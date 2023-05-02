Up on the Roof: Thursday Fundraiser at Franquette

Franquette, the hip French bistro in West Sac, is hosting a roof party this Thursday evening from 5:30 to 7 p.m. to raise funds for Center for Land-Based Learning in conjunction with the Big Day of Giving.

For a $100 donation to CLBL, you get access to Franquette’s rooftop bar, with unlimited wine, food and live music. For a $25 donation, you will party in the ground-floor bistro with a glass of wine, light snacks and all-night access to happy hour pricing. Your Big Day of Giving donation to CLBL is your ticket to the party.

The same evening, CLBL will hold a simultaneous fundraiser at its Woodland headquarters, known as The Maples. Savory Café will supply the food, and there will be a tour of the farm. There are also two pricing levels—$25 and $100—but because Maples Center doesn’t have a rooftop, the higher-tier party will be held indoors.

The nonprofit Center for Land-Based Learning supports and helps educate future farmers, agricultural leaders and natural resource stewards. For more information or to donate, go to www.landbasedlearning.org.