Sac Design: Springtime in Winters

If you can manage to make it to just one garden tour this season, don’t miss the guided walks through the lush grounds of PARK WINTERS, located a 15-minute drive from downtown Winters. Rafael Galiano, co-owner of the luxury inn and gardener extraordinaire, shares his passion for plants and all things beautiful with visitors who travel from across Northern California for the experience. He promises you won’t be disappointed. “I was born in Cuba and I’ve been gardening since I was 5 years old,” says Galiano. “One day I’m going to write a book about people who’ve had transformational experiences from gardening.” Tours run spring through fall and are typically one-and-a-half to two hours long. Park Winters also offers pick-your-own-bouquet events and workshops on floral arranging, wreath making and more. For schedules and pricing, go to parkwinters.com.