That’s a Good Bake

Fans of “The Great British Baking Show” will find lots to love at a darling new bakery in Sacramento’s Pocket neighborhood. Through the Looking Glass Cakes is a baking studio that offers classes to cooks of all ages in addition to selling whimsical custom cakes worthy of a Paul Hollywood handshake.

The bakery is the brainchild of Shanna Martinez, a self-taught baker who was inspired by “an amazing cake lady” she used to buy birthday cakes from in Oakland. “I have an artsy background and am a very visual person who loves to dream big, so I just threw myself into it,” says Martinez.

Once she perfected her craft, Martinez set out to teach others. The studio, which hosts group classes, camps and parties, is modeled after the iconic tent, located on an English estate, that is the setting for the beloved amateur baking contest. Bakers can refi ne their frosting skills or learn the secret to fluffy dinner rolls at tidy stainless-steel stations outfitted with candy-colored stand mixers and personal cooktops.

Martinez sells baked goods—mostly bars, cookies and breads—out of the space on weekend mornings only. “It’s my way of getting people in the door to see the studio so that they’ll be inspired to take a class,” she says. Custom cakes, which start at $125, are available by special order. 372 Florin Road; lookingglassbakingstudio.com; (510) 677-6990