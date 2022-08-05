Veggies With Flair at Canon

With the summer harvest in full swing, Canon restaurant in East Sac has added several dishes featuring locally grown produce to its menu. The additions include a yellow peach salad with butter lettuce, house-made labneh and a raspberry molasses drizzle; blistered pole beans tossed with pan-roasted oyster mushrooms, house-made kimchi and peanut butter miso vinaigrette; heirloom tomatoes with jalapeño persillade and fermented bloody mary jus; and summer squash with smoky baba ghanoush, seared Jimmy Nardello peppers and cranberry beans tossed in a relish of preserved lemon and Kalamata olives.

The dishes use produce from a number of local farms, including Beals’ Orchard in Placerville and Patrick’s Garden in Camino.

Canon, which has a prestigious Bib Gourmand designation from the Michelin Guide, is at 1719 34th St. www.canoneastsac.com