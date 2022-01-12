Sac Design: Not a Bother

Comfort and ease are the bywords in this chic family gathering space.
not a bother design space
Performance fabrics and easy-to-clean textiles—like the vintage-looking rug that easily hides spills—dominate this practical remodel. “While everything looks really beautiful to the eye, everything is really kid friendly and functional,” says designer Ashlee Berry. Photo by Stephanie Russo.

When Design Shop Interiors was brought in to remake the kitchen and living area of a custom-built home in Folsom, the team knew just how to bring light and openness to a space that had a less-than-ideal layout for a family of five and lots of fussy ornamentation—think ironwork everywhere—that didn’t suit the owners.

kitchen space design
Handmade Moroccan tiles pair beautifully with quartzite countertops. Because the tiles are hand-cut and not perfectly square, their installation can be tricky, but the designers agreed they were well worth the effort. “The homeowner and I sorted through every tile to make sure none of them were broken, and in doing so we got to appreciate the beauty of every single one,” says designer Kaitlyn Beebout. Photo by Stephanie Russo.

“It’s a large home, but the main gathering area was at the back, and it had a small living room and a cramped kitchen that was overpowered by a large hood over the range in the island,” says Kaitlyn Beebout, lead designer on interior architecture. “We came in to balance out the spaces and make more sense of the flow of the home.”

Homeowners Josh and Whitney Hunt desired a space that was stylish but where they and their three children didn’t have to worry too much about the inevitable wear and tear that an active family inflicts on a home. So Beebout, together with designer Ashlee Berry, who oversaw styling and finishings, created an airy, practical space that oozes with charming details.

pantry and kitchen island space
An antique pantry door, the dark wood of the island and Taj Mahal quartzite countertops come together to give the kitchen a warm, layered, lived-in look. Photo by Stephanie Russo.

When it was determined that salvaging the original cabinetry wasn’t feasible to achieve the desired kitchen footprint, the designers were free to reimagine the space entirely. The hood, no longer an eyesore in the middle of the kitchen, was moved to one side and given some feminine curves. The space also gets a boost of character from the handmade-tile backsplash that runs from counter to ceiling. “I had been waiting for just the right project to use that tile, which is definitely a jumping-off point for the design,” says Beebout.

Small but significant details—a vintage pantry door with antique glass; the curved leg on the island; the layered tones of the wood finishings—are a subtle way of communicating a soft, lived-in feel in an otherwise sparkling new room.

dining nook space
The dining nook outfitted with an oversized round table large enough to fit the entire family and roman shades made from an easy-to-clean woven material. Photo by Stephanie Russo.

Like the kitchen, the living area is all about practical beauty. New sliding glass doors invite loads of sunlight into the room. The custom slipcovered sofa and family-friendly leather ottoman make for easy maintenance. “Everything we selected looks even better with a little wear, which I think is important when choosing furnishings,” says Berry.

The overall result is a home designed for a family to relax in while soaking in the beauty. “At our firm, we really like to make pretty spaces for clients. But we also don’t want people to worry about ruining the beautiful furniture that they just bought,” says Berry. “It needs to be fun and comfortable and casual.”

powder room
The designers went for a darker mood in the powder room just off the main living area. “It’s a smaller space with no windows, which sounds scary to people, but I think that’s the best opportunity to go dark and dramatic,” says Beebout. Photo by Stephanie Russo.

Resources:
Interior Design: Kaitlyn Beebout, Design Shop Interiors
Contractor: Tankersley Construction

