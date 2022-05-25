Sac Design: Color Me Fun

This El Dorado Hills remodeling project doesn’t take itself too seriously.
By
-
12
color me fun design
The living room has a playful, lighthearted vibe, thanks to a navy leather sofa and nesting coffee tables. Photo by Stephanie Russo.

When Kristen Fiore of Kristen Elizabeth Design was approached by a young family to design the interiors for their four-bedroom home in El Dorado Hills, she noted two things about her clients: “They love color and they like to have fun.”

el dorado hills home
Photo by Stephanie Russo

Translating those qualities into a newly built residence that, in the wrong hands, could have felt stark and cold called for creativity. “Thankfully, the homeowners, who had come from a house with a more bohemian look, were super open to exploring different avenues of design,” says Fiore. “My job was to be thoughtful about how to integrate what they love but still achieve a contemporary look.” She also had to ensure that none of the finishes or furnishings were too precious for an active family with school-age children and indoor pets.

entry
Photo by Stephanie Russo

The designer was “adamant about making sure there was an element of warmth” in every space. In the living room, for example, the wood floors, flat-weave rug and woven poufs are textural counterpoints to a towering fireplace clad in large-format oxidized metal tiles.

kitchen design
Designer Kristen Fiore introduced subtle pattern and color through baskets and ceramics showcased in the upper cabinets and the prominent veining in the azure quartzite island. The alder cabinets were first bleached then stained a warm white. In the breakfast nook, a delicate pendant light makes an ethereal statement. Photo by Stephanie Russo.

The kitchen cabinetry doubles as a showcase for woven baskets and hand-painted glazed ceramics—a clever method for introducing color and pattern into the space. The island is a mix of materials: a walnut waterfall section on one end, blue azure quartzite on the other. “When your eye moves through the space, it all feels very tranquil, which was my goal,” says Fiore.

dining room el dorado hills redesign
A cloudlike Eurofase chandelier hovering over the dining table pairs perfectly with the soft-blue performance velvet chairs and hand-knotted rug. Photo by Stephanie Russo.

Colorful surprises abound in the bathrooms: a deep-blue wall in the spalike principal bath; a smudgy blue-and-green wallpaper in the powder room; an ombre wave of lagoon-blue tile in the pool bath. The result is a striking home where fun and sophisticated design go hand in hand.

Pool bathroom with mosaic tile
In the pool bathroom, mosaic tile with an ombre wave design is right at home. Photo by Stephanie Russo
powerder room with watercolor-like mural
In the powder room, the watercolor-like mural wallpaper from Feathr and the plaster teardrop pendants from Norris Green Design give the room its organic feel. Photo by Stephanie Russo.
Farrow & Ball Hague Blue wall in the main bathroom
Behind the Farrow & Ball Hague Blue wall in the main bathroom sits a shower on one side and a steam room on the other. Photo by Stephanie Russo.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR