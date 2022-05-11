Sac Design: Flower Power

THE NATIONAL EXCHANGE HOTEL in Nevada City recently got a swank makeover, complete with lush, nature-inspired wallpapers that feel at once time honored and trend conscious. Out of respect for the hotel’s origins (it was constructed in 1856), Palm Springs based designer Anne L’Esperance of An Ellipsis Design took cues from the classic Victorian-era patterns of aesthete William Morris in selecting the wallcoverings. “The overall design concept was to give a nod to the opulence of the Victorians but do it in a more timeless fashion so that it will still look good in another 50 to 100 years.”

The National Exchange Hotel

211 Broad St, Nevada City, CA 95959

530-362-7605

https://thenationalexchangehotel.com/