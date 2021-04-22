Modern Farmhouse in Davis

It’s a major moment for many designers: designing your own home from the ground up. Except when Marin Wilson of Marin Design Co. dreamed up her growing family’s home in Davis more than four years ago, she was not a designer; she was a social worker. “It was very overwhelming for me,” she reveals. “I was pregnant, we were raising our teenage son, and we had taken the whole house down to one stud.”

But as soon as they broke ground, Wilson started down an entirely new path. “The whole process prompted me to ask myself, What do I love? What passion do I have?” After completing her home, she enrolled in proper design courses that would propel her into a new career.

Today, she’s juggling multiple Sacramento-area clients at a time and, of course, enjoying the comforts of her own designs. The family’s California room, with its indoor/outdoor living, has been a huge highlight for the family, which includes husband Marcus, three sons (Daniel, Declan and Nash) and three dogs. “It is a beautiful, functional space for us,” says Wilson. “Any time there is nice weather, we open the doors, let the fresh air in and let the kids play.” It’s also where she drinks coffee in the morning and daydreams about what additional work she wants to do to the house. “I never stop. My husband gets so annoyed with me. Doing it for other people is a lot easier.”