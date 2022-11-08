Tower of Power: Oyster Bar Sacramento

What’s more impressive than a towering platter of fresh seafood? Not much. At the new OYSTER BAR in Natomas, you can order a seafood tower in one of three sizes, evocatively named The Teaser ($58), Getting Wet ($108) and Getting Lucky ($169). The last one comes with eight scallops and clams, a dozen oysters, mussels and shrimp, two lobster tails, a whole crab and a quarter pound of King crab. Put us down for wanting to get lucky.

Oyster Bar Sacramento

4261 Truxel Road;

(916) 468-6989;

oysterbarsacramento.com