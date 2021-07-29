Fort Sutter Hotel

Works from local artists adorn this new boutique inn.
fort sutter hotel
Paintings by Micah Crandall-Bear

FORT SUTTER HOTEL, the stunning new midtown lodgings developed by Randy and Stacy Paragary and designed by architect Ron Vrilakas, is more than a posh place to lay your head. The boutique hotel is also a showcase for Sacramento artists.

fort sutter hotel lobby
The floor-to-ceiling macrame partition in the hotel’s lobby is by Jamie McColl.

Gracing the lobby is an impressive floor-to-ceiling macrame partition by fiber artist Jamie McColl. The work of five local painters—Micah Crandall-Bear, Raphael Delgado, Pat Mahony, Kim Squaglia and Susan Tonkin Riegel—hangs in the guest rooms and corridors of each of the hotel’s five floors. An art gallery located between the café and hotel bar features art that will change monthly.

Raphael Delgado
Painting by Raphael Delgado
fort sutter hotel art Susan Tonkin Riegel
Painting by Susan Tonkin Riegel

“It was important to the owners that they bring in local experts and artists throughout the project,” says Rachel Glabe Taylor of Glabe + Taylor Architecture, who collaborated with Stacy Paragary on the interior design. “You feel this love and passion in the space that makes it feel more personal and more intentional. The art definitely made it a more successful project because it speaks to Sacramento.”

Kim Squaglla
Painting by Kim Squaglla
painting by Pat Mahony at Fort Sutter Hotel
Painting by Pat Mahony

