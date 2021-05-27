Wine Events This Weekend

While Memorial Day is a time for remembrance and gratitude, it is also traditionally a time to spend with friends and family. This year’s holiday weekend will likely include all kinds of celebrations as we find ourselves transitioning gradually to some sort of normalcy with parties, barbecues, music and libations.

If you are still looking for activities for the busy weekend, we’ve put together a list of events happening at local wineries. Reservations or advance tickets are required for most on the list.

Saturday, May 29

Barbera & Brats at Scott Harvey Winery

The new Scott Harvey 2018 Barbera will be poured and the winery’s chef and director of hospitality, Brian Overhauser, will be working the grill and serving up brats. Reservations are required.

Medi Nights featuring Tiffany Shiro Trio at Mediterranean Vineyards

Mediterranean Vineyards’ summer concert series has returned. There will be an outdoor wine and sangria bar, VIP oasis seating and live music on the estate stage by the Tiffany Shiro Trio. Tickets start at $20 for non-club members.

White Wine Release Party at McConnell Estates

Purchase a table amongst the vineyards and enjoy a tasting flight of the winery’s newest white wine releases. Meet the winemaker, enjoy delicious charcuterie and have a lovely Sacramento summer experience! Guests are asked to wear white to celebrate this fun white wine event.

Sounds in the Vineyard at Bella Grace Vineyards

Join Bella Grace Vineyards under the stars for the first concert of the season featuring live music from the Sky Kings, delicious wine and food by Authentic Street Tacos. Tickets are $25 for non-club members.

Sunday, May 30

Yoga in the Vines at Bokisch Vineyards

Join Lorraine Wilson for a one-hour yoga session on the Bokisch winery lawn overlooking the Terra Alta Vineyard. All levels welcome. Each ticket includes a complimentary glass of wine after the session and early exclusive access to the property for $25 per person.

Story Winery’s Taste of Georgia

Join Story Winery in Amador County for the event “Taste of Georgia” where attendees can sample Georgian qvevri (clay pot) wine, Georgian foods, while listening to music and experiencing Georgian hospitality and culture. No reservations required.