FORT SUTTER HOTEL, the stunning new midtown lodgings developed by Randy and Stacy Paragary and designed by architect Ron Vrilakas, is more than a posh place to lay your head. The boutique hotel is also a showcase for Sacramento artists.

Gracing the lobby is an impressive floor-to-ceiling macrame partition by fiber artist Jamie McColl. The work of five local painters—Micah Crandall-Bear, Raphael Delgado, Pat Mahony, Kim Squaglia and Susan Tonkin Riegel—hangs in the guest rooms and corridors of each of the hotel’s five floors. An art gallery located between the café and hotel bar features art that will change monthly.

“It was important to the owners that they bring in local experts and artists throughout the project,” says Rachel Glabe Taylor of Glabe + Taylor Architecture, who collaborated with Stacy Paragary on the interior design. “You feel this love and passion in the space that makes it feel more personal and more intentional. The art definitely made it a more successful project because it speaks to Sacramento.”