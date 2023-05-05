If you can’t get to Rome this spring, consider the next best thing: a visit to VACANZA ROMANA, the new Italian restaurant in El Dorado Hills. Its menu is a virtual tour of Roman cuisine by way of Northern California. Try the fried artichoke with pecorino cream, the cacio e pepe (house-made pasta with pecorino cheese and cracked black pepper) or the vibrantly colored grilled octopus (shown). It’s all, as they say in Italian, squisito.

Vacanza Romana

2023 Vine St., El Dorado Hills

(916) 673-9620

vacanzaromanarestaurant.com