Steaks & Grapes: Benefit Dinner for Caldor Fire Fund

Although fire crews continue to gain greater control over the Caldor Fire, many residents and businesses will feel the effects of the fire for months to come. Communities—Grizzly Flats, for example—have been devastated, and hundreds of homes and structures have been lost along the path forged by the flames.

To aid those who have been displaced and endured losses, a benefit dinner has been set up by Kilt & Cork, Kings Meats, the El Dorado Winery Association and Saureel Vineyards. On Saturday, Oct. 2, the Steaks & Grapes dinner and concert will be held at Saureel Vineyards, an event and wedding venue nestled in the hills near Placerville. The proceeds from this event will go directly to the Caldor Fire Fund.

For this event, Kings Meats, a butcher shop in Diamond Springs, will provide and prepare hand cut steaks on the grill for guests to enjoy. Additionally, Poor Red’s, Milestone Restaurant, Heyday Cafe and C. Knight’s Steakhouse will provide side dishes, and desserts will be offered from Frank Vilt’s Cakes.

With dinner, attendees can sip a variety of locally produced, award-winning wines provided by the El Dorado Winery Association, while listening to the music of local talent, Ed Wilson. After dinner, an outdoor dance party will feature well-known ’80s party band The Spazmatics.

Attendees can purchase dinner tickets, which include entrance to the concert, for $200 per person, or concert tickets alone for $25 per person. For more details, please visit Steaks & Grapes.