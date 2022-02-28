The Green Room Opens This Week

The Green Room, Billy Zoellin’s new venture in East Sac, is set to open this Wednesday in the space previously occupied by Bacon & Butter.

Zoellin describes it as a “bar-forward cocktail lounge” serving craft cocktails and noshy small plates. It will offer a rotating list of 10–12 seasonal, handcrafted cocktails.

The food menu is divided into sections with names like Crispy Things, For Sharing, Get Your Own and Grilled Breads. Many of the items on the menu are gluten free and/or vegetarian. Dishes include a burger, mac and cheese, fried cauliflower poppers, seared ahi, a wedge salad, and grilled bread with mushroom ragu. But The Green Room is not a dinner place, Zoellin points out. “You can eat and drink and have a good time, but it’s probably not where you want to go for a sit-down dinner,” he notes. “It’s more like a date spot—or a double-date spot.”

It’s not a late-night spot, either: The Green Room will be open 3–9 p.m. Tuesdays–Saturdays. “It’s the place to start before you go to the ballet or see the Kings game,” Zoellin says. Or, for people who like to be tucked in at a reasonable hour, where you end the night before heading home to watch TV in bed.

The East Sac outpost of Bacon & Butter has been closed since the beginning of the pandemic. While the original B&B in Tahoe Park pivoted to takeout during the lockdown and later returned to on-site dining, pandemic-related staffing issues persuaded Zoellin that a second B&B wasn’t in the cards. So he decided to turn his J Street breakfast joint into a sophisticated cocktail lounge that’s unlike anything else in the neighborhood. “East Sac already has a bunch of good restaurants, and some bars like Chargins, Club 2 Me, Socal’s and Raven,” he says. “We’re trying to bring something different, elevating ourselves from the Red Bull-and-vodka crowd.”

The Green Room

3839 J St.;

(916) 475-1801;

thegreenroomsac.com