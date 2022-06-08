Sac Design: Plants on Wheels

WHAT DO TACOS, ice cream cones and California native plants have in common? They can all be purchased from a truck that rolls into your neighborhood spreading good vibes.

Miridae, a West Sacramento-based landscape design-build firm, first launched its mobile nursery as a way to support do-it-yourself landscapers, says founder Billy Krimmel. He soon recognized that the plants-on-wheels concept had the capacity to grow community connections, too.

“It’s very joyful” to bring plants to the people, says Krimmel. “There was a time when people were starved for community during the dark days of the pandemic. We also did events around the social justice protests. It was beautiful to see the impact of the mobile nursery beyond just providing plants.”

It works like this: Miridae connects with someone in a neighborhood or organization who wants to host the truck, then provides them with materials to publicize the event. They recruit friends and neighbors to stop by and shop. The truck is staffed with a landscape designer or ecologist (sometimes both) who can provide site-specific advice regarding that day’s plant selection. Hosting is free, says Krimmel, “and it’s a great way to get to know your neighbors.”

All proceeds from the mobile nursery benefit Miridae Living Labs, a nonprofit that uses gardens to engage students in STEM education.