Culinary Arts

Interior designer Savita Sachdeva’s recipe for a dream kitchen? Function, style, sophistication and color. All of these variables are very apparent in the culinary transformation she pulled off for a family in Folsom. Sachdeva, who studied interior design and interior architecture in India, Denmark and New York City and is the owner of Myra Living, started with a floor plan that offered more—a lot more: three ovens, two dishwashers, an extended island that easily seats four people, a 48-inch paneled fridge and a wine cooler. (Function, check!) For style, Savita sought out a statement for the range backsplash: stunning Fireclay tiles that bring in tones of off-white, beige and dark gray to complement the color of the island. Sophistication can be seen in the brass fixtures and in the quartz countertops from Arizona Tile. Finally, color: The space is softly enveloped in a subtle sea-foam green tile in a crackle finish for lightness and dimension. “Before, the family loved their home but hated their kitchen,” says Sachdeva. “Now, they can actually entertain in their kitchen—it can easily fit 20 people—or just hang out with each other and have solid family time together.”