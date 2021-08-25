Nest: Tudor With the Color Black

When you turn a patchy grass area into a gorgeous pool, an uneven brick patio into a sleek entertaining space, and a detached garage into a stylish home office and guest quarters, it’s not just a backyard transformation—it’s a complete lifestyle upgrade. “The weather is great for so many months out of the year, but we never spent any time in our backyard because it was choppy and never felt clean or put together,” says Lauren Niello, who lives in her East Sacramento Tudor-style home with her husband, Derrick, and two children (with another on the way). Christina Valencia and Kele Dobrinski, the husband-and-wife team also known as Colossus Mfg., turned their unused outdoor space into a true extension of their living and work space—one that been featured by Domino no less.

“Since we were creating a space for a young family, we wanted to really modernize the idea of what Tudor can represent,” says Christina. “By leaning into a black-forward palette, we were able to make a bold, fresh statement with their outdoor area but have it grounded in the home’s original identity.” The biggest black splash? The pool house. “When we first presented Lauren and Derrick with the idea of painting their pool house a striking black (their main house is beige), they were hesitant,” Christina adds. “But they quickly fell in love with the juxtaposition. It provides a backdrop for the white interior furnishings and adjacent blue pool water to really pop.”

Inside, Lauren’s home office gives her a stylish, silent space to be productive. And when work is done, everyone often just heads outside. “Many weeknights and most weekends we find ourselves outside swimming with the kids, entertaining friends, or even at times just lounging while our kids run circles around us.”