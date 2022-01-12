Sac Design: Not a Bother

When Design Shop Interiors was brought in to remake the kitchen and living area of a custom-built home in Folsom, the team knew just how to bring light and openness to a space that had a less-than-ideal layout for a family of five and lots of fussy ornamentation—think ironwork everywhere—that didn’t suit the owners.

“It’s a large home, but the main gathering area was at the back, and it had a small living room and a cramped kitchen that was overpowered by a large hood over the range in the island,” says Kaitlyn Beebout, lead designer on interior architecture. “We came in to balance out the spaces and make more sense of the flow of the home.”

Homeowners Josh and Whitney Hunt desired a space that was stylish but where they and their three children didn’t have to worry too much about the inevitable wear and tear that an active family inflicts on a home. So Beebout, together with designer Ashlee Berry, who oversaw styling and finishings, created an airy, practical space that oozes with charming details.

When it was determined that salvaging the original cabinetry wasn’t feasible to achieve the desired kitchen footprint, the designers were free to reimagine the space entirely. The hood, no longer an eyesore in the middle of the kitchen, was moved to one side and given some feminine curves. The space also gets a boost of character from the handmade-tile backsplash that runs from counter to ceiling. “I had been waiting for just the right project to use that tile, which is definitely a jumping-off point for the design,” says Beebout.

Small but significant details—a vintage pantry door with antique glass; the curved leg on the island; the layered tones of the wood finishings—are a subtle way of communicating a soft, lived-in feel in an otherwise sparkling new room.

Like the kitchen, the living area is all about practical beauty. New sliding glass doors invite loads of sunlight into the room. The custom slipcovered sofa and family-friendly leather ottoman make for easy maintenance. “Everything we selected looks even better with a little wear, which I think is important when choosing furnishings,” says Berry.

The overall result is a home designed for a family to relax in while soaking in the beauty. “At our firm, we really like to make pretty spaces for clients. But we also don’t want people to worry about ruining the beautiful furniture that they just bought,” says Berry. “It needs to be fun and comfortable and casual.”

Resources:

Interior Design: Kaitlyn Beebout, Design Shop Interiors

Contractor: Tankersley Construction