun overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

Many visitors who come to Pismo Beach are now calling it their Wine & Waves™ destination in California. With the wine region of Edna Valley only minutes away from downtown Pismo Beach, it’s easy to enjoy the beach and wine tasting all in one fun-filled day.

You’ll find a wide variety of lodging to meet everyone’s needs and budget. Oceanfront hotels with stunning vistas, affordable motels, family-friendly vacation rentals and award-winning RV parks are all available. Also, be sure to bring your four-legged family member—Pismo Beach offers several options that are dog friendly, too!

There are restaurants with original new cuisines or time-honored menus, and several annual food and wine events in Pismo Beach each year.

It’s all here waiting for you—a gentle climate where sand, sun, sea and sky converge to create the ideal getaway. California’s golden past is alive and well in Pismo Beach.

Come experience the best California has to offer in Pismo Beach. For more information and to book your stay, go to experiencepismobeach.com.