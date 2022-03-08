Tasting Menu Is Back at Origami

Origami is restarting is exclusive Chef’s Counter dinners next month after a two-year pause for the pandemic. Beginning April 1, Origami will offer a multicourse tasting menu on Friday nights for $155.

Origami is a fast-casual Asian restaurant in East Sac that serves inexpensive noodle and rice bowls, ramen, sandwiches and salads. But owners Scott Ostrander and Paul DiPierro have a deep background in fine dining, with experience working at Chicago’s Alinea, Napa’s Meadowood and Park Winters. They began Chef’s Counter in 2018 as a creative outlet—a way to scratch their itch for high-end cuisine. At the time, customers compared the food favorably to The French Laundry.

While the menu for the April dinners hasn’t been firmed up, Ostrander says to expect 10 courses featuring a lot of seafood and Wagyu beef, as well as modern techniques and tools such as “nitrogen, molds and iSi pressure whips.”

In the past, Chef’s Counter menus focused on a theme, such as Spanish tapas, modern French or California coast. This time around, Ostrander says, the menus are likely to be more influenced by the season than by a particular cuisine. However, during the first month “there will be a heavy Asian influence across the menu to keep in theme with our restaurant,” he says.

Ostrander predicts Origami could set a new bar for fine dining in Sacramento. “There’s a very small niche market here for fine dining, and we’re not happy with any of it,” he says. “We want to show those people that they need to stay on their tippy toes.”

Only six diners can be accommodated at the Chef’s Counter, with just one seating per night starting at 7 p.m. Reservations are required. For tickets, go here. Origami is at 4801 Folsom Blvd.; (916) 400-3075; origamiasiangrill.com